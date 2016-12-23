Pagar por la cultura crea cultura blog

ir a la web de CreaCultura Pagar por la cultura Principal Contáctanos Inicio › Crowdfunding › Pagar por la cultura JESÚS O...
  1. 1. ir a la web de CreaCultura Pagar por la cultura Principal Contáctanos Inicio › Crowdfunding › Pagar por la cultura JESÚS ORTIZ 22 DICIEMBRE, 2016 — 0 COMENTARIOS Twittear Compartir Compartir Ya sé que ha acabado siendo un lugar común eso de que no queremos pagar por la cultura, que si podemos obtener música, literatura, cine o lo que caiga de manera gratuita, miramos disimuladamente para otro lado cuando nuestra conciencia -o nuestro desparpajo- nos dice que seguramente estamos incurriendo en pirateo; que nos hemos vuelto más protectores del medio ambiente, pero que no cuidamos nada el ecosistema de creadores que nos alegran la vida. Y no: no voy a discrepar del todo porque es verdad que escucho a algún energúmeno decir aquello de “yo me lo bajo gratis porque es muy caro, no lo puedo pagar y, además, no quiero enriquecer más a nadie”. Un joven, al que le dije que eso era, simplemente, robar y que además entraba en contradicciones porque era incomprensible que ansiase algo hecho por un mangante que quería sacarle la “pasta”, me respondió a modo de insulto: “¡viejo!”. Debe ser eso: que estoy mayor. 3Me gusta
  2. 2. Pero entre achaque y achaque -de “viejo”, claro- uno tiene que seguir trabajando y militando en una profesión que le permite descubrir cosas. Y vuelvo al primer párrafo: a lo mejor no es tan cierto que ‘muchos’ rechacemos eso de pagar por obtener la satisfacción de disfrutar de una creación, de pagar por la cultura. En paralelo a esta disputa joven-viejo, y por razones profesionales, me tocó empaparme del fenómeno de lo que en la legislación española se deﬁne como ‘ﬁnanciación colectiva’ y que casi todo el mundo llama crowdfunding. Me permito, por situar los datos, recordar al lector que hay cuatro tipos de ﬁnanciación y que existen una serie de plataformas en internet (de hecho es la red de redes la que hace posible su existencia) en las que los creadores o emprendedores presentan sus proyectos, ﬁjan una cantidad de dinero necesaria para realizarlos, un plazo de tiempo para obtenerlo… y a esperar. Esos cuatro tipos de ﬁnanciación que citaba son las donaciones (el que paga lo hace por ayudar, simplemente), el dinero a cambio de recompensas (suele ser una especie de venta anticipada), la compra de acciones o el préstamo. En nuestra normativa, solo están reguladas las dos últimas por la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores y el Banco de España, respectivamente. Según lo que he podido averiguar, una de las plataformas más activas en el ámbito internacional, y operativa en España, es Kickstarter. Llevan sus estadísticas tan al día que, como mínimo, las actualizan cada 24 horas, lo que es todo un lujo para quien desee obtener información ﬁable. Cualquiera que entre en la web de la plataforma y acceda al apartado donde publican sus números, además de sorprenderse por cifras millonarias, verá que una serie de columnas expresan numéricamente y por categorías el número de proyectos presentados, las cantidades obtenidas por los ﬁnalizados con éxito, los que están activos y cuánto llevan recaudado, etcétera. Y los índices de éxito; es decir: el porcentaje de proyectos que han logrado la ﬁnanciación o recaudación deseada de entre todos los presentados. El dato estadístico me ha llevado a un cierto optimismo: con los números de la primera semana de diciembre de 2016 sobre la mesa, los índices de éxito las categorías relacionadas con la cultura superan en mucho los de las tecnológicas, por ejemplo. La clasiﬁcación sitúa en los seis primeros puestos a los proyectos de Baile (62,67%), Teatro (60,38%), Comics (51,99%), Música (49,91%), Arte (40,53%) y Cine y vídeo (37,17%). La última de las 15 categorías es Tecnología (19,75%), para que pueda verse la diferencia. No me quiero engañar: es verdad que los proyectos de tecnología que triunfan son los que más recaudan. Pero tampoco me quiero confundir: también es cierto que los tecnológicos presentan proyectos inﬁnitamente más caros que los culturales; de ahí seguramente ese mayor índice de recaudación y probablemente también su bajo éxito. Así que vivimos en un mundo que invierte en proyectos culturales que se presentan en la red porque le resultan atractivos, pero… ¡no quiere pagar por la cultura en esa misma red! Un mundo cambiante y lleno de contradicciones. Con esa paradoja en mi cabeza, me paso a la Comunicación. Parece que la razón de gran parte del éxito de los proyectos que buscan ﬁnanciación es cómo se comunican, cómo los exponen sus promotores. Ahí es indudable que los creadores culturales van unos cuantos pasos por delante de los tecnológicos, porque saben cómo comunicar emociones. Y en este punto cabe preguntarnos si estaremos en el futuro dispuestos a pagar, dentro de nuestras posibilidades, por aquello que nos emociona (léase ‘cultura’). Si a los datos nos remitimos, parece que la respuesta es aﬁrmativa. Otra cosa será cómo instrumentarlo para que la gran mayoría seamos capaces de convertirnos, desde la posición de inversores, en consumidores de cultura responsables. Suscríbete a nuestro boletín y recibe puntualmente nuestros últimos posts. Correo Electrónico *
  Etiquetado con: crowdfunding, cultura, jesús ortiz, jesús ortiz comunicador, jesús ortiz cultura, jesús ortiz pago cultura, jesús ortiz periodista, kickstarter, modelo negocio, pagar cultura, pago contenido internet, pago contenidos, pago cultura internet, reconocer autor Publicado en: Crowdfunding, Internet, propiedad intelectual About   Latest Posts Jesús Ortiz Consultor Sénior de Comunicación at Estudio de Comunicación Comunicador y periodista. En la actualidad es jefe del Área de Formación de Estudio de Comunicación, consultora líder en el sector, con despachos propios en Madrid, Buenos Aires, Lisboa, Santiago (Chile) y México D. F. Como Consultor sénior de la Firma, viene desarrollando desde 1987 responsabilidades en Comunicación Corporativa para varias empresas e instituciones, que ha compatibilizado con la creación y dirección de Medios escritos y audiovisuales y la dirección de centros de formación en periodismo audiovisual.
