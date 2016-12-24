Procedure of Zinc Iodide and advantages. Zinc iodide is a mixture of two chemical products, zinc and iodine. Its chemical ...
Procedure of Zinc Iodide and Advantages

Looking forZinc iodide [Znl2] manufacturer and supplier?We are leading manufacturer of anhydrous zinc iodide.Call +32 3-808-2626 to purchase online.

  1. 1. Procedure of Zinc Iodide and advantages. Zinc iodide is a mixture of two chemical products, zinc and iodine. Its chemical formula is Znl2. It looks like white powder and can easily consume water from the atmosphere.
  2. 2. Preparation Zinc iodide can be prepared either by direct reaction of zinc and iodine in decreasing ether or by reacting zinc with iodine in liquid form. Zn+ l2--- Znl2 Moisture of Zinc iodide abstracts into zinc and iodide at 1150*C temperature. The formation of clear Znl2 is uncommon, though zinc particles are tetrahedrally integrated in Znl2. Properties Its CAS number is 10139-47-6, this number is allotted by the Chemical abstract service (CAS) to each chemical material for its easy recognition and knowledge. The solution is soluble in water of 450g/100ml at the 20*C temperature. The product is available in melting point at 446*C
  3. 3. Advantages  Zinc iodide is mainly used as an x-ray opaque penetrant in industrial radiography to enhance the disparities between the damage and unharmed compound.  It is also used as a smudge in electron microscopy in connection with osmium tetroxide.  It is used in the analysis of various tissues such as bone marrow cells, epidermal Langerhans cells and lymphoid tissue for examinations over the microscope.  Zinc iodide forms are rechargeable in liquid form in both positive and negative electrode compartments.
  4. 4. Sources of Zinc iodide A number of manufacturers and suppliers are producing this product in their production plants and after then supply to the chemical industries to use. It is available in multiple vitality, as you can order according to your requirement from the chemical manufacturers. Hazardous The solution is hazardous if comes contact with eyes and skin. Furthermore, it is harmful in case of ingestion or inhalation. So, it is recommended to use this product in well-ventilated area and always wear perfect protective clothes. In addition, if you feel unwell or any discomfort while handling, seek a medical advice immediately.
  5. 5. To More Information Visit Axiomcorporate.com

