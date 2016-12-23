Resume Anil Kumar Mobile: 91 9036893452 E-Mail : anilhdp002@gmail.com Professional Profile • 8 years of experience in Colo...
Resume

Resume

  1. 1. Resume Anil Kumar Mobile: 91 9036893452 E-Mail : anilhdp002@gmail.com Professional Profile • 8 years of experience in Color R&D, Quality Control, Team management & Project management. • Currently associated with AkzoNobel India Pvt Ltd,(Largest Paint Company in the World). • Gained expertise in developing Colors & maintaining Color database for Global automotive industry. • Exceptional communicator with strong negotiation, problem resolution & client need assessment aptitude. Career Highlights • Working as a Group leader in AkzoNobel since 2006. Key Accountabilities • Leading a team of Color specialists in offering formulations to the Global Automotive industry. • On job training to new comers. • Training in paint application process. • Developing and monitoring new Color formulas for the OEMs, Body shops such as PU, acrylic polyester paints for Indian, Asia pacific, and NASA and EMEA markets. • Developing color formulas in digital method to Automotive Refinish industry. • Managing, mentoring & motivating a team of color specialists offering color formulation techniques to the color labs of Automotive refinish across the world. • Performing color feasibility studies for introduction of new pigments in the assortment. • Color formula development using advanced techniques of color matching software. • Developing Color formulas of innovative special effect pigments like color stream, xirallic, variocrome, liquid crystal, spectra flair, croma flair, etc. • Functioning as a Quality coordinator for TS16949 & ISO 9001 audit team. • Maintaining & preparing documents for TS and ISO audit. • A certified color specialist, who is authorized to release the color formulas to Global automotive industry. People management: • Managing a team of 5 FTEs and 30 contract employees. • Setting the objectives and reviewing the performance on monthly basis by conducting bi-laterals.
  2. 2. • Conducting employee surveys to increase the engagement. Innovative projects: • Active member in color digitization project of Automotive refinish BU. • Worked on different color Objective criteria development activities as a part of color digitization. And preparation of anchor panels for digitization. • Handling different color improvement projects. Additional Responsibilities • Global Application Specialist for Color marketing software tools. • Supporting for all the global users of Color development tool. • Member in development/up gradation of color tools. • Requirement collection and discussing with development team on new tools for BU. • Acceptance test manager for testing of new color software tools. • Monitoring the calibration activities of different instruments and equipment’s. • Training new employees on Shade development and Paint mixing, spraying activities. • Active member of Employee Engagement team. • Zone head for HSE/5S monitoring. Academia • Pursuing M.Sc. (Chemistry) from Kuvempu University. • B.Sc. (Chemistry) from Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh with 72%. • 12th Standard (maths, Physics, chemistry) from intermediate board of education, Andhra Pradesh with 87% • 10th standard from Board of secondary education, Andhra Pradesh with 82%. IT Skill Set • Expertise in Computer Software’s -MS-access, MS word, MS-word, Excel, power point, Windows-7, XP, SQL etc. Knowledge Preview Gained expertise in: • Handling robotic paint spraying instruments, Spectrophotometer, various other instruments for measurement of film thickness, gloss, shade & all Modern computerized instrumental color matching. • Issue analysis, testing of coloristic properties of pigments, Technical support to the commercial team. Trainings Accomplished
  3. 3. • TS16949 certification training • Safety, First aid and Firefighting training. • Management Essential program on people management from AkzoNobel India Ltd. • Innovation at work. Personal Details Father name : Anjinappa Marital Status : Married Date of Birth : 25th June, 1986 Present Address : No 222 Ramamurthy nagar, Jayati layout, Bangalore-36 Permanent Address : C/O Anjinappa, Pulamathi village, Lepakshi mandal, Anantapur Dist., Andhra Pradesh. Date: Place: Bangalore Anil Kumar. B

