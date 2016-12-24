 Healing with medicinal plants is as old as mankind itself.  The connection between man and his search for drugs in natu...
 Archaeology evidences shows that Paleothic used Medicinal plants 60000 years back.  The oldest written evidence of medi...
The oldest known list of medicinal herbs is a Chinese herbal that is probably a compilation of an even older oral traditio...
The Chinese Emperor Fu Hsi (ca. 2900 BC), whom the Chinese credit with bringing civilization to China, seems to have made ...
"According to Chinese legend, the emperor Shen Nung (circa 2700 BC; also known as Chen Nung) [considered the Father of Chi...
The Chinese book on roots and grasses “Pen T’Sao,” written by Emperor Shen Nung circa 2500 BC, treats 365 drugs (dried par...
 The medicine system of Ayurveda, originated from the Hindu vedas, which were written around 2000 BCE (Wikipedia, Herbal)...
The Ebers Papyrus, written circa 1550 BC, represents a collection of 800 proscriptions referring to 700 plant species and ...
"The use of cannabis for purposes of healing predates recorded history. The earliest written reference is found in the 15t...
In Homer's epics The Iliad and The Odysseys, created circa 800 BC, 63 plant species from the Minoan, Mycenaean, and Egypti...
"The Venidad, one of the volumes of the Zend- Avesta, the ancient Persian religious text written around the seventh centur...
 Herodotus (500 BC) referred to castor oil plant, Orpheus to the fragrant hellebore and garlic, and Pythagoras to the sea...
 The works of Hippocrates (459–370 BC) contain 300 medicinal plants classified by physiological action: Wormwood and comm...
Theophrast (371-287 BC) founded botanical science with his books “De Causis Plantarium”— Plant Etiology and “De Historia P...
In his work “De re medica” the renowned medical writer Celsus (25 BC–50 AD) quoted approximately 250 medicinal plants such...
In a compendium of drug recipes compiled in 1 AD [Pen Ts'ao Ching], based on traditions from the time of Shen Nung, mariju...
 In 65 A.D., Dioscorides, a Greek, wrote his Materia Medica (13.152.6). This was a practical text dealing with the medici...
Pliny the Elder (23 AD-79), a contemporary of Dioscorides, who travelled throughout Germany and Spain, wrote about approxi...
writes De Materia Medica– a precursor of modern pharmacopo eias that was in use for almost 1600 years
 In ancient history, the most prominent writer on plant drugs was Dioscorides, “the father of pharmacognosy,” who, as a m...
 The most distinguished Roman physician (concurrently a pharmacist), Galen (131 AD–200), compiled the first list of drugs...
 He is credited with being the first person to use Cannabis as an anesthetic. The Chinese term for anesthesia is also com...
Regarded as one of the great physicians of the Han dynasty (206 BC-220 AD), the most glorious period in Chinese medical hi...
Tea is first mentioned in Chinese writing in 222 AD as a substitute for wine, and in a circa 350 AD Chinese dictionary. By...
Charles the Great (742 AD– 814), the founder of the reputed medical school in Salerno, in his “Capitularies” ordered which...
 “Canon Medicinae” by Avicen  Abu ‘Ali al-Husayn ibn Sina is better known in Europe by the Latinized name “Avicenna.” He...
 Andalusian Muslim physici an and pharmacologist wh o wrote an important book on the history of medicine. His works on ph...
known in Latin Europe as Abenguefit, was a pharmacologist and physician from Toledo. He was the vizier of Al-Mamun of Tole...
 “Liber Magnae Collectionis Simplicum Alimentorum Et Medicamentorum”  Abu Muhammad Abdallah Ibn Ahmad Ibn al-Baitar Dhiy...
 Marco Polo's journeys (1254-1324) in tropical Asia, China, and Persia.  Marco Polo was born in around 1254 into a wealt...
 Discovery of America (1492), and Vasco De Gama's journeys to India (1498), resulted in many medicinal plants being broug...
 Paracelsus (1493-1541) was one of the proponents of chemically prepared drugs out of raw plants and mineral substances; ...
Chinese medicine seems to have reached its peak during the Ming dynasty (1368-1644) when Li Shih-chen 李時珍 wrote his Pen ts...
 While Paracelsus and Culpeper promoted the doctrine of signatures and astrological herbalism, medical practice was chang...
 A century later, Englishman Nicholas Culpeper (1616-1654) revitalized another ancient facet of herbalism: astrology. Ast...
Preacher Charles Wesley. He advocated for sensible eating, good hygiene and herbal treatments for healthy living.
 In 18th century, in his work Species Plantarium (1753), Linnaeus (1707-1788) provided a brief description and classifica...
Early 19th century was a turning point in the knowledge and use of medicinal plants. The discovery, substantiation, and is...
 was an Indian physician specialising in the field of South Asian traditionalUnani medici ne as well as a Muslim National...
 (Urdu: ‫محمد‬ ‫حکیم‬ ‫سعید‬;9 January 1920 – 17 October 1998, NI, PhD) was a medical researcher, scholar, philanthropist...
Medicinal plants history A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Vis...
Medicinal plants history A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Vis...
Medicinal plants history A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Vis...
Medicinal plants history A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Vis...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Medicinal plants history A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting Professor Agriculture University Peshawar Pakistan

40 views

Published on

Medicinal plants history A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting Professor Agriculture University Peshawar Pakistan

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
40
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Medicinal plants history A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting Professor Agriculture University Peshawar Pakistan

  1. 1.  Healing with medicinal plants is as old as mankind itself.  The connection between man and his search for drugs in nature dates from the far past, of which there is ample evidence from various sources: written documents, preserved monuments, and even original plant medicines.  Awareness of medicinal plants usage is a result of the many years of struggles against illnesses due to which man learned to pursue drugs in barks, seeds, fruit bodies, and other parts of the plants.
  2. 2.  Archaeology evidences shows that Paleothic used Medicinal plants 60000 years back.  The oldest written evidence of medicinal plants’ usage for preparation of drugs has been found on a Sumerian clay slab from Nagpur, approximately 5000 years old.  It comprised 12 recipes for drug preparation referring to over 250 various plants, some of them alkaloid such as poppy, henbane, and mandrake.[
  3. 3. The oldest known list of medicinal herbs is a Chinese herbal that is probably a compilation of an even older oral tradition.
  4. 4. The Chinese Emperor Fu Hsi (ca. 2900 BC), whom the Chinese credit with bringing civilization to China, seems to have made reference to Ma, the Chinese word for Cannabis, noting that Cannabis was very popular medicine that possessed both yin and yang." Emperor Fu Hsi Source: jaars.org (accessed May 25, Emperor Fu Hsi Source: jaars.org (accessed May 25, 201Emperor Fu Hsi
  5. 5. "According to Chinese legend, the emperor Shen Nung (circa 2700 BC; also known as Chen Nung) [considered the Father of Chinese medicine] discovered marijuana's healing properties as well as those of two other mainstays of Chinese herbal medicine, ginseng and ephedra
  6. 6. The Chinese book on roots and grasses “Pen T’Sao,” written by Emperor Shen Nung circa 2500 BC, treats 365 drugs (dried parts of medicinal plants), many of which are used even nowadays such as the following: Rhei rhisoma, camphor, Theae folium, Podophyllum, the great yellow gentian, ginseng, jimson weed, cinnamon bark, and ephedra
  7. 7.  The medicine system of Ayurveda, originated from the Hindu vedas, which were written around 2000 BCE (Wikipedia, Herbal), specifically the Rig Veda, the major medicinal work, wrote of the herb, “snakeroot which was a treatment for insanity”
  8. 8. The Ebers Papyrus, written circa 1550 BC, represents a collection of 800 proscriptions referring to 700 plant species and drugs used for therapy such as pomegranate, castor oil plant, aloe, senna, garlic, onion, fig, willow, coriander, juniper, common centaury, and cannabis for inflammation etc
  9. 9. "The use of cannabis for purposes of healing predates recorded history. The earliest written reference is found in the 15th century BC Chinese Pharmacopeia, the Rh-Ya
  10. 10. In Homer's epics The Iliad and The Odysseys, created circa 800 BC, 63 plant species from the Minoan, Mycenaean, and Egyptian Assyrian pharmacotherapy were referred to. Some of them were given the names after mythological characters from these epics; for instance, Elecampane (Inula helenium L. Asteraceae) was named in honor of Elena, who was the centre of the Trojan War
  11. 11. "The Venidad, one of the volumes of the Zend- Avesta, the ancient Persian religious text written around the seventh century BC purportedly by Zoroaster (or Zarathustra), the founder of Zoroastrianism, and heavily influenced by the Vedas, mentions bhang and lists cannabis as the most important of 10,000 medicinal plants."  Persian Prophet and Philosopher Zoroaster
  12. 12.  Herodotus (500 BC) referred to castor oil plant, Orpheus to the fragrant hellebore and garlic, and Pythagoras to the sea onion (Scilla maritima), mustard, and cabbage. The works of Hippocrates (459–370 BC) contain 300 medicinal plants classified by physiological action: Wormwood and common centaury (Centaurium umbellatum Gilib) were applied against fever; garlic against intestine parasites; opium, henbane, deadly nightshade, and mandrake were used as narcotics; fragrant hellebore and haselwort as emetics; sea onion, celery, parsley, asparagus, and garlic as diuretics; oak and pomegranate as adstringents
  13. 13.  The works of Hippocrates (459–370 BC) contain 300 medicinal plants classified by physiological action: Wormwood and common centaury (Centaurium umbellatum Gilib) were applied against fever; garlic against intestine parasites; opium, henbane, deadly nightshade, and mandrake were used as narcotics; fragrant hellebore and haselwort as emetics; sea onion, celery, parsley, asparagus, and garlic as diuretics; oak and pomegranate as adstringents
  14. 14. Theophrast (371-287 BC) founded botanical science with his books “De Causis Plantarium”— Plant Etiology and “De Historia Plantarium”—Plant History. In the books, he generated a classification of more than 500 medicinal plants known at the time.
  15. 15. In his work “De re medica” the renowned medical writer Celsus (25 BC–50 AD) quoted approximately 250 medicinal plants such as aloe, henbane, flax, poppy, pepper, cinnamon, the star gentian, cardamom, false hellebore, etc
  16. 16. In a compendium of drug recipes compiled in 1 AD [Pen Ts'ao Ching], based on traditions from the time of Shen Nung, marijuana is depicted as an ideogram [pictorial symbol] of plants drying in a shed. This ancient text... recommends marijuana for more than 100 ailments, including gout, rheumatism, malaria, and absentmindedness.  Chinese ideogram for marijuana ("ma")
  17. 17.  In 65 A.D., Dioscorides, a Greek, wrote his Materia Medica (13.152.6). This was a practical text dealing with the medicinal use of more than 600 plants.  In the second century, Galen synthesized much of what has been attributed to Hippocrates. To further his understanding of bodily functions, he performed animal and even human dissections and was able to demonstrate that the arteries carried blood rather than air.  Galenic theories had great longevity, prevailing in western Europe until the sixteenth century.
  18. 18. Pliny the Elder (23 AD-79), a contemporary of Dioscorides, who travelled throughout Germany and Spain, wrote about approximately 1000 medicinal plants in his book “Historia naturalis.” Pliny's and Dioscorides’ works incorporated all knowledge of medicinal plants at the time.
  19. 19. writes De Materia Medica– a precursor of modern pharmacopo eias that was in use for almost 1600 years
  20. 20.  In ancient history, the most prominent writer on plant drugs was Dioscorides, “the father of pharmacognosy,” who, as a military physician and pharmacognosist of Nero's Army, studied medicinal plants wherever he travelled with the Roman Army. Circa 77 AD he wrote the work “De Materia Medica.”
  21. 21.  The most distinguished Roman physician (concurrently a pharmacist), Galen (131 AD–200), compiled the first list of drugs with similar or identical action (parallel drugs), which are interchangeable—“De succedanus.
  22. 22.  He is credited with being the first person to use Cannabis as an anesthetic. The Chinese term for anesthesia is also composed of the Chinese character that means hemp, followed by the means of intoxication. He dried and powdered the plant, mixing it with wine for internal and external administrations. Hua Tuo performed surgeries to remove diseased tissues with local and systemic administration of his Cannabis wine anesthetic and acupuncture to control the pain. Hua Tuo was likely using the stronger Indian hemp or strains higher in CBD.
  23. 23. Regarded as one of the great physicians of the Han dynasty (206 BC-220 AD), the most glorious period in Chinese medical history, Chang Chung-ching 神農 wroteShang han lun (Treatise on Colds and Fevers). This work had a profound influence on Chinese medicine and is considered to be the most important medical classic after the Huang-ti Nei ching. Chang Chung-ching is called the Hippocrates of China.
  24. 24. Tea is first mentioned in Chinese writing in 222 AD as a substitute for wine, and in a circa 350 AD Chinese dictionary. By the third century AD tea was being advocated for its properties as a healthy, refreshing drink and the benefits of tea drinking, but it was not until the Nobility of the Tang Dynasty (618 AD - 906 AD) made tea fashionable, that tea became China's national drink
  25. 25. Charles the Great (742 AD– 814), the founder of the reputed medical school in Salerno, in his “Capitularies” ordered which medicinal plants were to be grown on the state-owned lands. Around 100 different plants were quoted, which have been used till present days such as sage, sea onion, iris, mint, common centaury, poppy, marsh mallow, etc.
  26. 26.  “Canon Medicinae” by Avicen  Abu ‘Ali al-Husayn ibn Sina is better known in Europe by the Latinized name “Avicenna.” He is probably the most significant philosopher in the Islamic tradition and arguably the most influential philosopher of the pre-modern era. Born in Afshana near Bukhara in Central Asia in about 980, he is best known as a polymath, as a physician whose major work the Canon (al-Qanun fi’l-Tibb) continued to be taught as a medical textbook in Europe and in the Islamic worldna
  27. 27.  Andalusian Muslim physici an and pharmacologist wh o wrote an important book on the history of medicine. His works on pharmacology were frequently quoted by physicians in Muslim Spain during the 10th and 11th centuries. Some of his works were later studied by Albertus Magnus, like De secretis, but were attributed to a Latinized version of his name, Gilgil
  28. 28. known in Latin Europe as Abenguefit, was a pharmacologist and physician from Toledo. He was the vizier of Al-Mamun of Toledo. His main work is Kitāb al-adwiya al- mufrada ( ‫األدوية‬ ‫كتاب‬ ‫المفردة‬, translated into Latin as De medicamentis simplicibus).[
  29. 29.  “Liber Magnae Collectionis Simplicum Alimentorum Et Medicamentorum”  Abu Muhammad Abdallah Ibn Ahmad Ibn al-Baitar Dhiya al- Din al-Malaqi (known as Ibn al-Baitar, circa 1197–1248 AD) was an Andalusian Arab scientist, botanist, pharmacist, and physician. He was born in Malaga, Spain, and died in Damascus, Syria.
  30. 30.  Marco Polo's journeys (1254-1324) in tropical Asia, China, and Persia.  Marco Polo was born in around 1254 into a wealthy and cosmopolitan Venetian merchant family. Polo's father and uncle, Niccolò and Maffeo Polo, were jewel merchants
  31. 31.  Discovery of America (1492), and Vasco De Gama's journeys to India (1498), resulted in many medicinal plants being brought into Europe. Botanical gardens emerged all over Europe, and attempts were made for cultivation of domestic medicinal plants and of the ones imported from the old and the new world
  32. 32.  Paracelsus (1493-1541) was one of the proponents of chemically prepared drugs out of raw plants and mineral substances; nonetheless, he was a firm believer that the collection of those substances ought to be astrologically determined.  He emphasized the importance of experience with patients and railed against blind faith in the ancient physicians.
  33. 33. Chinese medicine seems to have reached its peak during the Ming dynasty (1368-1644) when Li Shih-chen 李時珍 wrote his Pen ts'ao kang mu (The Great Herbal). This great pharmacopoeia, which summarizes what was known of herbal medicine up to the late 16th century, describes in detail more than 1800 plants, animal substances, minerals, and metals, along with their medicinal properties and applications. Li Shih-chen was 35 years old when he began to compile his Pen ts'ao kang mu. He took 27 years to finish it
  34. 34.  While Paracelsus and Culpeper promoted the doctrine of signatures and astrological herbalism, medical practice was changing. Men like Francis Bacon(1561-1626) and William Harvey (1578- 1657) were transforming science from a speculative to an experimental process.  Harvey’s circulation of the blood more useful than Culpeper’s movements of the planets started what might be called scientific medicine.
  35. 35.  A century later, Englishman Nicholas Culpeper (1616-1654) revitalized another ancient facet of herbalism: astrology. Astrological herbalists connected herbs to different signs of the zodiac. They treated specific ailments by determining what sign and planet ruled over the part of the body that needed care and then prescribing an herb of the same astrological sign. According to Culpeper, “he that would know the reason of the operation of the Herbs, must look up as high as the stars.”
  36. 36. Preacher Charles Wesley. He advocated for sensible eating, good hygiene and herbal treatments for healthy living.
  37. 37.  In 18th century, in his work Species Plantarium (1753), Linnaeus (1707-1788) provided a brief description and classification of the species described until then. "The Species of Plants") is a book byCarl Linnaeus originally published in 1753,.
  38. 38. Early 19th century was a turning point in the knowledge and use of medicinal plants. The discovery, substantiation, and isolation of alkaloids from 1. Poppy (1806), 2. Ipecacuanha (1817). 3. Strychnos (1817). 4. Quinine (1820). 5. Pomegranate (1878).
  39. 39.  was an Indian physician specialising in the field of South Asian traditionalUnani medici ne as well as a Muslim Nationalist, politician and freedom fighter. Through his founding of the Tibbia College in Delhi, he is credited with the revival of Unani medicine in early 20th century India
  40. 40.  (Urdu: ‫محمد‬ ‫حکیم‬ ‫سعید‬;9 January 1920 – 17 October 1998, NI, PhD) was a medical researcher, scholar, philanthropist, and a Governor of Sindh Province, Pakistan from 1993 until 1996. Saeed was one of Pakistan's most prominent medical researchers in the field of Eastern medicines. He established the Hamdard Foundation in 1948, prior to his settlement in Pakistan.

×