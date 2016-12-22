Bandna's Resume

BANDNA KUMARI 2nd street, Shakti Nagar, Thoraipakkam, Chennai- 600097 +91-8939539866 | bandna37@gmail.com Professional Exp...
  1. 1. BANDNA KUMARI 2nd street, Shakti Nagar, Thoraipakkam, Chennai- 600097 +91-8939539866 | bandna37@gmail.com Professional Experience Ingersoll Rand: July 7, 2014 – Present Designation: Software Engineer Project1: Mar’15 – Present  Presently working on a HVAC related product known as Tracer SC (system controller).  The UI for this is being developed in Dojo, an API of JavaScript, along with HTML, CSS and AJAX.  Current responsibilities are to – o Code the Requirements given which can be reflected in the Tracer SC UI. o Fix the Bugs using debugging tool. o Code written goes through code reviews and then gets committed to see the changes in the UI after the Build gets generated. Working on v4.5 release.  Addition to this, I do support the Globalization work of Tracer SC which makes this application available in 15 different languages. Project2: July’14 – Feb’15  Worked for Automation Testing team, using the Test Complete as a platform.  Worked on developing test cases for both web/windows application of different controllers like: Tracer SC, Tracer ES, and Unit Controllers etc.  Developed expertise in Test Scripts development, Debugging, Execution, Results analysis and Defect Reporting.  Developed basic skills in functional library development using VBScript.  Got the idea about different Frameworks: Keyword, Functional, Data-driven and Hybrid. SAP Labs India: May’13-July’13 Designation: Intern Project: Mobile Defense and Solution UI Test Automation Manager: Mr. Shine K. Vidyadharan (Quality Manager) Developed a SAP MDS application (a Desktop application) which enabled Defense forces to perform critical tasks even in areas without connectivity. Like: Mobile Maintenance, Mobile Materials Management, Mobile organizing and staffing, Mobile environment protection etc. It supported business processes like order and notification handling, ordering process with goods movement and accidents reports. It consisted of different technologies stacks: MDS application, DOE (middleware) and SAP ERP system. Project involved different testing scenarios like: 1. Round trip tests, 2. Client side only tests and 3. Upgrade tests. Tools and skill sets used: Automation tools like Test Partner and eCATT; Languages like eCATT scripting and VBA.
  2. 2. Technical Skills Languages : JavaScript, Dojo, C, C++ (basic) Web : HTML/CSS Databases : MySQL Design Tools : Photoshop CS5 Operating Systems : Windows, Linux, Android Technologies : Eclipse, Oracle VM Virtual Box, Tortoise SVN, Star Team, Code Collaborator Education EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION INSTITUTE/ BOARD YEAR PERCENTAGE /CGPA B.Tech in Computer Science and Eng. NIT Calicut, Kerala 2010-14 8.02 /10 Intermediate of Science - Class XII BSEB, Patna 2007-09 73.4 % Matriculation - Class X BSEB, Patna 2006-07 80.8 % Technical Projects  Data Security add-ons for an Antivirus Software (Final year project) Implemented data security features for an Antivirus software using the concepts of Anti-theft and Sandboxing. The main emphasis was on securing the sensitive and confidential data in case of theft or virus attack. Guide: Dr. Sudeep K S (Assistant Professor, CSED, NIT Calicut)  SIL Compiler Design Project Developed a compiler for Simple Integer Language (a language similar to C) using Lex and Yacc, targeted to the Simple Integer Machine (SIM) followed by the implementation of an Interpreter  Database for Library Management Implemented the front end using PHP and back-end using MySQL, feature includes login Using password, user specific views as functionalities for students and also secure login for admin to update and modify the database. Academic Achievements  Got the Best Final Year project award, sponsored by TCS (done in a group of 3)  Secured 3rd position in “Greenovation” conducted by ISTE, NITC Students Chapter.  Got selected in Super-30 in 2009, run by Abhayanand (a well-known and renounced educationalist).  Topped my school and got awarded by Welfare Association in 10th board  Secured 843 state ranks in 8th National Science Olympiad, 2005.
  3. 3. Workshops /Courses Attended  Corporate training program of 3-days on Advanced Web Development using AngularJS  Introduction to Software Development on SAP HANA (an Online Course by openSAP)  Cloud Computing and Virtualization (one day workshop), organized by “green add” during Tathva'11  Web Hosting (one day workshop), conducted by “Network Star Solutions” in 2011 during iCON'11 conducted by ISTE, NIT Calicut Positions of Responsibility Held  Volunteer @Bhumi from May’15  Senior executive of CSI (Computer Society of India) and CSEA (Computer Science And Engineering Association), NIT Calicut  Volunteered for Fossmeet'13  Executive of Lecture Committee of Tathva Extra-Curricular Activities  Played Basketball at All India Inter NIT Sports Meet 2013, 2014 held in NIT Trichy  Participated in various technical events of NIT Calicut.  Interested in solving Puzzles & Sudoku, Blogging, Badminton and Sketching.

