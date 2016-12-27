TMTA 2016 Handout - Class Piano in the Public Schools

What was, What is, and What is to Come: Class Piano in the Public Schools Benjamin Daniel TAMUC MTNA Collegiate Chapter Te...
RAYMOND BURROWS  Class piano is the connection between schools and home  General goals: develop a pleasurable attitude t...
WHAT IS North Texas ISD’s Piano Lab Comparison Elementary Middle School 1 Middle School 2 High School 1 Class Time 30 minu...
  1. 1. What was, What is, and What is to Come: Class Piano in the Public Schools Benjamin Daniel TAMUC MTNA Collegiate Chapter Texas A&M University-Commerce _________________________________________________________________________________________ WHAT WAS The Periods/General Timeline Logier Dublin, Ireland 1815 1860 Class Piano in the Southern Girls’ Schools U.S. Office of Education Endorsement 1889 1900s U.S. Leading Manufacturer of Pianos Young Student’s PianoCourse 1918 1919 Public School Method for Piano Teacher-Training Certificates at University of Nebraska School of Music 1920-1921 1924-1930 Otto Miessner Training Campaign The Melody Way Teacher- Training/Piano Pedagogy Program at Columbia University Teachers College 1925 1928 Guide for Conducting Piano Classes in the Public Schools Handbook for Teaching Piano Classes 1952 1950s-1960s Advocacy for Keyboard Proficiency in Colleges and Universities MTNA Workshops on Group Piano 1955 1956 First Electronic Lab at Ball State University First MTNA Group Piano Track 1972 1980s National Group Piano Symposium; Seminars by Lancaster and Hilley Group Piano and Piano Pedagogy Forum (GP3) 2000 “Indifference” “Experimentation & Development”“Artificial Prosperity” “Current Standard” Periods: “The Decline” Steps for the Young Pianist 1919
  2. 2. RAYMOND BURROWS  Class piano is the connection between schools and home  General goals: develop a pleasurable attitude toward playing piano, a pleasurable attitude toward the social aspect of music, and a desire to play for others Raymond Burrows’ Class Piano Attainments Reading/Sight-reading Memorization Technique Creativity/Musicianship 1 150 pieces (some by rote, some on the blackboard, some in a composition notebook, the bulk in a beginning method) 40 pieces memorized NO first-year outline of specific scale exercises or the related materials Composition through various teaching approaches (Question & Answer, body activities, singing/words, other music for inspiration) 2 Simple music on all parts of the staff Good habits developed so as to maintain a permanent repertoire Development through carefully planned repertoire Movement through use of Dalcroze eurhythmics 3 Any major or minor key Teach policy of discarding old pieces only after learning new pieces Elements of hand position, good posture, beginning finger strength Singing to develop feeling of music in song- like manner 4 Any common rhythms Use musical approach to ensure permanent memory Realization of touches (legato, staccato, diminuendo, crescendo, forte, and piano) Theory written as taught in conservatories through use of melodies and chords 5 Read one melodic line Develop “intellectual” combination of hearing, seeing, and touching the music Ear Training beginning with recognition by sight and sound of simple melodies and chords (including the three principal chords in all keys) 6 Read two lines placed together contrapuntally Transposition to all keys 7 Read one line with homophonic chord accomp. using the three fundamental harmonies Improvisation in a simple fashion 8 Harmonization by ear and from the printed page 9 Interpretation as a culmination of all the other elements “Music in American schools is truly functioning when it results in music in American homes.” – Raymond Burrows
  3. 3. WHAT IS North Texas ISD’s Piano Lab Comparison Elementary Middle School 1 Middle School 2 High School 1 Class Time 30 minute lesson before or after school 1 hour 50 minutes 1 hour and 30 minutes, with 10-15 minute break Leveling Grouped within the class at various levels No leveling; individual progression Grouped within the class at various levels No leveling; individual progression Equipment 33 electronic pianos, no teacher controller 17 electronic pianos, teacher controller; upright acoustic piano; keyboard computer station (non- functional) 21 electronic pianos, teacher controller; upright acoustic piano; keyboard computer station; module practice room 17 keyboards, teacher controller; keyboard computer station (non- functional) Method Faber Piano Adventures, Primer and Lv. 1 Faber Piano Adventures, Lv. 1A through Lv. 5; Faber supplement books Faber Piano Adventures, Lv. 1A through Lv. 5; Faber Accelerated Piano Adventures; various supplemental books Alfred Basic Adult Piano Course, Bks. 1-3; various supplemental books Technique No technical requirements outside of method Chromatic scale warm- up; major scale pattern and Hanon No. 1 (all keys); I-IV-I-V7-I chord progression learned (not required in all keys); No technical requirements outside of method No technical requirements outside of method Musicianship Skills No theory, ear training, harmonization, improvisation, transposition Theory activities; no ear training, harmonization, improvisation, transposition Theory activities, music history activities; no ear training, harmonization, improvisation, transposition Theory activities; no ear training, harmonization, improvisation, transposition Performance Opportunities Recitals, in-class performance Fall ensemble recital, nursing home visit, spring solo recital, Solo & Ensemble contest, in- class performance Fall ensemble recital, spring advanced players solo recital, in-class performance Fall ensemble recital, spring solo and ensemble recital, in-class performance Memorization Goal for performance, but lenient Required for solo performance Required for solo performance Goal for performance, but lenient WHAT IS TO COME…

