1 Rebekah Cole Dube 20 Patterson Drive Kennebunk, ME 04043 Home: (207) 510-4752 Cell: (207) 651-9349 drrjcole@yahoo.com CI...
2 Specifically responsible for:  Oversight of the P&L for the Medicare Line of Business;  Key areas of Plan operations s...
3  Ensuring compliance with all applicable accreditation standards, regulatory entities and contract obligations  Develo...
4  Analyzing and recommending ways to adjust physician prescribing in order to improve outcomes, reduce costs, improve qu...
5 1999 – 2001 Shop’n Save (now Hannaford) Pharmacy, Sanford, ME Pharmacy Intern/Technician Served as pharmacy intern/techn...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CV for Rebekah Dube (1216)

56 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
56
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

CV for Rebekah Dube (1216)

  1. 1. 1 Rebekah Cole Dube 20 Patterson Drive Kennebunk, ME 04043 Home: (207) 510-4752 Cell: (207) 651-9349 drrjcole@yahoo.com CIRRICULUM VITAE April 2016 EDUCATION & LICENSURE 2003 – 2004 Community Practice Residency Leesburg Pharmacy (Leesburg, VA) and Shenandoah University (Winchester, VA) Community Pharmacy Practice Resident  Wellness Center/Disease Management Program Coordinator  Pharmacy Student Preceptor  Immunization Delivery  Assisted Living Facility Consultations  Community Education  Pharmacy Staffing  Faculty Appointment – Shenandoah University, Bernard J. Dunn School of Pharmacy 1996 – 2002 Doctor of Pharmacy Southwestern Oklahoma State University Weatherford, OK Licensure: Maine – Professional Pharmacist (2002-present) New Hampshire – Professional Pharmacist (2006 – present) PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE Work Experience 2005 – Present Martin’s Point Health Care, Inc., Portland, ME Vice President, Senior Products (July 2013 – present) & Interim Vice President, Medical Management (July 2015-present) Responsible for leading the continued growth and market positioning of Medicare programs and Pharmacy Program for Martin’s Point Health Care. In interim Vice President, Medical Management role responsible for strategic development and management of Care Management and Utilization Management programs and operations and Network Management relationships.
  2. 2. 2 Specifically responsible for:  Oversight of the P&L for the Medicare Line of Business;  Key areas of Plan operations such as Member Services, Sales, Grievances & Appeals, and Enrollment  Medicare Product and Program Activities such as, Product development, design and bid submission; Star ratings programs; Revenue Management and Risk Adjustment Operations;  Pharmacy Part D Operations and Clinical and Operational Pharmacy related programs  Working closely with all functional entities of the organization (e.g., marketing, provider relations, regulatory, operations, sales, and finance) as the Medicare expert to ensure the successful development, integration, marketing and delivery of Medicare products and Pharmacy Administration  Providing enterprise-wide expertise on all external and internal administrative and regulatory/compliance processes necessary for the successful ongoing development, management and profitability of the organization’s Medicare Advantage programs  Developing short-term and long-range strategies for the growth and success of the Medicare business and will be responsible for implementation of those strategies while taking advantage of market changes and fluctuations when advantageous to the organization  Working closely with other Senior Leaders to become steeped in the vision, mission and overall strategy and objectives of the organization, and will build on these to effectively define, articulate and address product strategy and design, marketing and product delivery of current and future needs of the Organization Director, Medicare and Pharmacy Program Management (April 2012 – July 2013) Responsible for the success and oversight of critical strategic programs for Martin’s Point’s Medicare Advantage, including Product Design and Performance and Star Ratings, and Health Plan Pharmacy programs. Specific responsibilities include:  Helping drive the continued growth of the Medicare Advantage program by developing market-leading and sustainable Medicare Advantage and Part D benefit designs  Leading the organization’s Star Rating strategies by integrating into existing quality initiatives where appropriate and developing new programs where necessary  Developing and managing budgets that align with organizational strategic objectives  Overseeing relationship with contracted Pharmacy Benefits Manager (PBM)  Optimizing the way pharmaceuticals are used throughout the organization with respect to both clinical and cost effectiveness goals
  3. 3. 3  Ensuring compliance with all applicable accreditation standards, regulatory entities and contract obligations  Developing, implementing and ensuring continuous quality improvement and process improvement to deliver effective and efficient programs and services  Collaborating with several other departments across the organization, including the Martins Point Health Care practices and health plan  Establishing and maintaining a collaborative team environment capitalizing on employee talents, experience, interests and diversity to reach high performance  Providing timely, constructive performance feedback and coaching to ensure staff members meet performance expectations Manager, Pharmacy Programs (May 2008 – March 2012) Responsible for oversight of Pharmacy Health Plan operations; development, management, and integration of clinical programs within health plan, pharmacies, and provider practices; management of health plan pharmaceutical expenditures; and compliance with contractual and accreditation obligations. Specific responsibilities include:  Analyzing, developing, and implementing ways to optimize the way pharmaceuticals are utilized throughout the organization, with respect to both clinical and cost effectiveness.  Ensure pharmacy compliance with all plan contractual obligations and requirements for the Department of Defense and Medicare Part D.  Assist Pharmacy Managers in developing new programs which will create better patient outcomes and add potential revenue to the pharmacies.  Assisting Martin’s Point physicians, pharmacists, and other clinical staff on drug information questions, clinical initiatives, benefit design and interpretation, claims processing issues, and marketing support.  Performing/coordinating medication use evaluations.  Developing communications for health care providers and patients surrounding formulary updates, clinical initiatives, and other clinical pharmacy programs.  Develop and manage pharmacy health plan budgets.  Management of relationship with and oversight of contracted Pharmacy Benefits Manager (PBM)  Management of development and implementation of commercial, employer- based, innovative health plan Responsible for coordinating, developing, and providing provider, pharmacist, clinical staff, and patient pharmaceutical educational programs and materials. Responsible for managing and coordinating preceptor program for school of pharmacy rotations across all Martin’s Point Pharmacy locations. Pharmacy Clinical Coordinator (July 2005 – May 2008) Responsible for developing and executing clinical initiatives/programs around medication and formulary management and serving as a liaison between the pharmacy and medical care team. Specific responsibilities include:
  4. 4. 4  Analyzing and recommending ways to adjust physician prescribing in order to improve outcomes, reduce costs, improve quality and manage financial risk.  Developing and maintaining effective drug therapy optimization and cost minimization programs as well as effective adverse drug reaction and medication variance reporting programs.  Assisting Martin’s Point physicians, pharmacists, and other clinical staff on drug information questions, clinical initiatives, benefit design and interpretation, claims processing issues, and marketing support.  Performing/coordinating medication use evaluations.  Developing communications for health care providers and patients surrounding formulary updates, clinical initiatives, and other clinical pharmacy programs. Responsible for coordinating, developing, and providing provider, pharmacist, clinical staff, and patient pharmaceutical educational programs and materials. Responsible for overseeing preceptor program for school of pharmacy rotations. 2004 – 2005 Anthem Prescription Management, South Portland, ME Clinical Account Pharmacist (CAP) Responsible for building and strengthening relationships with physician groups/practices throughout the State of Maine by:  Designing and implementing disease-specific quality initiatives, based on nationally accepted guidelines, focused on improving prescribing practices.  Providing physicians with unbiased clinical drug information, formulary, generic, benefit updates, new drug reviews, and group/individual data analysis to identify target areas of improvement.  Presenting Anthem clinical initiatives, patient compliance reports, generic utilization, nationally recognized treatment guidelines, mail order and specialty pharmacy programs, and patient medication safety to physician groups and targeted individual physicians. 2003 – 2004 Leesburg Pharmacy, Leesburg, VA Community Pharmacy Practice Resident (Please see “Education and Licensure” for description of duties) 2002 – 2003 CVS Pharmacy, Southern ME Area Pharmacist Served as a floating pharmacist since August 2002. Participated in aspects of retail pharmacy practice including: prescription order review, entry and dispensing, patient counseling, communication with physicians, supervision of and communication with technicians and interns, third-party reimbursement, review of allergy and interaction data, and resolution of patient issues.
  5. 5. 5 1999 – 2001 Shop’n Save (now Hannaford) Pharmacy, Sanford, ME Pharmacy Intern/Technician Served as pharmacy intern/technician from 1999 to 2001 during summer breaks while in pharmacy school (May-August). Participated in many aspects of retail pharmacy including: prescription order review, entry and dispensing, patient counseling, communication with physicians, third-party reimbursement, review of allergy and interaction data, and scheduling. Research Experience September 2003 – June 2004 Leesburg Pharmacy and Shenandoah University Effects of a Pharmacy-Based Physical Activity Education Program Using Step- Counters Research to 1) create and implement a pharmacist-directed physical activity education program in a community pharmacy setting; 2) educate patients about the importance and benefits of physical activity; 3) measure the effectiveness of a pharmacist-directed physical activity program in increasing patient activity levels and improving clinical measurements. September 2000 – May 2001 Southwestern Oklahoma State University Independent Study Research Opportunity Participated in an independent study research class to study the effects of various atherogenic factors on monocyte adhesion assays. Techniques developed and variables studied included: monocyte isolation, development of adhesion assays, monocyte adhesion to V-CAM 1, effects of MCP-1, low-density lipoprotein, and monoclonal antibody CD4-9d on monocyte adhesion. PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS American Pharmacists Association (2000-present) Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (2004-present) Maine Pharmacy Association Rho Chi Honor Society REFERENCES Professional references and supporting documentation furnished upon request.

×