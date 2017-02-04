Andrew Dale Marris 221 SW 6 Place • Pompano Beach, FL • (317) 489-2756 • Andrew.Marris12@gmail.com https://www.linkedin.co...
 Provide analysis and recommendations on business processes and covert to functional and technical design.  Act as busin...
 Presented solutions effectively.  Trusted Medallia survey outbound associate. Applebee's Bar and Grill Westfield, IN Se...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Andrew Marris Resume

37 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
37
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Andrew Marris Resume

  1. 1. Andrew Dale Marris 221 SW 6 Place • Pompano Beach, FL • (317) 489-2756 • Andrew.Marris12@gmail.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrewmarris SUMMARY OF QUALIFICATIONS Years of experience in Business Management, analytics, and data integrity. My strengths include leadership skills, outstanding communication skills, and data analysis skills which have grown tremendously in my various employment roles. I continue to achieve this on a daily basis in my current role by implementing quality control through data analysis/reporting, IT performance management, and streamlining workflow to align IT systems with business goals and objectives. I enjoy taking on new challenges that allow me to excel in optimizing daily and long-term operations with back end functional design.  Microsoft Excel, Word, Access, AS400, Footprints, Clarizen, BI/Microstrategy  Project Management  Strong Analytical Reporting Skills  Data Analysis/Business Intelligence Skills  Backlog Prioritization Skills  Expert in Customer Relationships  Time Management and Organization  Outstanding Communication  Microsoft Mail Merge Coding  VBA Coding Knowledge EDUCATION W.P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University BA in Business Management - Global Logistics Management March 2015 - Present  Completed Ken Blanchard's "DISC" training.  Completed Ken Blanchard's "Situational Leadership II" training.  Completed Stephen Covey's "7 Habits of Highly Effective People."  Certified in Advanced Excel through New Horizons Computer Training  Certified Report Developer – Microstrategy EXPERIENCE Bluegreen Vacations Boca Raton, FL IT Enterprise Application Analyst Sept 2016 - Present  Manage application set up for the Legal team encompassing the coding of over 300 documents.
  2. 2.  Provide analysis and recommendations on business processes and covert to functional and technical design.  Act as business liaison to facilitate communication between developers, third party vendors and business stakeholders.  Design, implement, and administer 22 security roles based on business requirements using combinations of greater than 800 security doorways.  Design and present functional requirements for major technical initiatives.  Manage multiple functional areas through the entire SDLC.  Document Functional Design Specifications and Project Change Requests.  Prepare materials for SOX and PCI compliance audits.  Present solutions to upper level management and project steering committees. Bluegreen Vacations Boca Raton, FL IT Reporting Analyst July 2015 – Sept 2016  Implement and facilitate weekly reporting on a budget of $18 million a year.  Provide analysis and recommendations on efficiency to upper management and the CIO.  Optimize staffing and resource allocations of IT Operations team, a $1.8 million a year budget.  Automate weekly reporting in Microstrategy from schema design to implementation.  Design and present functional requirements for major technical initiatives.  Streamline daily reporting by utilizing Excel macros. Reducing daily reporting times by 50%.  Utilize ITIL to conceptualize and build reporting metrics on all facets of IT performance.  Prepare materials for SOX and PCI compliance audits.  2016 ARDA award winner for Salesforce Implementation. Bluegreen Vacations Indianapolis, IN Quality Assurance Analyst July 2013 - July 2015  Successfully implemented Salesforce as a Club Services case tracking and auditing system.  Identified and led account cleanup equaling a savings projection of $133,729.84.  Successfully facilitated and led UAT testing for Club Services on PRE1 AS400 enhancement.  Optimized point adjustment reporting through MS Access to protect the Bluegreen bottom line.  Successfully led testing efforts on an Inventory Optimization enhancement through the SDLC.  Developed and completed vital IT cleanup on over 13,000 Bluegreen ownerships.  Led user acceptance testing efforts on fix/support items to protect and enhance functionality of systems.  Communicated needs between IT and daily Club Services operations.  Continually optimized business processes through daily auditing, reporting, and research.  Awarded "Star Associate" in February and October 2014  Nominated for companywide “Gung Ho” Award: Q1 of 2015.  Awarded “Gung Ho” Award: Q3 of 2015 Bluegreen Vacations Indianapolis, IN Senior Vacation Specialist April 2013 – July 2013  Provided Bluegreen owners with world class service as a front line associate.  Excelled by meeting and exceeding all phone metric standards.
  3. 3.  Presented solutions effectively.  Trusted Medallia survey outbound associate. Applebee's Bar and Grill Westfield, IN Server January 2012 – March 2013  Completed internship at Management in Training restaurant.  Awarded Whatever It Takes, "WITS," employee in December 2012.  Commended performer in customer service and guest interfacing.

×