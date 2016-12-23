Experienced IT Manage

SEOW AUN KHIN C: 88581861 | aun_khin@yahoo.com 1/4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY IT Management Personnel with 16 years of IT industry ...
  1. 1. SEOW AUN KHIN C: 88581861 | aun_khin@yahoo.com 1/4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY IT Management Personnel with 16 years of IT industry experience and Project Management Certified.  Experienced in managing projects on a program level, managing multiple complex projects and running operations in fast-paced environments  Participated in regional/global projects during years in global firms such as Amex GBT, AIG and Great Eastern and worked with global/regional project managers throughout the career  Extensive knowledge in the management disciplines pertaining to management reporting, people management, vendor management and stakeholder management  Experienced in supporting sales, forming and completion of project, after implementation activities KEY SKILLS & COMPETENCIES Project Management  Oversee programs and projects within the IT domains and own the complete technical delivery management  Systematic financial forecast and projection of activities/issues Financial Management  Manage financial budgets effectively and program delivers to sponsor’s expectations  Effective negotiation and managing contracts Stakeholder / Vendor Management  Strong people management experience and skills to lead, motivate and develop teams of industry professionals to solve culturally diverse technical and business issues SKILLS  Change Management  Effective Communication  Business Process Improvement  Stakeholder Management  Quick Learner  Risk Management  Technically Inclined  Natural Leader  Result Oriented  Budget Management  Resource Management  SDLC  Problem Solver  Analytical  Effective Multi-Tasker  Business Acumen  Vendor Management  Self-motivated  Interpersonal Skill  People Management  Multi-site Operations  MS Project  SharePoint RECOGNITION AND AWARDS  Spot Award (2011, 2012, 2013), Fuji Xerox Singapore  Spot Award 2004, Singapore Computer Systems  Recognition Award 2002, Pacfusion
  2. 2. SEOW AUN KHIN C: 88581861 | aun_khin@yahoo.com 2/4 COURSE AND CERTIFICATION  PMP Certified, PMI  ITIL V3 Foundation, APMG  P3O (Project, Program and Portfolio Office), APMG  Effective Interpretation of ISO 9001: 2008 Quality Management System Requirement, Neville Clarke CAREER SUMMARY Project Manager – Shell Infotech (Amex Global Business Travel) (Feb 16 – Dec 16) Scope: - Assigned to client Amex Global Business Travel to manage on regional project focusing on the Taiwan market - Individual contributor role working with project member, project counterparts, internal/external counterparts (such as global/regional compliance office), vendors/partners, operations and etc on a regional/global basis - Working with GlobalRegional compliance and legal team to ensure the corporate governance, compliance, process and procedure are adhere Senior Project Manager/Program Manager - Pactera Singapore Pte Ltd (Sep 14 – Mar 15) Achievements: - BAU operation is improved as team is more assured of their task and client has better knowledge of the escalation path - Recruit and form a project team of 20 within 2 months - Team is better aligned to Agile Methology which can be viewed as they are able to act on the process with less queries - Secured new deals thru good stakeholder management Scope: - Manage a program of BAU and Implementation projects o Maintenance Manager for the BAU program o Project Manager for a SOA project o Program Manager for a Banking Internet Portal Revamp Project - Accountable for operation and project P&L - Review on process re-engineering in the operation process o Restructuring of the BAU operation - People Manager o BAU Team – 8 Direct Reports (Team Lead, Engineer, Helpdesk and Designer) o Implementation Project – 20 Direct Reports (Project Manager, Team Lead/Scrum Master, Engineer, Admin) - Vendor Management o Sourcing and contracting sub-contractor o Ensuring vendor delivery Associate Manager, Project Management - Fuji Xerox Singapore (Aug 09 – May 14) Achievements:
  3. 3. SEOW AUN KHIN C: 88581861 | aun_khin@yahoo.com 3/4 - Implemented project management framework. This can be view from the team project artifacts repository and their confident during project showcase - Implemented project management competency framework. This can be view from their competency appraisal scoring board where criteria are set - Implemented project management cost estimation guide. This can be view from project cost deviation from the budget is minimise Scope: - People Manager for the Project Manager Team (7 Project Managers) o Building team competency o Capacity planning o Determine and appraise the team performance and competency - Member of the Project Management Office o Driving initiatives in improving process and standards o Involves in initiatives for management reporting o Bridge between Office and practitioner team - Relationship Manager between departments, teams and business units o Engagement with internal stakeholders to ensure awareness and buy in o Review and improve cross committee work relation and process - Portfolio Manager responsible for profit and loss o Manage 2 major portfolio of business o Support 4 business units in pre-sale activity o Review contract to vendor and proposal to customer meet scope and feasible o Ensure projects are delivered successfully o Reporting to management of the portfolio health - Project Manager managing external and internal project o Manage end to end for delivery o Manage maintenance activities and enhancements - Project Manager - Singapore Computer Systems (Nov 08 – Apr 09) Achievements: - Forming of project team - Setup delivery process for the project Scope: - Lead the pre-sale team for pre-sale activity - Recruitment Manager responsible to form the project team - Manage project from end to end - Senior Business Analyst - American International Group (Jul 08 – Oct 08) Scope: - Lead a team of 3 business analyst - Manage the Business Process and Technical matters for the Accident and Health Business Unit - Delivering of project within cost, schedule and quality - People management of the program team, users and stakeholders - Vendor management on both internal and external vendor - Senior Software Engineer - Great Eastern Life (Jul 05 – May 08)
  4. 4. SEOW AUN KHIN C: 88581861 | aun_khin@yahoo.com 4/4 Scope: - Undertook Project Manager role managing project from end to end - Lead a team of 4 engineers - Support business system in technical and business aspect - Develop and implement business system - Participated in initiatives and regional project - Application Specialist - Singapore Computer Systems (Oct 02 – Jul 05) Scope: - Lead a team of 4 engineers - Support Engineer for external projects - Participate in implementing external projects - Software Engineer - Pacfusion (Jul 00 – Oct 02) Scope: - Support Engineer for external projects - Participate in implementing external projects - ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS Timeline School Attended Highest Qualification Jul/1997 to Jul/2000 Nanyang Technological University Bachelor Of Applied Science (Computer Engineering) Jan/1993 to Dec/1994 Catholic Junior College GCE A’Level Jan/1989 to Dec/1992 Gan Eng Seng School GCE O’Level PERSONAL DETAILS NRIC: S7603675F DATE OF BIRTH: 01 Feb 1976 GENDER: Male NATIONALITY: Singaporean RACE: Chinese ADRESS: Blk 6 Bedok South Ave 2 #13-336 S460006 LANGUAGES KNOWN: English, Mandarin AVAILABLE: 1 Jan 2017

