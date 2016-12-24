ЦУМ. РЛ. 1 этаж

"Приемы управления потоками покупателей в объекте розничной торговли" 1 этаж ЦУМа Подготовил: Рагойша Антоний, гр. 421
ЦУМ – Центральный Универсальный Магазин
Общая организация торгового центра • Центральный Универсальный Магазин “Минск” один из крупнейших универмагов нашего город...
• Вход покупателей в ЦУМ имеется с двух сторон. Он вознесен чуть выше уровня тротуара, подняться можно по ступенькам и по ...
Организация первого этажа торгового центра • Вход покупателей в ЦУМ имеется с двух сторон. Он вознесен чуть выше уровня тр...
• При необходимости можно предварительно, перед совершением покупки воспользоваться обменным пунктом, который находится с ...
• Отделы первого этажа магазина такие как: бытовая химия, электротехника, посуда, товары для дома, парфюмерия и косметика ...
• Продуктовый (гастрономический) отдел выделен в углу торгового зала, покупателям предлагаются камеры хранения и специальн...
Эффективные приемы управления потоками покупателей: • большое количество входов-выходов, безбарьерная среда; • достаточно ...
• полки с товарами, в отличие от больших супермаркетов, расположены в ростовой доступности большинства покупателей, что ес...
• на первом этаже расположены те товары, которые не требуют “примерки”, т. е. покупатель делает выбор сразу, что значитель...
• Дополнительные услуги, которые с большой вероятностью могут быть востребованны покупателем (обменный пункт, летнее кафе,...
