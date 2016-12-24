UP Date resume Mohd Azeem

Mohammad Azeem Resume Contact # 00971 52 6366252 E.MAIL. azeemmohammed43@yahoo.com Qualification 1996 1. Bachelor Degree E...
  1. 1. Mohammad Azeem Resume Contact # 00971 52 6366252 E.MAIL. azeemmohammed43@yahoo.com Qualification 1996 1. Bachelor Degree Electronic & Diploma Electrical Engineering Technology (Pak German Technical Training Institute) 2001 2 Basic Electronic Short course certificate diploma (Pak German Staff Training Institute) 2001 3 PLC (Program Logic Control Auto mission system) Short course Certificate diploma (Pak German Staff Training Institute.) UAE, QULIFACTION: Dubai Municipality Approved Engineer Electrical Technology. Work Experience; • Nos Years’ Experience; 20 Field Experience Industrial Manufactural Construction Company’s Works • UAE Experience; 12 Years Interior fit-out Electromechnical Company’s Project done. • Home Country Experience, 8 Years Industrial Manufacture Company’s Complete MEP. Electrical ... HVAC Pneumatic Control Auto mission System MEP Projects done. Personal Detail; • Name. Mohammad AZEEM • Date of Birth. 18/04/1973 • Nationality. Pakistan • Visa Status. Company Sponsor Employment Summary of Skills • Fast learner, hardworking can handle work pressure, has willingness to learn new things, • Open to accept new environment, flexible, attention to detail, customer service orientate Can work without or less supervision. • Strong strategic and analytical approach • Ability to manage multiple tasks and work to tight deadlines • Ability to effectively trouble shoot problems and work collaboratively within a team environment • Good technical proficiency, literacy skills and a competent computer use. Project Details; • Jumera circle 367Villa, 264Town Houses Consultant Nakheel Main contractor Interior Company Project done. ( Project cost 22 Million ) • Dubai & Abu dubi different Location More Then 50 Villa’s Direct from Client Interior Fit-out
  2. 2. Complete Project done.( Project Cost 1.2 Million to 8 Million ) • Dubai Land 40 Villas Complete MEP and Interior Project done. ( Project cost 12.5 Million) • Shk Zayed Road G+55 Story 10 floors 2 BHK Luxury apartment Complete Interior joinery fit out Project done. • Gold Crest Tower Main Contractor Al Murakhe construction Company Interior Joinery fit – out Project done. • Torch Tower Main Contractor Dubai Civil Engineer Contracting Company Interior & joinery fit out Project done. • DIC G+5 stories 3 Residence Building Complete MEP Project done.(Project cost18 Million) • Formula Motors Showroom SHK Zayed Road Complete Interior fit-out and MEP Project done. • Five Star European Restaurant and Bar Complete Interior fit-out & MEP Project done. (P.C 17.5Million. • Different Location European & Arabic restaurants Projects done Project. Cost 3,M to 7, Million Project done • UAE Different Location Inside Malls and outside Mall Different Brands Retails Showroom Projects done. • Medical Center’s Dubai & Sharjah Different Location Kind Care Medical Centre Jumera road & Al Menara Medical Center Al wasal road Complete Trunkey fit-out Project done. • 5 Star Jumera Beach Hotel & 3,4 Star Hotels apartment annual Renovation Interior fit-out & MEP Project’s done. • Dubai Mall, Emirates Mall, Banys, Delma, Abu Dubai and AL Ain Mall Retail Showrooms Complete Interiors Fit-out & MEP Projects done. • Industrial Manufacture Textile Chemical Company’s Complete Erection MEP Projects done. . Project. Manager; Décor 4 Life Interior design Fit Out & Electro Mechanical Contracting . Company 1st January, 2010 to 20 Dec 2016 • Décor 4 life Interior Design Built & joinery Fit Out Company work As Project Manager 2 Company’s Dubai and Sharjah Branch Supervision Interior fit out & MEP, HVA/C, Electric Plumbing Division Project done. • Supervision Interior division Gaps Paint Marble ceramic joinery fit out & Civil works. • Handling Design Depart follow client Instruction Modification Drawing According to client Instruction. • Responsible Estimate Departs Follow quarries deals subcontractors consultants and client
  3. 3. regarding Projects. • Make schedule for Labor and subcontracts regarding Projects done. Provide facilities as main contractor solve problems. • Follow Consultant & client instruction making drawing and modification in drawing following approval’s D.M & DEW& CIVIL DEAFENCE. MEP Project Engineer;Ali Saeed Electromechnical &General Maintenance Contracting L.L. . .1st December, 2006. 30st.December2009. • Work as MEP Project Engineer Electromechanically General Maintenance Contracting Company Dubai U.A.E. • Installation Low Voltage Panels DB &Access control system. Site supervising MEP Division Building villa Hotels New Projects & Maintenance Renovation projects done. • Annually Maintenance contract jumera beach Hotel lotus Hotel other Residence & commercial Building Project don. Electrical Site Engineer: Quandary Contracting L.LC, (1St Dec, 2003 to 30 Nov 2006.) • Supervision Complete MEP Division Electric, Plumbing, HVAC Ducting units fixing Testing& Commission works. • Supervising Gaps Paint Marble ceramic & civil work. • Deals With Clients Consultant Subcontracts. Electrical System Engineer; Staff Textile Mill Limited .ISO 9002 Certified Oct 1999. . to 2003 • SAF Textile Is a spinning mills (Machine REETER Plant Germany & UK Switzer land Company’s Made) • H.V (High Volts control panel 11KV) & Low Volts Control Panel and all kind of lighting and Power DB Can Design and Installation. • Handle independently digital control PLC (Program logic control Industrial auto mission system) and analog Power control circuit according to drawing done work. • A/C, D/C Control Circuit In AC star delta reverse forward two speeds power control Panels
  4. 4. And Frequency control inverter which is control motor speed solve trouble shouting Problems. • All types of proximate switch sensor photocells circuit can handle according to drawing. • Design circuit water flow water levels pressure switches which use pump turbine compressor. • Calibration safety valve pressure switch and Installation new machine Plant Erection work Look After 3Mega Watts Power Plant Cater Pillar Generator Service and Maintenance work. Electric Engineer: Cleanse Chemical Industry ISO 9002 Certified April, 1997 to Sep,. . 1999 • Cleanse Chemical Pak. Ltd is a German Based Multinational Company Different types P.L.C Automation and manual A/C DC control Panels Fix. • Look after Boiler Water Pump Turbine and Air Compressors Unit related Electric work done. Electrical Engineer; Aug, Zarkam Industries ISO 9002 Certified Aug, 1995 to 1997 • Zarkam industry is complete unit of Dying Finishing Knitting Stitching Installation of P.L.C • Computerized Power Control panels and auto mission pneumatic control machine system and plant related compressor and boiler water turbine and Pump Station complete Electric Eraction work done.

