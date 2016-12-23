•FOOD: FOOD IS ANY SUBSTANCE CONSUMED TO PROVIDE NUTRITIONAL SUPPORT FOR THE BODY. IT IS USUALLY OF PLANT OR ANIMAL ORIGIN...
•Diet: Diet is the sum of food consumed by a person or other organism. The word diet often implies the use of specific int...
Need of Nutrition: Growth: Building up new protoplasm or cells for growth. Repair: Providing material for the repair of wo...
1.CARBOHYDRATES: A carbohydrate is a biological molecule consisting of carbon (C), hydrogen (H) and oxygen (O) atoms, usua...
Carbohydrates include sugars, starch, cellulose, etc.Sugar: Sugar is the generalized name for sweet, short-chain, soluble ...
Types of sugar: A . Monosaccharides Fructose, galactose, and glucose are all simple sugars, monosaccharides, with the gene...
B . Disaccharides Lactose, maltose, and sucrose are all compound sugars, disaccharides, with the general formula C12H22O11...
Starch Starch or amylum is a polymeric carbohydrate consisting of a large number of glucose units joined by glycosidic bon...
FATS Fat is one of the three main macronutrients, along with carbohydrate and protein.[1] Fats, also known as triglyceride...
Proteins Proteins are large biomolecules, or macromolecules, consisting of one or more long chains of amino acid residues....
Two diseases due to deficiency of protein: Kwashiorkor: Kwashiorkor is a form of severe protein–energy malnutrition charac...
Protein should be supplied only for anabolic purposes. The catabolic needs should be satisfied with carbohydrate and fat. ...
MARASMUS Marasmus is a form of severe malnutrition characterized by energy deficiency. A child with marasmus looks emaciat...
Signs and symptoms of marasmus: Marasmus is commonly represented by a shrunken, wasted appearance, loss of muscle mass and...
Treatment of Marasmas: It is necessary to treat not only the causes but also the complications of the disorder, including ...
MINERAL SALTS Calcium, a common electrolyte, but also needed structurally (for muscle and digestive system health, bone st...
Vitamins As with the minerals discussed above, some vitamins are recognized as organic essential nutrients,[75] necessary ...
WATER Water is excreted from the body in multiple forms; including urine and feces, sweating, and by water vapour in the e...
Balanced Diet
A balanced diet is one that helps to maintain or improve overall health. A balanced diet provides the body with essential ...
Thank You Made by: Ansh
