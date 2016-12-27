Amit Sharma Resume

AMIT SHARMA amit.sharma29@yahoo.co.in | +91-9742999756, +91-9560509756 | LinkedIn Profile IT S E RV IC E S M A N A G E M E...
  1. 1. AMIT SHARMA amit.sharma29@yahoo.co.in | +91-9742999756, +91-9560509756 | LinkedIn Profile IT S E RV IC E S M A N A G E M E N T PR OF E S S ION A L PROFILE SUMMARY  More than 6 years of experience in Telecommunication industry ~ Service Delivery ~ Project Management ~ Operations ~ Incident – Problem – Change Management ~ Enterprise Support ~ Customer Care.  Experienced in the area of Voice Network solution architecture, implementation of multi-site configurations in IP & TDM environments and Technical Support.  Experienced in implementation, configuration & supporting multi-vendor PBX systems (Alcatel & Avaya).  Part of Incident, Change & Problem Management team for multiple clients.  Experienced in troubleshooting & administration of Alcatel PBX systems & Avaya servers, gateways, ISDN PRIs.  Adept in analyzing information system needs, evaluating end-user requirements, custom designing solutions, troubleshooting for complex information systems & management and client interfacing.  Expertise in providing support & delivering IT services based on ITIL, methods, processes.  Certified in ITIL v3 Foundation & Practitioner.  Confident and poised in interacting with individuals at all levels coupled with disciplined level of coordination and skills in handling escalations, mentoring team in moving forward to meet client expectations and commitments agreed upon mutually. CORE COMPETENCIES  Project planning and implementation – VOIP solution  ITIL process guidelines & methodologies – Incident /Change/Problem management  Project management, Client Management, Client Interfacing, Vendor Coordination.  Trouble shooting steps to approach quicker resolution  Opening technical bridge calls to render prompt resolution  Handling service escalations and critical problem resolution  Root cause analysis(RCA) and problem analysis TECHNICAL PROFICIENCIES Voice Data Service Tools Used Protocol Knowledge SIP, H.323, ISDN, QSIG, ABCF, Q.931 Codecs G.711, G.729, G.721 EPABX Alcatel OXE & OXO, Avaya PBX Systems, Servers & Media Gateways Voice mail application Alcatel’s 4645, 4635, ICS Voicemail, Avaya Messaging Accounting Tools Omni Vista 4760, 4740, 8770 IP Addressing, Subnetting OSI Model, TCP/IP Model Routing Protocols HP Service Manager Service Now BMC Remedy ORGANISATIONAL EXPERIENCE Consultant - ITO Service Delivery (L2) – Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Job Duration Hewlett Packard: Jan’16 – Till Date Posted by Adecco India Pvt. Ltd: Nov’14 – Dec’16 Part of global NOC Operations team to handle & support voice network operations of multiple global clients.  Handles NOC Operations of HP customers across APJ, EMEA & AMS regions & support their TDM/IP based Telephony Operations.  Implement voice network architecture globally based on multi-vendor PBX systems like Alcatel & Avaya.  Expertise in IT Services Management & perform responsibilities using ITIL methods, processes, procedures & planning.  Implementation of voice network & services globally using network technologies SIP, H.323, ISDN & IP Trunking  Provide technical support to the client’s global network of PBX (Alcatel & Avaya) systems, Avaya servers & media gateways.  Perform troubleshooting on Avaya S87xx, S83xx, S85xx servers & G250, G450, G650 Media Gateways, Avaya Aura CM 6.1.  Troubleshoot on ISDN PRIs, IP links, SIP & H.323 Trunks to maintain voice services  Experienced in working on web-ticketing tools like HP SM9, BMC Remedy, ServiceNow for incident—change--IMAC tickets.  Ensure all Critical and Major Incidents are addressed on priority & resolved within SLA and sending out the Critical Outage Notifications for such Incidents  Coordinate with different towers for resolution of high severity incidents via technical conference bridge lines on a global scale  Regular communications via email or conference-bridge on status of critical incidents to senior management and crisis team
  2. 2.  Manage and support all service incidents either personally or via Service Desk, for successful completion and user satisfaction  Escalating the critical and major incidents to escalation team and senior management of different resolver groups to avoid SLA breach and quicker resolution of issues  Responsible for the triage and management of incidents throughout the business as a whole.  Management and progress of each incident throughout its life-cycle.  Conduct Root-Cause Analysis(RCA) for all P1/P2 incidents and troubleshoots to avoid business/user impact  Participate in Problem Management review calls  Engage & coordinate with third party vendors to ensure the services and performance are in line with service levels.  Handling tasks of Change activities throughout Change Management lifecycle and coordinating with different teams & vendors to successfully complete the change activity as per RFC schedule.  Coordinate with team members for aged tickets and do rigorous follow-up via mails & calls while supporting to ensure all aged- tickets get resolved  Respond to calls and emails from users for any kind of technical issues and documenting all the incidents.  Perform duties of Queue Manager & assign un-assigned tickets to team to avoid TTO breach.  Experienced in Client Interfacing & Vendor Management  Prepare & maintain project related technical documents Clients: • Nokia (Formerly Alcatel-Lucent) • Abbvie • Pegasus • Mondelez International • Kraft • AVON • Conway Milestones: Received Certification of Appreciation from HP in 2015; Played HP Cricket Tournament representing UCNOC Team; Received Certificate of Meritorious Service from Adecco India in 2016 Consultant – Technical - Orange Business Services India Technology Pvt. Ltd., Gurgaon – Jun’14 – Oct’14 Orange Business Services India Technology Pvt. Ltd. (formerly known as Equant Technology Services India Pvt. Ltd.) is engaged in providing telecommunication services. It offers local and international telephony, wireless, Internet, multimedia, data, broadcast, and cable television services.  Installation, Commissioning and Administration of Alcatel IP-PBX system (7000 extensions, 4 ISDN PRIs, 1 SIP Trunk).  Commissioning of Ominivista 8770 NMS application on Windows platform for Alarm monitoring, Call billing reports generation, troubleshooting and configuring EPABX.  Planning & implementation of VoIP services and VoIP network in high availability environment to ensure telephonic communication 24x7.  Resolution of all incident tickets including critical & major incidents within pre-defined SLA.  Experienced in working on incident & change tickets using web-ticketing tool.  Coordinating with multiple resolver groups for resolution of high severity incidents via technical conference bridge lines.  Sending out regular communications via email or over conference-bridge on status of critical incidents to senior management and crisis team.  To manage and support all service incidents either personally or via the Service Desk, to successful completion and user satisfaction.  Escalating the critical and major incidents to escalation team and senior management of different resolver groups to avoid SLA breach and quicker resolution of issues.  Engaging & coordinating telco vendors to ensure performance of telecom lines are up to service levels. Clients: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur Engineer – Customer Support – ABS India Pvt. Ltd. – Aug’10 – May’14 ABS India (Formerly known as Alcatel Business Systems) is a 'Premier Business Partner' of Alcatel-Lucent Business Systems, France. The company builds implements and maintains next-generation communication networks that enable enterprises to exchange voice /data /multimedia, across the entire globe.  Implementation, configuration and administration of Alcatel-Lucent IP/TDM Telephony systems.  Handled the tasks of planning and managing the implementation of TDM & IP-based voice services and voice network for multiple clients across India.  Designing and configuration of Inter-networking between different nodes of an organization via TDM & IP links.  Planning & implementation of the voice services and voice network ensuring high availability environment to maintain telephonic communication 24x7.  Conducted various system tests like ITR, PAT, SAT for the clients like DMRC, BMRCL, JMRC etc.  Commissioning and maintenance of Leased line (ISDN).  Interfacing EPABX system with other telecommunication systems (like Public Announcement System, Radio System & other
  3. 3. vendor PBX system) for specific functionalities.  Co-ordination with service providers & vendors to resolve issues related to leased lines, trunks.  Responsible to resolve trouble-tickets raised by clients through phone, email or remote access.  Implementing and maintaining backup schedules.  Handled customer issues through on-going service and visiting sites on daily basis.  Handled the tasks of designing and maintaining documentation related to network layout and the project.  Perform responsibilities of coordinating with peers in voice PABX and network upgrade, implementation, and test plans.  Installing Omnivista 4760, 4740 & 8770 NMS application on Windows Server for generating Call Billing Reports, Maintenance purpose, Programming EPABX, Alarm Monitoring & Troubleshooting.  Handled the tasks of planning & implementing the flexible numbering plan for clients.  Interfacing & coordinating with other Telecom Vendors, Civil Contractors, E&M Contractors and other project related officials for site related issues and general interfaces.  To provide training to the clients for maintenance and troubleshooting on Alcatel-Lucent EPABX System Clients: • Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) • Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) • Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt. Ltd. (DAMEPL) • Crisil, Gurgaon • Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) • Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon Ltd. (RMGL) • Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (JMRC) • NBCC Place, New Delhi Associate – Technical – iYogi Technical Services Pvt. Ltd., Gurgaon – Sep’09 – Dec’09 iYogi is a leading provider of online technical support services to consumers and small businesses across a wide range of computing and communications devices and software. They cater in The United States, The United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, UAE the GCC, India and Singapore.  Installation & troubleshooting of Microsoft Windows XP/Vista/7  Desktop Support  Printer Support  Analyzing & resolving other software related issues like anti-virus, MS-Office, Internet Explorer ACADEMIA  Diploma in Electronics and Communication Engineering, Aditya Institute of Technology (Board of Technical Education, Delhi), 2006 - 67.09%  12th Standard, CBSE, 2003 – 65.2%  10th Standard, CBSE, 2001 – 69.4% CERTIFICATIONS  ITIL v3 Foundation, Jan. 2016  ITIL Practitioner, Sep.2016 SUMMER TRAINING  Bharti Airtel Ltd – Basic & Switch Telephony – Operations (Jun’08-Jul’08)  Plannman Consulting India Pvt. Ltd. - Basic Data Networking Concept (Jun’07-Jul’07)  Sify Ltd. - Basic Data Networking Concept (Jan’06-Feb’06) TECHNICAL TRAININGS ATTENDED • Alcatel OXE Basic Training • Alcatel OXE Advanced Training • Avaya PBX Training HOBBIES & INTERESTS • Love watching real-life based incidents movies • Traveling to new places • Reading Novels • Listening to music • Bike Ride • Cricket PERSONAL DOSSIER Date of Birth 29-Jul-85 Father’s Name Mr. Subhash Chand Sharma Mother’s Name Mrs. Meenakashi Sharma Address Flat No. FT-6, 4th Floor, Sai Krishna Paradise Apartments, Doddathogur, Near Celebrity Paradise Layout, Electronic City Ph-1, Bangalore -560100 Passport No. K2943828 Languages English, Hindi, Punjabi

