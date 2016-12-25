Управления потоками покупателей в объекте розничной торговли на примере ЦУМа (1 этаж) Подготовила: Ковалёва А.В.
ЦУМ «Минск» — это современный и красивый универмаг в Минске. Решение о строительстве ЦУМа «Минск» было принято Советом Мин...
Секции универмага, расположенные на 1-ом этаже: • Электротовары • Фото- и радиотовары • Ювелирные изделия и Часы • Посуда ...
Минусы, которые я выделила при посещении ЦУМа: • По первому этажу надо ходить с “навигатором”, там реально заблудиться, сл...
Из плюсов могу я выделила: • Разнообразный ассортимент товаров. • Различные акции. • Можно приобрести все необходимое в од...
Мои предложения: • Эффективное использование торговых плащодей (больше свободного места для перемещения покупателей); • ув...
Спасибо за внимание!
