  1. 1. Asad Mehmood Contact Details House # 46 Street 2/2, Mohalla Ameer Hamza Shakriyal Rawalpindi Rawalpindi. 46000. +92-340-5588858 asadmehmood523@gmail.com Education MBA (Finance) Muhammad Ali Jinnah University Islamabad. B.COM (Punjab University) Core Competencies  Planning/Organizing  Task Management  Space Management  Time Management  Proactive  Effective Communication  Client Service  Team Player  Decision Making  Professional Attitude and Appearance  Observations and assessment  Adaptability/Flexibility  Interpersonal Relations  Learning Support/Continuous Learning  Negotiating Techniques  Problem Solving  Project Management  Self Confidence/Self Esteem  Teamwork/Cooperation  Values and Ethics  Creative & literary work  Program implementation.  Especial tasks & drills.  High pressure work environment.  Procurement  Recruitment Professional Experience Manager Admin Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd Nov 2013 – Till Date  Insuring managerial and administrative issues  Signing the minute sheets after cross check and verification  Trouble shooting technical issues  Entertaining the transport needs of the employees according to new hiring  Managing outreach aspects  Reports for VCE (Admin)  Out sourcing and dealing  Monitoring and evaluation  Office visits and observations  Ensuring uniformality  Conducting meeting with heads of departments  Management of resources and coordination  Interacting with Financial and accounts planning
  2. 2.  Procedure of due payments Creativeskills:  Newspaper columnist.  Copy writing.  Poetry and literary works.  Report writing, Research paper, Article etc. Languages  English  Urdu  Kashmiri  Punjabi  Saraiki  The maintenance of individual issues  Acting upon the SOP’s of the respected company  Keeping an eye on department necessities, Stationary, Video shoot raw material,  Keeping an eye on department necessities, Stationary, Video shoot raw material, department vehicles related issues & preparation of minutes and ensuring back up.  Monitoring local & international shipments.  Management regarding delivery & receiving related operations.  Ensuring the plan events of organization.  Training the staff of remote areas.  Security arrangement & Field guide for donor correspondence.  Weekly, Monthly. And quarterly report writing  Distribution of salaries  Fuel and Transport management  Monitoring Exclusive operations  Facilitating training's and refresher coursing  Procurement  Recruitment Projects:  Self-awareness Campaign for Education with Shahzaman foundation  Analysis of Financial statements of, Wyeth Pakistan, Agri- Auto, Tariq Glass Company & Clover Pakistan ltd.  Study of Operations Management of Mark Industries. Publications  Some of Research papers have been published in Daily National Newspapers.  Columns being published in leading newspaper Dharti News AJK.  Columns being published in leading newspaper Roznama Kashmir.  Risk Management and Administration Other Skills/ Certification  MS Word  MS Excel
  3. 3.  MS Power Point  Urdu Typing  IBM Lotus Notes  Quick Books  World Wide Web Reference  www.facebook.com/Surkh Chanar  https://twitter.com@asad _mehmood4  https://www.rozee.pk/peo ple/1222700/asad.mehmo od   Mr. Tariq Shahzad Ch. Marketing Executive Bahria Town. +92-331-5328183  Mr. Munawar khan General Manager Admin Bahria Town. +92-300-5204421  Mr. Atif Maqbool Manager Finance Howdy Islamabad. +92-332-5770945 Interests  Reading  Writing  Poetry  Current Affairs  Swimming  Travelling  Public Relations  Social Activities

