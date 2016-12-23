Difference Between Military and Combat Knives
When you are on the market for a new knife, you have quite the selection in front of you. Numerous varieties are out there...
They are designed for close-quarter combat where you are fighting a foe hand-to-hand. The blade is designed to be as sharp...
Whether you intend on actually using your knives or if you just want to put it in your collection, it can pay off in the l...
Difference Between Military and Combat Knives

  2. 2. When you are on the market for a new knife, you have quite the selection in front of you. Numerous varieties are out there, and you want to make sure you pick the perfect one. Therefore, it is wise to learn a little bit about the differences between combat knives and military ones. Combat Knives Combat knives are typically sold to military personnel, so while they could technically be considered “military” knives, there are some slight differences. As the name suggests, combat knives are intended for fighting.
  3. 3. They are designed for close-quarter combat where you are fighting a foe hand-to-hand. The blade is designed to be as sharp as possible in order for you to save your life. Military Knives Many military knives use combat knives. However, knives that generally fall into the military category serve a different purpose. They can certainly be used for fighting, but knives can also be used for eating or hunting for food. This is a slight variation, but it is an important one.
  Whether you intend on actually using your knives or if you just want to put it in your collection, it can pay off in the long run to learn about the different kinds.

