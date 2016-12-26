CV_Allwyn A

Page 1 of 6 Allwyn Almeida Mobile: 9930830417 Email: all987012@gmail.com, allwynjalmeida@gmail.com Education | Experience ...
  1. 1. Page 1 of 6 Allwyn Almeida Mobile: 9930830417 Email: all987012@gmail.com, allwynjalmeida@gmail.com Education | Experience Summary | Project Experience | Personal Details Objective Seeking opportunity to work with a professional and process oriented organization where I would be utilizing my skills and talents for the benefit and growth of the company and myself. Education  Diploma in International Business Practice involving Information & Team Management from Cambridge University, Cambridge, U.K through the Mountbatten Institute, London, U.K in 2010.  Post Graduate Diploma in Quantitative Finance & Risk management from S.N.D.T University, Mumbai in 2007.  Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Mumbai University in 2004.  Diploma in .Net Technology & SQL Server as Database from Prime Computer Institute. Experience Summary  Total Work Experience is of more than 11 Years with more than 9 years as an IT Business Analyst.  I have an International Business Experience working with UBS Investment Bank in the Capital Markets Domain in London as a Business Analyst.  Currently working as a Lead Business Analyst at NSEIT (Technology subsidiary of The National Stock Exchange of India) handling delivery for a project team of 8.  I have been involved in Projects for clients like  UBS Investment Bank, London, U.K  Deloitte Consulting, US  National Stock Exchange of India (NSE)  Tea Board of India (Government of India)  Created high quality business and software requirements specifications documentation (BRS, BRD, FRS and SRS) as well as handled multiple products and projects as a Lead Business Analyst and Product Manager across multiple products for various clients.  Domain knowledge consists of Capital Markets, Exchange Solutions and Auction Markets as well as I have extensively worked on Business driven Web Applications.  At the business & strategic level have performed the below activities o Understanding the needs of multiple stakeholders. o Facilitating the negotiation of requirements amongst multiple stakeholders. o Identifying the current- and future-state business processes. o Helping the business stakeholders envision the future and how their work will need to change to support the future.  At the software project and product level have performed the below activities o Creating, analyzing, and validating detailed functional specifications.
  2. 2. Page 2 of 6 o Facilitating design sessions with the implementation team to define & finalize the solution. o Delivering elements of systems design, including business rules, process flows, business logic and other detailed deliverables.  Tools used for documentation, visual modeling, creating business process flows, use cases, solution analysis and reporting include MS (word, power point, excel, Visio, Share point), UML and database used is MS SQL Server.  I have demonstrated good Analytical skills, an Ability to think logically and being creative along with a capacity to work hard. Project Experience Organization: UBS Investment Bank, London Domain: Capital Markets Role: Business Analyst Responsibilities:  Requirements Gathering  Understanding the AS-IS and TO-BE Process Flows  Client Communication  Business Process Improvements  Writing the Business Requirements Document  Writing User Training Documents  Writing Functional Specifications  Functional Testing  Product Support  Equity Trading Support  Stakeholder Management Description: Front-to-back understanding of trade flows, trade bookings, trader requirements, trade financing, settlement systems and static data. Enabling process improvements where work on various IT systems would be reduced and thus a good chunk of Analyst time saved by having good understanding of Trade requirements as well as the underlying processes. Documenting work flow and procedures Enabled many process improvements where work on various IT systems, in some cases was reduced by 50% and up to 60 minutes of Daily Production Time of an Analyst was saved ; this was only possible through thorough and deep understanding of the processes at the systems level coupled with understanding of business requirements from different perspectives like the Trading desks, the settlement, the trade financing and as well as other areas. Domain knowledge of Financial Products as well as understanding of Trade requirements, flows and processes and IT systems enabled me to contribute to business improvements, document work procedures for colleagues including data analysts, developers and system analysts thereby adding value to the change function. Was continuously in touch with the clients to understand the business perspective and have a tab on business requirements in case they change or required to be modified. Also, trained colleagues in terms of process and systems understanding and work procedures through hands-on approach, business cases as well as documentation.
  3. 3. Page 3 of 6 List of Projects: Project Name Domain Technologies Client Team Size SSENG – Trade Reconciliation & Settlements System Capital Markets (Equities & OTC Derivatives) ASP.NET, MS SQL Server UBS Investment Bank 3 COLT – Trade booking system Capital Markets C++ UBS Investment Bank 4 Organization: NSEIT Domain: Capital Markets & Auctions Role: Lead Business Analyst Responsibilities:  Requirements Gathering, Analysis & Management  Devising Solutions  Validating the solutions  Business Process Improvements  Guiding Automation of Manual Processes  Client Communication  Stakeholder Management  Creating, Reviewing & Finalizing the Business Requirements  Functional Testing  UAT Management  Project Management  Team Management Description: Managing multiple projects across the capital markets and the auctions domain. Leading the requirements analysis tasks as well as coordinating with varied stakeholders for the success of the projects. Participating in requirements and business discussions with client and other stakeholders. Providing project status updates to the management as well as clients. Preparing the business requirements and system requirements documents. Preparing business and product presentations for training of end users. Training and mentoring of colleagues for functional testing, UAT and mocks to ensure the production success of the solutions. Devising solutions and resolution to issues and monitoring its implementation with the technology team. List of Projects: S. No Project Name Domain Technologies Client Team Size 1 eIPO Capital markets JSP, Hibernate, PostgreSQL National Stock Exchange (NSE) 6 2 Exchange Inspections Capital Markets JSP, Hibernate, Oracle 11g National Stock Exchange (NSE) 8 3 Clearing & Settlements Capital Markets JSP, Hibernate, Oracle 11g National Stock Exchange (NSE) 12 4 eSettlements System Auctions ASP.NET, MS SQL Server Tea Board of India
  4. 4. Page 4 of 6 5 Generic Auctions Product Auctions JSP, Hibernate, PostgreSQL Software Product 9 6 Quality Checking System for Tea Exports Business driven application ASP.NET, MS SQL Server Tea Board of India 9 7 eAuctions of Tea Electronic Auctions ASP.NET, MS SQL Server, Microsoft Silverlight Tea Board of India 4 8 Analytics Projects Business Analytics Tools used: MS Visio, Excel NSEIT Management 3 Organisation: SSMS Role: Senior Business Analyst Responsibilities:  Requirements Gathering  Creating AS-IS and TO-BE Process Flows  Client Communication  Writing the Business Requirements Document  Writing Functional Specifications  Functional Testing  Project Management  Product Support  Writing User Manuals  Business Proposals Description: Involved working with business users, analyzing and documenting business requirements and preparing the essential project and process design documents incorporating the proposed solution as well as working with the developers in terms of implementation of the solutions into software, testing the end product from the user perspective, user acceptance testing and identification and resolving of any issues/problems, devising fixes/solutions and assisting in deployment to ensure project goals are met. Project Areas include e-learning, e-commerce applications and e-governance. Prepared and worked on Project Analysis and Management, Project Documentation, Software Requirements Specifications, Functional Specifications Document, Business Proposals, Pricing of Projects, Effort and Preparing Cost Estimates and Managing Projects. List of Projects: Project Name Domain Technologies Client Team Size Online Betting Website Business driven web application ASP.NET, MS SQL Server Metropolis Alliances 4 Accounting Software Product Accounting Application ASP.NET, MS SQL Server Software Product 4 Software product for Real Estate ERP System for Real Estate ASP.NET, MS SQL Server Software Product 9
  5. 5. Page 5 of 6 Organisation: Deloitte Consulting Role: Business & Quantitative Analyst Responsibilities:  Requirements Gathering  Quantitative Analysis  Predictive Modeling using excel spreadsheet  Data Mining  Writing SQL Queries  Client Communication  Testing of the end product  Product Support  Client Support Description: The project was for a Health Insurance plan that required to know the likely loss for its business in a given year. It required creating a system by Identification of the important parameters that cause an Insurance claim. Important parameters like Age, Risk Profile, Location needed to be modeled and a system devised that would forecast the likely loss to be reserved. The database in use was the SQL server and important parameters were established and a risk score was defined that could be calculated for each member of the plan. Wrote SQL Queries to mine for data and then used it to analyze and as a source for the Forecasting Model. Clearly segregated the micro-risk (patient specific for example; age) and the macro-risk (assumption of interest rate, to derive the final value ) so that the error in the final estimate is optimum. List of Projects: Project Name Domain Technologies/Tools Client Team Size Med Stats Health Insurance MS SQL Server, Excel Deloitte 2 Pension Solutions Pensions MS SQL Server, Excel Deloitte 5 Quantitative Solutions Analytics MS SQL Server, Excel Deloitte 2 Work Experience Organization From/To Location NSEIT Nov 2012/Till date Mumbai SSMS May 2010/Oct 2012 Mumbai UBS Apr 2009/Mar 2010 London Deloitte Sept 2007/Feb 2009 Mumbai FIS Aug 2004/Jul 2006 Mumbai
  6. 6. Page 6 of 6 Personal Details Date of Birth : 5th April 1983 Marital Status : Married Nationality : Indian Mobile No : (0091) 9930830417/9930830937 Email : all987012@gmail.com ; allwynjalmeida@gmail.com Interests : Reading, Travelling, Watching T.V/Football & Listening to Music

