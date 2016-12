Looking for Aluminium Wire Suppliers in India? Aluminium wire/rod gains an upper hand over the copper wire in various aspects. For an instance, it weights lighter than copper, it features more flexibility and it is less pricey in comparison to the copper. Ganpati Wires offers quality Aluminium Wires & Aluminium Rod and other aluminium products. Know more about visit here@ http://www.ganpatiwires.com/aluminium-wire-rod.html