Eco Tourism and Agricultural tourism A new Initiative in Pakistan A Report By Mr. Allah Dad Khan Former DG AE KPK Ambassad...
Definition of Agricultural tourism 1) Nearly any activity in which a visitor to the farm or other agricultural setting con...
Agricultural Tourism is also defined as? Agricultural tourism is also defined as the act of visiting a working farm, or an...
What is Agricultural Tourism? 1. Agricultural tourism is leisurely activities in the rural areas that help a person unders...
Why Agricultural Tourism? 1. Mother Nature is open door school without brick walls! If observed carefully one can learn so...
Why is Agricultural Tourism is important? 1) Agricultural tourism has given people who work in the agricultural and hortic...
Agro or Agri Tourism  Sometimes spelled, "agrotourism," Agritourism the idea of bringing urban residents to rural areas f...
Ecotourism  Ecotourism is a form of tourism that involves visiting natural areas—in the remote wilderness or rural enviro...
Geotourism  “Geotourism is a knowledge -based tourism, an interdisciplinary integration of the tourism industry with cons...
Kaghan Valley Pakistan
Grub at Haripur Sweet Orange Sold on Road Side
Haripur Loquat
Haripur Litchi
Kalam Valley in Pakistan
How is Agricultural tourism beneficial to rural areas? 1. Well-developed agricultural tourism systems in rural areas have ...
Main Aims of Agricultural Tourism 1. Enhance the community’s capacity to organize their community and sustain services tha...
Benefits to Farmers From Agricultural Tourism 1. Opportunities it offers to earn additional Farm income, diversify product...
Agricultural Tourism in Pakistan  Agricultural tourism is not a new concept but farmers did not think seriously about it ...
Activities in Agricultural Tourism in Pakistan Agri-Tourism, as its name suggests that it is a blend of and tourism where ...
Opportunity of Agricultural Tourism Agri-Tourism is the best answer to small farmers in solving their problems because far...
1. Diversification of rural economies 2. Poverty alleviation & livelihood diversification (particularly women & youth) 3. ...
Portfolio  Tariq Tanveer, CEO ATDC PAKISTAN, DR KHALID MAHMOOD SHOUQ, AMBSSDOR ATDCP, Chief Editor-The Veterinary News an...
 Agri-Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (ATDC Pakistan) connecting people through Food, Farm and Education. we ...
Agri-Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (ATDC Pakistan) Dine in Nature
Kitchen Gardening
CBGE okara vist by ATDC PAKISTAN DELEGATION ..TARIQ TANVIR CEO ATDC PAKISTAN WITH DR KHALID MAHMOOD SHOUQ AMBSSDOR ATDCP
and Dr Shouq
SUNDAY FARMERS BAZAR INGATWALFAISLABAD.....AT AGRICULTURE TOURISIM DEVLOPMENT CORPORATION PAKISTAN.
Gur Mela Layalpur
Ecotourism and agriculture tourism A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting Professor Agriculture University Peshawar Pakistan

Ecotourism and agriculture tourism A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting Professor Agriculture University Peshawar Pakistan

