Vegetables Tunnel Technology By Allah Dad Khan
Introduction: 1. Growing out-of- season crops in controlled atmosphere inside polythene tunnels is called Tunnel Farming. ...
Tunnel Farming for Off season Vegetables Tunnel farming is the only way to get off-season production of summer vegetables....
Basic Idea of Tunnel Farming The idea of tunnel farming is to shield the crops from the elements and trap the heat of the ...
Principle of Tunnel Farming Tunnel farming operates on the principle that of creating conditions during winter that are eq...
Things to remember before start:  Prior to start off-season vegetable cultivation in tunnels, the investor must have prac...
Benefits/Objectives of Tunnel Technology  To introduce intensive cultivation per unit area.  To get maximum output/unit ...
Suggestions for Successful production:  Always keep the direction of the tunnel from East to West for better temperature ...
What is Tunnel Technology Tunnel Farming  Growing out-of- season crops in controlled atmosphere inside polythene tunnels ...
Plastic Tunnel Cultivation by this method is gaining popularity because of low cost and easy usage.Plastic tunnels are tra...
Concepts of Tunnel Technology Tunnel farming involves constructing greenhouses- hut-like structures swathed in plastic tha...
TUNNEL STRUCTUR It depends upon type of tunnel. If tunnel is: - LOW then structure will be different. - WALKIN then it wou...
TYPE OF TUNNEL Depends upon:- 1. Crop to be sown. 2. Stature of the crop. 3. Investment capacity. 4. Nature of the crop. 5...
Type of tunnel Veg to be grown Tunnel Type Tunnel Height Cucumber Tomato Bottle gourd High tunnel 10 to 12 feet Sweet Pepp...
Low Tunnel It is cheaper than high tunnel but creates difficulty for soil preparation, spraying and picking.The tunnels ar...
Low Tunnels  Merits:  Used to protect vegetables from frost & chilling.  All types of vegetables can be grown.  Very c...
Low Tunnels Kinds of structure ii. Bamboo/Mulberry sticks Structure − 3’ height from center − 4-5’ width & 100-200’ length...
LOW TUNNEL (5 x 2.5 ft) Best Material Steel rods of 6mm dia and 10 feet long bent in the shape of half moon. Sticks of dif...
Walk-in Tunnels  Walk-in tunnels are lower than the high tunnels but they are gaining popularity asthey provide high yiel...
Walk-IN Tunnels  Merits:  Best for bushy vegetables i.e sweet/hot peppers, squashes, Freshbean etc.  Vine vegetables i....
Walk-In Tunnels Kinds of Structure G.I. Pipe structure − 6-6.5’ height from center − 2 to 2.5’ height from sides − 10-12’ ...
WALK IN TUNNEL (12 W x 6 ft H) Best Material Zn galvanized steel pipes of 0.75 inch dia and of medium thickness bent in th...
High Tunnel High tunnel facilitates easy access for soil preparation, picking and spraying due to itswidth and height. The...
High Tunnel Technology
High Tunnels Kinds of structure 1. T.R / Angle Iron structure − 11 to 14 feet height from center − 7 to 8 feet height from...
Kinds of structure 2. Pipe Structure − Made by iron pipe of 1.5” dia & 14 -16 gauge.  11 to 14 feet height from center  ...
Kinds of structure 3. Bamboo or Mix Structure − Made by bamboo or bamboo + iron pipe 1.5” dia.  10-11’ height from center...
Production Process for Tunnel Farming 1. The production flow varies slightly for different vegetables. The following produ...
Questions
Vegetables tunnel technology A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting Professor Agriculture University Peshawar Pakistan
Vegetables tunnel technology A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting Professor Agriculture University Peshawar Pakistan

Vegetables tunnel technology A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting Professor Agriculture University Peshawar Pakistan

Published in: Education
  Vegetables Tunnel Technology By Allah Dad Khan
×