Group04_ppt

Flipkart Business Analytics with SAS GROUP 04
“Numbers have an important story to tell. They rely on you to give them a voice.” – Stephen Few
Introduction • To predict what all factors can get a candidate hired at Flipkart. • The dataset relates to the recruitment...
Project motivation/Background • Considered multiple data sets • Zeroed on using live data for analysis • Firsthand dataset...
Objectives • Do some predictors influence the hiring process more than others? • Have we considered all the important inde...
Tool/Techniques Used • We used SAS Enterprise Miner 9.4 and Excel for analysis. • Performed data mining techniques like de...
• Dataset has been shared by HR from the company on request to do analysis on the recruitment process. • Since it includes...
Current Predictors
Exploring the Data Set • Most of our data was categorical • Preprocessed and added the following variables : 1. LastCoKnow...
What we selected and why? • Predictors which had significant impact on the output. • To find a model that could obtain acc...
Preprocessing the data • Data Redundancy • Used sample node. • Impute node to treat missing values. • Interpretation/ eval...
Methods for Analysis Predictive Analytics: • Logistic Regression • Decision Tree • Interactive Decision Tree • Neural Netw...
Logistic Regression • We chose step wise method and selection criteria as validation misclassification • For this Model we...
Interactive Decision Tree • This model considers the number of candidates whose last company is known, have a professional...
Interactive Decision Tree • This model considers the number of candidates who come under TAM “Hema” & “Sunil”. Hema has 38...
Neural Network
Neural Network
Neural Network with Regression
Neural Network with Regression
Main Model
Model Comparison • Decision tree is best model with least misclassification rate of 8.6%. • Target variable is nominal dat...
Model Comparison
Business Strategy • Company should advertise job openings on job boards which show a higher % of Hiring(Jobs on Github, Gl...
Some meaningful Implications & Visualizations
  • Since the self splitting decision tree was difficult to interpret so we used interactive decision
    Observation: This model predicts that candidates who are referred from flipkart employees and have last company/ work experience gets hired more than those who doesn’t have work experience or whose last company is not known. Flipkart employees referring those candidates having relative work experience to those having none is approximately 91%.
    Business Perspective Inference
    Looking at the tree & leaf statistics it can be seen that at least 91% of Flipkart employees are referring those candidates whose previous company is known as compared to those whose previous company is unknown. And out of those whose previous company is known a significant number of candidates are getting hired. Hence, Flipkart should encourage more incentives and bonuses for employees who are helping candidates getting hired, so that unnecessary capital and time is not wasted on screening candidates which do not meet the expected criteria. This could in turn imply that if an employee is referring a candidate, the employee has a good know-how of the candidate he/she is referring and has a good idea of the requisite skills.
  • Observation: Sunil has a smaller department but has greater demand of employees as he is heading the AD’s Group which is the backbone for any eCommerce firm to reach its customer base
    Business Perspective Inference
    The number of applications to the any department is not proportional to the size of the department, hence application to any department should not be a rejection criteria for any candidate.

