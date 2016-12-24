Kitchen Herb Gardening A Step Towards Poverty Reduction By Allah Dad Khan allahdad52@gmail.com 03329221298
 1.Kitchen Herb Gardening A Step Towards  Poverty Reduction  2. Vegetables Kitchen Gardening need of the day  3. Hydro...
 Botanical Definition: Plant that does not produce a woody stem and it dies back to the ground in the winter.  Garden De...
 Culinary = Parsley, Sage, Chives, Thyme,  Aromatic = Mint , basil , rosemary and marjoram  Ornamental =Mint , Lavender...
 Annual = Anise, Basil , Chives, Coriander and dill  Biennial = Caraway , parsley  Perennial = Chives, Fennel , Mint  ...
 Environmental requirements  Mature height  Use  Garden style  Plant characteristics ◦ Foliage color & texture ◦ Bloo...
 Full sun ◦ Exceptions: menthes, monardas  Soil ◦ Well drained, sandy ◦ Not overly fertile, especially N  Winter protec...
 Tall Growing ◦ Angelica, Bergamont, Borage  Medium Growing ◦ Lovage, Lemon Balm, Chervil, Comfrey  Low Growing ◦ Mints...
 Available space  Available time for maintenance  Surroundings ◦ Formal vs. Informal ◦ Modern vs. Old Fashioned  Amoun...
 Formal  Informal ◦ Cottage ◦ Kitchen / Potager ◦ Flower Border ◦ Container
 Many varieties  Maximize space  Winding paths
 Annuals - seed, cuttings  Perennials ◦ Division  Tarragon, Chives, Mint ◦ Cuttings  Lavender, lemon Balm, Sage, Rosem...
 Root Crops - Fall ◦ Ginger, Garlic  Annuals & Biennials - All season  Flowers - As soon as flowers open ◦ Lavender, ma...
 Drying  Freezing  Oils & Vinegars  Sugars & Salts
 1. Fresh , healthier , nutritious , and aromatic herbs always available  2.No boring dinner  3.Good for u as beautiful...
Coriander 4 sq. meter Zeera Sufaid 3 sq. meter Methi 4 sq. meter Aspaghol 5 sq. meter Rai 4 sq. meter Kalwonji 5 sq. meter
Coriander 8 sq. meter Zeera Sufaid 5 sq. meter Methi 10 sq. meter Aspaghol 5 sq. meter Rai 4 sq. meter Kalwonji 5 sq. mete...
Coriander 8 sq. meter Zeera Sufaid 5 sq. meter Methi 10 sq. meter Aspaghol 5 sq. meter Rai 4 sq. meter Kalwonji 5 sq. mete...
Coriander 10 sq. meter Zeera Sufaid 5 sq. meter Methi 10 sq. meter Aspaghol 5 sq. meter Rai 4 sq. meter Kalwonji 5 sq. met...
Adrak 4sq.meter Lemon Grass 3 sq.meter Pudina 4sq.meter Kulfa 2sq.meter Saunf 2sq.meter Till 2sq.meter Haldi 2 sq.meter Ch...
Adrak 8 sq.meter Lemon Grass 6 sq.meter Pudina 8sq.meter Kulfa 4 sq.meter Saunf 4sq.meter Till 4sq.meter Haldi 4sq.meter C...
Adrak 12 sq.meter Lemon Grass 9 sq.meter Pudina 12 sq.meter Kulfa 6 sq.meter Saunf 6sq.meter Till 6sq.meter Haldi 6sq.mete...
Adrak 16 sq.meter Lemon Grass 12 sq. meter Pudina 16 sq. meter Kulfa 8 sq. meter Saunf 8 sq. meter Till 8sq.meter Haldi 8 ...
1 Climate As per ecological zone 2 Organic Fertilizers Farm Yard manure, compost /biopost 3 Soil Selection Soil Preparatio...
9 Collection of seed /leaves/roots/stem Collection as directed by expert And farmers own experience 10 Cleaning/Drying Dry...
Vegetables Kitchen Gardening
 1. To Save Money , Vegetables from your own garden cost less.  2. Home Grown Vegetables are Healthier and safe  3. You...
 Calcium: broccoli, nuts, kale, legumes, greens veg.  Iron: green leafy vegetables  Zinc : Beans, peas  Potash : Tomat...
 Cardiovascular  Hypertension  Cancer  Diabetes  Obesity  Kidney disease/ renal stones  Gallstones  Diverticular d...
 The best advice I can give anyone when they want to start growing vegetables is to invest some time and effort in prepar...
Name of Veg Name of Veg Gourds Sweet Pepper Squashes Hot Pepper Tinda Tomato Cucumber Potato Bitter Gourd Kulfa Okra Melon...
Name of Veg Name of Veg Carrot Cabbage Turnip Ice Berg Salad Radish Coriander Spinach Methi Kuram Sag Garlic Sarsoon Onion...
Name of Veg Name of Veg Cucumber Sponge Gourd Tinda Ridge Gourd Bitter Gourd Bottle Gourd Marrow Okra Pepper Egg Plant Tom...
Name of Veg Asparagus Chinese Cabbage Ice Berg Salad Brussels Sprout
The juices extracted from fresh raw vegetables are highly beneficial as they furnish all the cells and tissues of the body...
 Low Cost Methods of Preservation and Processing  Chemical Preservation  Fruit pulps, juices and beverages  Pickles, c...
Although hydroponics today involves tables, pots, pumps, and high tech lights for indoor gardens, it is nothing new. It is...
-Superior taste, quality, appearance, uniformity, and extended shelf life of hydroponic vegetables. -No sterilization of g...
 The Wick system is by far the simplest type of hydroponic system. This is a passive system, which means there are no mov...
 The water culture system is the simplest of all active hydroponic systems. The platform that holds the plants is usually...
 The nutrient solution is pumped into the growing tray (usually a tube) and flows over the roots of the plants, and then ...
 The nutrient solution is pumped into the growing tray (usually a tube) and flows over the roots of the plants, and then ...
 The aeroponic system is probably the most high-tech type of hydroponic gardening. The roots hang in the air and are mist...
 The aeroponic system is probably the most high-tech type of hydroponic gardening. The roots hang in the air and are mist...
Kitchen herb garden A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting...
Kitchen herb garden A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting...
Kitchen herb garden A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting...
Kitchen herb garden A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting...
Kitchen herb garden A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting...
Kitchen herb garden A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting...
Kitchen herb garden A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting...
Kitchen herb garden A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting...
Kitchen herb garden A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting...
Kitchen herb garden A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting...
Kitchen herb garden A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting...
Kitchen herb garden A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Kitchen herb garden A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting Professor Agriculture University Peshawar Pakistan

42 views

Published on

Kitchen herb garden A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting Professor Agriculture University Peshawar Pakistan

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
42
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Kitchen herb garden A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting Professor Agriculture University Peshawar Pakistan

  1. 1. Kitchen Herb Gardening A Step Towards Poverty Reduction By Allah Dad Khan allahdad52@gmail.com 03329221298
  2. 2.  1.Kitchen Herb Gardening A Step Towards  Poverty Reduction  2. Vegetables Kitchen Gardening need of the day  3. Hydroponics a new innovation
  3. 3.  Botanical Definition: Plant that does not produce a woody stem and it dies back to the ground in the winter.  Garden Definition: Has culinary, aromatic or medicinal uses. Roots, stems, foliage, flowers, and seeds used.
  4. 4.  Culinary = Parsley, Sage, Chives, Thyme,  Aromatic = Mint , basil , rosemary and marjoram  Ornamental =Mint , Lavender and chives  Medicinal = Peppermint, Fenugreek , Basil ,thyme
  5. 5.  Annual = Anise, Basil , Chives, Coriander and dill  Biennial = Caraway , parsley  Perennial = Chives, Fennel , Mint  Thyme
  6. 6.  Environmental requirements  Mature height  Use  Garden style  Plant characteristics ◦ Foliage color & texture ◦ Bloom color and time
  7. 7.  Full sun ◦ Exceptions: menthes, monardas  Soil ◦ Well drained, sandy ◦ Not overly fertile, especially N  Winter protection  Pests ◦ Rust, mites, aphids, caterpillars
  8. 8.  Tall Growing ◦ Angelica, Bergamont, Borage  Medium Growing ◦ Lovage, Lemon Balm, Chervil, Comfrey  Low Growing ◦ Mints (varieties)
  9. 9.  Available space  Available time for maintenance  Surroundings ◦ Formal vs. Informal ◦ Modern vs. Old Fashioned  Amount and type of herbs ◦ Plant often used herbs closest to pathway
  10. 10.  Formal  Informal ◦ Cottage ◦ Kitchen / Potager ◦ Flower Border ◦ Container
  11. 11.  Many varieties  Maximize space  Winding paths
  12. 12.  Annuals - seed, cuttings  Perennials ◦ Division  Tarragon, Chives, Mint ◦ Cuttings  Lavender, lemon Balm, Sage, Rosemary, Scented Geranium ◦ Layering  Almost any with flexible branches
  13. 13.  Root Crops - Fall ◦ Ginger, Garlic  Annuals & Biennials - All season  Flowers - As soon as flowers open ◦ Lavender, marigold, rosemary  Seeds - Let ripen on plant  Perennials - Anytime except late fall
  14. 14.  Drying  Freezing  Oils & Vinegars  Sugars & Salts
  15. 15.  1. Fresh , healthier , nutritious , and aromatic herbs always available  2.No boring dinner  3.Good for u as beautiful garden feature  4.Save time ,money and energy  5.Educational  6. Relieve stress  7. Curb Appeal  8.Share the Wealth  9. Exotic variety  10. Good clean fun  11. Integrated pest management  12. Create habitat and biodiversity
  16. 16. Coriander 4 sq. meter Zeera Sufaid 3 sq. meter Methi 4 sq. meter Aspaghol 5 sq. meter Rai 4 sq. meter Kalwonji 5 sq. meter
  17. 17. Coriander 8 sq. meter Zeera Sufaid 5 sq. meter Methi 10 sq. meter Aspaghol 5 sq. meter Rai 4 sq. meter Kalwonji 5 sq. meter Lehsan 10Sq. meter Soyia(Dill) 3 sq.meter
  18. 18. Coriander 8 sq. meter Zeera Sufaid 5 sq. meter Methi 10 sq. meter Aspaghol 5 sq. meter Rai 4 sq. meter Kalwonji 5 sq. meter Lehsan 10sq. meter Soyia(Dill) 3 sq.meter Ajwain 8 sq meter Alsi 5 sq meter Tukham Balango 4 sq meter Onion 8 sq meter
  19. 19. Coriander 10 sq. meter Zeera Sufaid 5 sq. meter Methi 10 sq. meter Aspaghol 5 sq. meter Rai 4 sq. meter Kalwonji 5 sq. meter Lehsan 10sq. meter Soyia(Dill) 3 sq.meter Ajwain 8 sq meter Alsi 5 sq meter Tukham Balango 4 sq meter Onion 25 sq meter Banafsha 4sq.meter Angoor Shefa 7 sq.meter
  20. 20. Adrak 4sq.meter Lemon Grass 3 sq.meter Pudina 4sq.meter Kulfa 2sq.meter Saunf 2sq.meter Till 2sq.meter Haldi 2 sq.meter Choongan 2sq.meter Babchi 2 sq.meter Tulsi 2 sq.meter
  21. 21. Adrak 8 sq.meter Lemon Grass 6 sq.meter Pudina 8sq.meter Kulfa 4 sq.meter Saunf 4sq.meter Till 4sq.meter Haldi 4sq.meter Choongan 4sq.meter Babchi 4sq.meter Tulsi 4 sq.meter
  22. 22. Adrak 12 sq.meter Lemon Grass 9 sq.meter Pudina 12 sq.meter Kulfa 6 sq.meter Saunf 6sq.meter Till 6sq.meter Haldi 6sq.meter Choongan 6sq.meter Babchi 6sq.meter Tulsi 6sq.meter
  23. 23. Adrak 16 sq.meter Lemon Grass 12 sq. meter Pudina 16 sq. meter Kulfa 8 sq. meter Saunf 8 sq. meter Till 8sq.meter Haldi 8 sq. meter Choongan 8sq.meter Babchi 8 sq. meter Tulsi 8 sq.meter
  24. 24. 1 Climate As per ecological zone 2 Organic Fertilizers Farm Yard manure, compost /biopost 3 Soil Selection Soil Preparation Loamy Soil preferred Through one to two Ploughing Followed by planking 4 Seed Selection Choosing Seeds and seedlings Next in line comes choosing the seeds. The best option would be to choose disease resistant varieties 5 Seed availability Method of seeding/sowing Through reliable source Planting Seeds One by One The Scatter Method/ broadcast Transplanting Seedlings/ nursery 6 Irrigation and irrigation method Through Taps , Bucket irrigation, Drip Irrigation which ever is feasible 7 Insect Pests and Diseases control To be controlled through expert advice 8 Harvesting time Proper maturity level or as directed
  25. 25. 9 Collection of seed /leaves/roots/stem Collection as directed by expert And farmers own experience 10 Cleaning/Drying Dry in Sunlight / shade as recommended By researchers 11 Packing and Packaging As per demand of the market 12 Store Cool Dry Places 13 Transport to market Immediately or on the time The dealers desired for it 14 Marketing of finished product Local/Provincial/National/Interna tional Seek advice from experts about quantity, do not compromise on quality, as quality speaks.
  26. 26. Vegetables Kitchen Gardening
  27. 27.  1. To Save Money , Vegetables from your own garden cost less.  2. Home Grown Vegetables are Healthier and safe  3. You Know What Has Been Put On Them organic or inorganic  4. Home Grown Vegetables and Herbs Taste Better then vegetables from market  5. Growing Your Own Vegetables is Satisfying ur needs .  6.Austhetic value good for health  7. Fruit Full Hobby  8. Exercise keeps man perfect  9. You can grow fruits , vegetables  and herbs on your own choice  10. It is a recreation for women folk
  28. 28.  Calcium: broccoli, nuts, kale, legumes, greens veg.  Iron: green leafy vegetables  Zinc : Beans, peas  Potash : Tomato  Iodine : Potato skin  Protein: peas, potato, sweet potato ,okra  Vitamin A : Carrot  Vitamin B-1, B-2, B-6 : Tomato , water melon  Vitamin C: tomatoes, strawberries, broccoli, peppers, dark-green leafy vegetables, potatoes, Brussels sprout  Vitamin D : Mushrooms  Vitamin E : Mustard and turnip greens  Vitamin H or Biotin: Cauliflower  Vitamin K : Broccoli, spinach and kale
  29. 29.  Cardiovascular  Hypertension  Cancer  Diabetes  Obesity  Kidney disease/ renal stones  Gallstones  Diverticular disease 37
  30. 30.  The best advice I can give anyone when they want to start growing vegetables is to invest some time and effort in preparation at the vegetable garden planning stage.
  31. 31. Name of Veg Name of Veg Gourds Sweet Pepper Squashes Hot Pepper Tinda Tomato Cucumber Potato Bitter Gourd Kulfa Okra Melon Brinjal Water Melon Turmeric Ginger Arum Beans
  32. 32. Name of Veg Name of Veg Carrot Cabbage Turnip Ice Berg Salad Radish Coriander Spinach Methi Kuram Sag Garlic Sarsoon Onion Cauli Flower Peas
  33. 33. Name of Veg Name of Veg Cucumber Sponge Gourd Tinda Ridge Gourd Bitter Gourd Bottle Gourd Marrow Okra Pepper Egg Plant Tomato
  34. 34. Name of Veg Asparagus Chinese Cabbage Ice Berg Salad Brussels Sprout
  35. 35. The juices extracted from fresh raw vegetables are highly beneficial as they furnish all the cells and tissues of the body with the elements and the nutritional enzymes which they need. Vegetable juices may be divided into three main types. These are (i) Juices from vegetable fruits, that is, tomatoes and cucumber (ii) Juices from green leafy vegetables such as cabbage, celery, lettuce, spinach and parsley and (iii) Juices from root vegetables like beetroot, carrot, onion, potato and radish
  36. 36.  Low Cost Methods of Preservation and Processing  Chemical Preservation  Fruit pulps, juices and beverages  Pickles, chutneys and sauces  Preservation of vegetables by lactic fermentation  Drying and dehydration  Jams, jellies, marmalades and preserves
  37. 37. Although hydroponics today involves tables, pots, pumps, and high tech lights for indoor gardens, it is nothing new. It is a technique that was used by the ancient Mayans and Babylonians. The word was derived from the Greek words, HYDRO (water), and PONOS (labor), literally, “water working”. Hydroponics became popularized by the news media in the 1920s when a scientis named Dr. William F. Gericke of the University of California when he put laboratory experiments in plant nutrition on a commercial scale. In doing so he termed thes nutriculture systems HYDROPONICS.
  38. 38. -Superior taste, quality, appearance, uniformity, and extended shelf life of hydroponic vegetables. -No sterilization of growing media required and plant nutrition is easily and completely controlled within the nutrient reservoir. -No weeding, no cultivation, no soil borne diseases or insects. Allows uniform water availability to plants. -Closer plant spacing is possible and movable plant channels allow greater production from equal areas. -Less water required and less fertilizer needed, and root zone heating and cooling is made possible.
  39. 39.  The Wick system is by far the simplest type of hydroponic system. This is a passive system, which means there are no moving parts. The nutrient solution is drawn into the growing medium from the reservoir with a wick. The biggest draw back of this system is that plants that are large or use large amounts of water may use up the nutrient solution faster than the wick(s) can sup it.
  40. 40.  The water culture system is the simplest of all active hydroponic systems. The platform that holds the plants is usually made of Styrofoam and floats directly on the nutrient solution. An air pump supplies air to the air stone that bubbles the nutrient solution and supplies oxygen to the roots of the plants. The biggest draw back of this kind of system is that it doesn't work well with large plants or with long-term plants.
  41. 41.  The nutrient solution is pumped into the growing tray (usually a tube) and flows over the roots of the plants, and then drains back into the reservoir. N.F.T. systems are very susceptible to power outages and pump failures. The roots dry out very rapidly when the flow of nutrient solution is interrupted. There is usually no growing medium used other than air, which saves the expense of replacing the growing medium after every crop. Normally the plant is supported in a small plastic basket with the roots dangling into the nutrient solution.
  42. 42.  The nutrient solution is pumped into the growing tray (usually a tube) and flows over the roots of the plants, and then drains back into the reservoir. N.F.T. systems are very susceptible to power outages and pump failures. The roots dry out very rapidly when the flow of nutrient solution is interrupted. There is usually no growing medium used other than air, which saves the expense of replacing the growing medium after every crop. Normally the plant is supported in a small plastic basket with the roots dangling into the nutrient solution.
  43. 43.  The aeroponic system is probably the most high-tech type of hydroponic gardening. The roots hang in the air and are misted with nutrient solution. The mistings are usually done every few minutes. The aeroponic system needs a short cycle timer unlike other systems that runs the pump for a few seconds every couple of minutes. if the misting cycles are interrupted.
  44. 44.  The aeroponic system is probably the most high-tech type of hydroponic gardening. The roots hang in the air and are misted with nutrient solution. The mistings are usually done every few minutes. The aeroponic system needs a short cycle timer unlike other systems that runs the pump for a few seconds every couple of minutes. Because the roots are exposed to the air like the N.F.T. system, the roots will dry out rapidly if the misting cycles are interrupted.

×