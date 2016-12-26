10 RULES OF CONTENT WRITING
INTRODUCTION Good quality content writing is a vital component of your website. It can add much value to your digital pres...
RULES FOR CONTENT WRITING 1 2 KEEP IT SIMPLE AND SHORT USE STRONG WORDS Keep your web text straightforward. To get your po...
3 4 STAY INFORMAL MAKE IT SEO FRIENDLY Stay informal without resorting to an excess of distracting colloquialisms. To maxi...
5 6 DON’T STUFF IT WITH KEYWORDS USE PLAIN ENGLISH If you stuff a lot of keywords into your copy you’ll negatively impact ...
7 8 HYPERLINK TO YOUR SOURCES KEEP IT SHORT FOR WEB CONTENT When you reference from your blog content, make sure you hyper...
9 10 USE MATCHING IMAGES KEEP YOUR READERS HAPPY Web content works best in conjunction with the visual elements on the pag...
CONCLUSION “Content is King”, and this is rightly so. Without quality content, your website would be a void with much left...
