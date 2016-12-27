-
Without careful planning, data management can quickly turn complex with a runaway cost structure. Enterprise customers are turning to the cloud to solve long-term data archive needs such as reliability, compliance, and agility while optimizing the overall cost. Come to this session and hear how AWS customers are using Amazon Glacier to simplify their archiving strategy. Learn how customers architect their cloud archiving applications and share integration to streamline their organization's data management and establish successful IT best practices.
