ANUBHAV MAJUMDAR 20/1/7 A Iswar Ganguly Street Kolkata -700026, West Bengal, India (+9133)-2464-4200 (+91)-9830182676 anub...
ACADEMIC PROJECTS Non-linear control of micro-manipulators by Dahl Model at CMERI-CSIR (Central Mechanical Engineering Res...
HOBBIES Blog writing and reading at WordPress and Google Blogger, Sketching, Playing cricket, football MOTHER TONGUE Benga...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

anubhav majumdar cv

20 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
20
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

anubhav majumdar cv

  1. 1. ANUBHAV MAJUMDAR 20/1/7 A Iswar Ganguly Street Kolkata -700026, West Bengal, India (+9133)-2464-4200 (+91)-9830182676 anubhav141096@gmail.com Sex Male | Date of birth 14/10/1996 | Nationality Indian EDUCATION AND TRAINING Board Name of the Institution Year of Passing Maximum Marks Marks Obtained Percentage SECONDARY EXAMINATION( 10th class) WBBSE Nava Nalanda High School 2012 700 649 92.7 HIGHER SECONDARY EXAMINATION(12th class) WBCH SE Nava Nalanda High School 2014 500 451 90.2 GRADUATION Name of University: National Institute of Technology, Durgapur Degree: Bachelor of Technology Discipline: Electronics and Communication Engineering Semester From To Maximum SGPA SGPA Obtained Percentage 1ST August 2014 December 2014 10.00 8.96 85.12 2ND January 2015 May 2015 10.00 8.24 78.28 3RD July 2015 December 2015 10.00 9.05 85.5 4TH January 2016 May 2016 10.00 8.5 80.75 CGPA obtained: 8.68 Percentage obtained: 82.46
  2. 2. ACADEMIC PROJECTS Non-linear control of micro-manipulators by Dahl Model at CMERI-CSIR (Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute – Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) Durgapur under supervision of scientist Saikat Kr. Shome (Ongoing) VOCATIONAL TRAININGS  Embedded systems (AVR-Atmega 16 andARM 7,ARM Cortex [lpc2148x micro-controllers] ) conducted by Multisoft systems certified by Intel .  Advanced Telecommunication systems conducted by NSCBTTC(Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Telecom Training Centre) Unit- BSNL(Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) , Kalyani PROGRAMMING/ SOFTWARE SKILLS  AVR studio 5  MATLAB  MultiSim  Circuit Maker Arduino UNO  Atmel Studio  KEIL Muvision 4  PICKAXE  C  Audacity  FL Studio  * Basic computer skills (Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint)  CST Studio Suite 2016 PERSONAL SKILLS EXTRA-CURRICULAR ACHIEVEMENTS  Passed 4th year in Drawing and Painting from Bangiya Sangeet Kala Kendra  Received first,fourth and sixth prizes in painting category, second prize in group drama, fifth prize in essay writing category in the intra-school competitions- Nalandasree  An active member of the Arts Wing of SPIC MACAY Students Chapter at NIT Durgapur.  Co-ordinator of VIRASAT, the Indian cultural fest of NIT Durgapur for the past two years  Was appointed as the School Captain in 2011-12  Featured twice in Déjà vu- the annual literary magazine of NIT Durgapur  Contributor of poetry at Café Dissensus – an online socio-political and literary magazine based in New York, USA
  3. 3. HOBBIES Blog writing and reading at WordPress and Google Blogger, Sketching, Playing cricket, football MOTHER TONGUE Bengali(Bilingual) OTHER LANGUAGE(S)  English (proficient)  Hindi

×