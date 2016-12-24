Medicinal Plants and Tunnel Farming Lecture By Mr. Allah Dad Khan
MedicinalPlants Suitable For TunnelFarming A PresentationOn 18 th August 2016 At PFI By Mr. AllahDad Khan
What Are High Tunnels? High tunnels, also known as hoop houses, are relatively simple polyethylene-covered unheated struct...
High Tunnel Season extension techniques, such as high tunnels, can allow producers to extend the time period over which ca...
High Tunnel High tunnels can provide the protective environment necessary for growing greens throughout the winter months....
High Tunnel However, due to rising energy costs, the use of heaters should generally be limited to short durations. Often ...
1.Basil – Ocimum basilicum 1. Basil. Basil tops the list as the most popular culinary herb. Basil is a very tender plant a...
2.Ginger (Zingiber officinale)
3.Aloe Vera The aloe vera grows only under the sun with well drained dry or moist soil. Although the plant tastes like tur...
4. Chives. Standard chives are a steady seller. These will start to germinate after a week or so. And unlike basil, these ...
5.Cilantro. Cilantro is another popular culinary herb. In addition to its cooking values, it also has many other ones. It ...
6.Oregano. Oregano is one of the most popular herbs that you’ll find in Italian cooking. Unforgettable taste and aroma giv...
7.Parsley – Petroselinum crispum Parsley is so popular it even has historical significance. The ancient Greeks used it at ...
8. Catnip. Catnip is commonly used for cats, but can also be a soothing sedative for humans. It has been known to provide ...
9.Stevia – Stevia Rebaudiana Stevia is largely used as a sugar substitute. Stevia cultivation in India is profitable. It h...
10. Chamomile. Chamomile can make for a nice, soothing tea. It also has medicinal values, such as a digestive, sleep, and ...
11.Lavender – Lavandula Lavender has so many uses it’s been called the “Swiss army knife” of herbs. The medicinal values i...
12. Marsh mallow. This herb has many medicinal values, such as being good for coughs and bronchitis, the digestive tract, ...
13.Ginseng Ginseng is one of the most popular herbs in the entire world. It has many medicinal uses, such as lowering chol...
14.Foxglove Foxglove's low-growing foliage is topped by 2- to 5-foot-tall flower spikes, depending on the variety. Flower ...
15.Lemon Grass – Cymbopogon Lemon grass is a perennial plant. Lemon grass is one of the commercially cultivated crop in In...
  1. 1. Medicinal Plants and Tunnel Farming Lecture By Mr. Allah Dad Khan
  2. 2. MedicinalPlants Suitable For TunnelFarming A PresentationOn 18 th August 2016 At PFI By Mr. AllahDad Khan
  3. 3. What Are High Tunnels? High tunnels, also known as hoop houses, are relatively simple polyethylene-covered unheated structures that typically do not use fans for ventilation. They can be covered with one or two sheets of plastic; those covered with two have an air layer in between, thus offering better insulation, and consequently, more cold protection.
  4. 4. High Tunnel Season extension techniques, such as high tunnels, can allow producers to extend the time period over which cash flows are generated from produce crops. High tunnel production of leafy greens and herbs can also enable producers to market products at higher prices, before the start of a traditional local season. High tunnel leafy greens and herbs are typically added by producers already selling through direct market channels; especially farmers markets, CSAs (community supported agriculture), local restaurants, and groceries.
  5. 5. High Tunnel High tunnels can provide the protective environment necessary for growing greens throughout the winter months. Tunnels do not have a permanent heating system, but instead are passively solar-heated. Nighttime low temperatures within a structure covered with two layers of plastic (with an insulating layer of air in between) generally average about 7º F to 8º F warmer than outside temperatures. Structures covered with just a single layer of plastic often realize only a 3º F increase in nighttime lows. Row covers used in conjunction with the high tunnel will provide further cold and frost protection. Because row covers also block sunlight, they should not be left on for prolonged periods during the winter. Placing the row covers over hoops will help to keep tender leaves from freezing to the fabric. As an alternative, a portable heater can be used when unexpected drops in temperature occur.
  6. 6. High Tunnel However, due to rising energy costs, the use of heaters should generally be limited to short durations. Often these extra precautions against cold are not necessary as many greens will recover from an overnight freeze and continue to grow with warming temperatures the following day. Opening the sidewalls is imperative for good air circulation and temperature control, even in winter. During sunny days, temperatures in the tunnels can be 30º F to 40º F higher than outside temperatures, necessitating that the tunnels be adequately vented. Lacking the automated ventilation system of more elaborate greenhouses, high tunnels are ventilated by manually rolling up the sidewalls in the morning and closing them at night. Orienting the houses perpendicular to the prevailing wind on the farm will help facilitate air movement
  7. 7. 1.Basil – Ocimum basilicum 1. Basil. Basil tops the list as the most popular culinary herb. Basil is a very tender plant and should be kept indoors until there is no danger of frost. Growing basil starts in plug trays can work great for basil. Expect to be selling lots of these, so keep the fresh plants coming
  8. 8. 2.Ginger (Zingiber officinale)
  9. 9. 3.Aloe Vera The aloe vera grows only under the sun with well drained dry or moist soil. Although the plant tastes like turd, it’s still edible. The sap from aloe vera is extremely useful to speed up the healing and reducing the risk of infections for :
  10. 10. 4. Chives. Standard chives are a steady seller. These will start to germinate after a week or so. And unlike basil, these can actually do quite well in cooler weather.
  11. 11. 5.Cilantro. Cilantro is another popular culinary herb. In addition to its cooking values, it also has many other ones. It is particularly good for digestion and other medicinal values. Expect to sell lots of this at the Saturday farmer’s market.
  12. 12. 6.Oregano. Oregano is one of the most popular herbs that you’ll find in Italian cooking. Unforgettable taste and aroma give this herb its main appeal. Oregano is a commonly used garnish for stews, soups, and gravies.
  13. 13. 7.Parsley – Petroselinum crispum Parsley is so popular it even has historical significance. The ancient Greeks used it at the athletic games, weaving it into victory crowns. They also fed it to their horses to make them run faster.
  14. 14. 8. Catnip. Catnip is commonly used for cats, but can also be a soothing sedative for humans. It has been known to provide pain and stress relief and to also help with flu and cold symptoms.
  15. 15. 9.Stevia – Stevia Rebaudiana Stevia is largely used as a sugar substitute. Stevia cultivation in India is profitable. It has medicinal values and also used in the cosmetics industry.
  16. 16. 10. Chamomile. Chamomile can make for a nice, soothing tea. It also has medicinal values, such as a digestive, sleep, and calming aid. Plus it’s very easy to grow!
  17. 17. 11.Lavender – Lavandula Lavender has so many uses it’s been called the “Swiss army knife” of herbs. The medicinal values include usefulness for skin care, women and children’s health, pain relief and nervous system conditions. The essential oil that is found in lavender is one of the top ten in the fragrance industry
  18. 18. 12. Marsh mallow. This herb has many medicinal values, such as being good for coughs and bronchitis, the digestive tract, and several skin conditions.
  19. 19. 13.Ginseng Ginseng is one of the most popular herbs in the entire world. It has many medicinal uses, such as lowering cholesterol, strengthening the nervous system, lowering blood pressure, increasing blood circulation to the brain and many, many more.
  20. 20. 14.Foxglove Foxglove's low-growing foliage is topped by 2- to 5-foot-tall flower spikes, depending on the variety. Flower colors include pink, red, purple, white, and yellow. Foxgloves are biennials or short-lived perennials. However, although individual plants may be short-lived, foxglove readily self-sows and multiplies. Foxglove leaves contain digitalis, a potent heart medicine, and are considered poisonous.
  21. 21. 15.Lemon Grass – Cymbopogon Lemon grass is a perennial plant. Lemon grass is one of the commercially cultivated crop in India in a wide range. Apart from medicinal value, the major use in perfumery, cosmetics, soaps, detergents and beverages.

