AridZone Medicinal Plants: History& As Folk Medicines A Presentation On 18th August 2016 At PFI By Mr. Allah Dad Khan
Definition of FOLK MEDICINE Traditional medicine as practiced nonprofessionally especially by people isolated from modern ...
History of Folk Medicines The use of plants as source of Folk medicine dates back to about 4000 to 5000 B.C. The Indian an...
Local People And Folk Knowledge Local people of the area have always used medicinal plants for various diseases and depend...
Primitive medicine In Primitive Age In the long process of discovering which plants are edible, humans in the Stone Age al...
Primitive Herbal Medicine Some Myth 1. Plants have been used from ancient times to attempt cures for diseases and to reliv...
Folk Medicines History of Some Medicinal Plants
Adrak Ginger Root (Zingiber Officinale) Folk medicinal Uses: A remedy for travel sickness, nausea ( Matli) and indigestion...
Ajwain (Trachyspermum copticum L.) ( Carom Seed) Folk medicinal uses: Ajwain seeds have long been used in traditional ayur...
Ak (Calotropis procera Alton. F.) Folk medicinal uses: Latex of plants is applied externally on piles wounds for quick rel...
Alsi ( Linum ) Linseed /Flax Folk Medicinal Uses: Having a rich history of medicinal use dating back to Babylon in 3000 BC...
Amla (Phyllanthus emblica) Indian Gooseberry Folk Medicinal Use: The fruit of the Indian gooseberry tree is wonderful for ...
Amli (Tamarindus indica) Tamarind Folk medicinal Uses : In the Philippines, as in many other cultures, the ripe pods are o...
Anar (Punica granatum L.) Pomegranate Folk medicinal uses: Pomegranates have been used as medicine for thousands of years....
Bakain /Dharek (Melia azedarach L.) Folk medicinal uses: Leaves are crushed and dipped in a water tub. Feet are put in tha...
Bhakra(Tribulus terristris L.) Folk medicinal uses: Plant without root is dried and crushed. One teaspoon on this powder i...
Barberry (Berberis vulgaris ) Folk Medicinal Uses: It is used as a folk medicine in many countries. 1. It is used to treat...
Fox Glove ( Digitalis ) Folk Medicinal Uses Foxglove is the common name for the plant Digitalis purpurea, from which the d...
Gul-e -Babona (Matricaria chamomile) Chamomile Folk Medicinal Uses: With a sweet, crisp, fruity and herbaceous fragrance h...
Gekhwar Aloe vera (Knwar gandal) Folk Medicinal Uses : The Aloe vera plant has been used for thousands of years to heal a ...
Cardamom Native to India and Sri Lanka, cardamom is a well- loved spice in the Arabian Peninsula. Arab coffee is heavily f...
Asafetida (heeng) Alexander the Great is credited with carrying asafetida west in the fourth century BC, following his exp...
Haldi (Curcumae longa) Turmeric Folk Medicinal Uses : Turmeric is a plant that has a very long history of medicinal use, d...
Arak (Maswak /tooth brush tree ) The arak is a short evergreen tree that grows in sandy and arid areas of the Middle East ...
Hermal (Peganum heramala L) Folk medicinal uses: Seeds are taken with water for abdominal pain. Plant is incompletely burn...
Ispaghol (Plantago lanceolatum L) Folk medicinal uses: Seed husk is taken with water for gas trouble and indigestion. Seed...
Kalongi (Nigella sativa L.) Black Cumin Folk medicinal uses: The Prophet Mohammad had described the healing powers of the ...
Malathi ( (Glycyrrhiza glabra) Licorice  Focal medicinal Uses :It is mild laxative, expels phlegm ( Balghum), soothes liv...
Focal medicinal Uses: Henna is a very ancient, oriental dye used to color hair, beard, eyelashes, nails and skin. Astringe...
Methi (Trigonella foenum-graecum) Fenuegreek Focal Medicinal Uses The herb as Folk medicine has been used for centuries as...
Neem (Azidarachta indica A.Juss) Folk medicinal uses: Native to India Its extracts have been used in the Ayurvedic traditi...
Piaz (Allium cepa) Onion Focal medicinal uses of Onion :An old folk remedy for keeping germs out of the sickroom was to pl...
Persimmon An edible fruit of a number of species of trees in the genus Diospyros in the ebony wood family (Ebenaceae), per...
Peppermint or pudina /Mint Focal Medicinal uses of Mint: In Ancient Athens, where it was common to scent different parts o...
Post (Papaver somniferum) Poppy Traditional Arab, Chinese, European, Indian and North African medicines as pain relief and...
The sea-buckthorn has been used throughout the centuries in China to relieve cough, aid digestion, invigorate blood circul...
Sonf(Foeniculum vulgare Mill) Folk medicinal uses: Used from centuries as important medicinal and aromatic plant widely us...
Thoom (Allium sativum L.) ( Lehsan) Garlic Garlic has been used in folk medicine for centuries. 1.Egyptians: Garlic was pa...
Till (Sesamum indicum) Sesame 1. Use of sesame in Egyptian medicine and cuisine reportedly dates to around 1500 BC. 2. Ses...
Tulsi(Ocimum basilicum L.) Niazbo Folk medicinal uses: Tulsi in Sanskirt means”one that is incomparable or matches” Used i...
Willow: The medicinal use of willow dates back 6,000 years. Ancient civilizations used willow tree extracts to treat pain,...
Folk medicinal uses: Leaves are eaten as remedy for liverstones. Leaves are tied on wounds for two to three days for heali...
Atees(Aconitum heterophyllum) Atees has been used from centuries to cure various diseases externally and internally as wel...
Zaitoon ka Teel Olive Oil Focal Medicinal Uses of Olive oil : was considered so sacred to ancient culture that it was even...
Saussurea lappa Clarke ( Kuth) is a traditionally known and potent plant which is well considered for its medicinal uses i...
Morel Mushroom The morel mushroom has been around for approximately 129 million years, growing in moist high altitude fore...
Cucumber Cucumbers originated in Asia, probably in India, and spread into Europe about 3000 years ago. Today Indian medici...
Walnut Bark The bark of the walnut tree is astringent and cleansing. It strengthens the gums and acts as an anti-inflammat...
Key differences between traditional and modern medicine Traditional medicine Modern medicine Modern Medicines 1.Knowledge ...
Key differences between traditional and modern medicine Traditional medicine Modern medicine Modern Medicines 2.Formulatio...
Key differences between traditional and modern medicine Traditional medicine Modern medicine Modern Medicines 4.Testing No...
Key differences between traditional and modern medicine Traditional medicine Modern medicine Modern Medicines 6.Consultati...
Arid zone medicinal plants A Lecture By Mr Allah Dad Khan Former DG Agriculture Extension Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Province & Visiting Professor Agriculture University Peshawar Pakistan

  1. 1. AridZone Medicinal Plants: History& As Folk Medicines A Presentation On 18th August 2016 At PFI By Mr. Allah Dad Khan
  2. 2. Mojepe & Margaret at Plant Healer’s Plants & Faeries Ball FOLK MEDICINE
  3. 3. Definition of FOLK MEDICINE Traditional medicine as practiced nonprofessionally especially by people isolated from modern medical services and usually involving the use of plant-derived remedies on an empirical basis. OR Traditional medicine as practiced by non professional healers or embodied in local custom or lore, generally involving the use of natural and especially herbal remedies.
  4. 4. History of Folk Medicines The use of plants as source of Folk medicine dates back to about 4000 to 5000 B.C. The Indian and Chinese were the pioneers in using plants as valuable sources of medicine. Drug plants had been extensively described by Aristotle, Theophrastus and others as early as 77 B.C. Dioscorides (64-1600 B.C.) in his famous book ‘De Materia Medica’ has given invaluable and authoritative references about drug yielding plants
  5. 5. Local People And Folk Knowledge Local people of the area have always used medicinal plants for various diseases and depend on the surrounding plant resources from a very long time. The people of the area are very much close to natural vegetation. Women of the area are actively involved in the preparations of herbal medicines from the plants they collect from fields either by themselves or by their men and children. The area has not so far been explored ethno botanically. So survey was considered necessary in above respect to enlist the local plant species, their parts used and their medicinal uses to document such information.
  6. 6. Primitive medicine In Primitive Age In the long process of discovering which plants are edible, humans in the Stone Age also identify many which seem to cure ailments or soothe a fever. Herbal medicine is the earliest scientific tradition in medical practice, and it remains an important part of medicine to this day - in a line descending directly from those distant beginnings. The early physicians stumbled upon herbal substances of real power, without understanding the manner of their working.
  7. 7. Primitive Herbal Medicine Some Myth 1. Plants have been used from ancient times to attempt cures for diseases and to relive physical suffering. 2. Ancient peoples all had acquired some knowledge of medicinal plants. 3. Oftentimes these primitive attempts at medicine were based on superstition and speculation. 4. Evil spirits in the body were thought to be the cause of medical problems. 5. They could be driven out of the body through the use of poisonous or disagreeable plant substances that rendered the body a disagreeable habitat. 6. Medicine men or women of a tribe were usually charged with knowledge of such plants. 7. The progress of medicine has often been guided by the earlier observations and beliefs.
  8. 8. Folk Medicines History of Some Medicinal Plants
  9. 9. Adrak Ginger Root (Zingiber Officinale) Folk medicinal Uses: A remedy for travel sickness, nausea ( Matli) and indigestion and is used for wind, colic, irritable bowel, loss of appetite, chills, cold, flu, poor circulation, menstrual cramps, dyspepsia (bloating, heartburn, flatulence), indigestion and gastrointestinal problems such as gas and stomach cramps
  10. 10. Ajwain (Trachyspermum copticum L.) ( Carom Seed) Folk medicinal uses: Ajwain seeds have long been used in traditional ayurvedic and unani medicines for various ailments. Extraction obtained from this spice is sometimes used as carminative in treating flatulence and indigestion. Seeds are taken with little salt for gas trouble as stomach tonic. Used as medicine by the ancient Greeks and Arabs, nakhwa is still considered a natural remedy. You can buy the aromatic seeds as well as a distillate.
  11. 11. Ak (Calotropis procera Alton. F.) Folk medicinal uses: Latex of plants is applied externally on piles wounds for quick relief. Fresh young leaves and flowers are eaten against snake bite.
  12. 12. Alsi ( Linum ) Linseed /Flax Folk Medicinal Uses: Having a rich history of medicinal use dating back to Babylon in 3000 BC, flax seed has been wholeheartedly embraced by natural health and medical circles alike because it provides a natural, vegan source of Omega-3 essential fatty acid, lignans, and fiber. Subsequently, flax can help fight against cancer, diabetes and heart disease
  13. 13. Amla (Phyllanthus emblica) Indian Gooseberry Folk Medicinal Use: The fruit of the Indian gooseberry tree is wonderful for the health of the bones, teeth and nails, because it helps the body to take up calcium from the ingested foods. In effect, this herb makes the bones, teeth and nails stronger. This herb is useful for promoting long life and, at the same time, it augments the functioning of the digestive system.
  14. 14. Amli (Tamarindus indica) Tamarind Folk medicinal Uses : In the Philippines, as in many other cultures, the ripe pods are often broken in order to extract the fleshy seeds, which are then processed and made into a variety of sweetmeats, or otherwise incorporated into savoury dishes, or employed yet again as a natural preservative agent for pickling or curing fruits, vegetables, and even meat
  15. 15. Anar (Punica granatum L.) Pomegranate Folk medicinal uses: Pomegranates have been used as medicine for thousands of years. Outer covering of fruit is dried, crushed and powder is taken with water for diarrhea (one table spoon daily). The bark, fruit, root, and rind of the pomegranate tree are used as medicine in Asia and the Middle East. Soaked pomegranate peelings are used for sore throats, stomach aches and indigestion
  16. 16. Bakain /Dharek (Melia azedarach L.) Folk medicinal uses: Leaves are crushed and dipped in a water tub. Feet are put in that tub. It is used for foot itching and burning. Dried fruits are crushed and powder is taken for piles (one teaspoon) with water.
  17. 17. Bhakra(Tribulus terristris L.) Folk medicinal uses: Plant without root is dried and crushed. One teaspoon on this powder is taken with water daily for rheumatism ( Jooron Ka Dard) for fifteen days.
  18. 18. Barberry (Berberis vulgaris ) Folk Medicinal Uses: It is used as a folk medicine in many countries. 1. It is used to treat acne and scurvy. 2. The berries are also used to treat many gastrointestinal problems and coughs. 3. The bark and root of the plant are used to treat a cough, cold, respiratory tract diseases, fever, infection, and flu
  19. 19. Fox Glove ( Digitalis ) Folk Medicinal Uses Foxglove is the common name for the plant Digitalis purpurea, from which the drug digitalis is obtained. Foxglove was mentioned in the writings of Welsh physicians in 1250 and later by William Withering in a book published in 1785.
  20. 20. Gul-e -Babona (Matricaria chamomile) Chamomile Folk Medicinal Uses: With a sweet, crisp, fruity and herbaceous fragrance has long been used medicinally as a remedy for problems regarding the digestive system. Also traditional remedy for sleeplessness, anxiety, and gastrointestinal conditions such as upset stomach, gas, and diarrhea.
  21. 21. Gekhwar Aloe vera (Knwar gandal) Folk Medicinal Uses : The Aloe vera plant has been used for thousands of years to heal a variety of conditions, most notably burns, wounds, skin irritations, and constipation. Aloe gel, made from the central part of the aloe leaf, is a common household remedy for minor cuts and burns, as well as sunburns. The medicinal uses for aloe vera date all the way back to King Solomon, who was reported to have used the leaves of this succulent plant as a laxative. Hippocrates mentioned at least 14 different concoctions containing this botanical, and Alexander the Great conquered an island in order to supply his troops with aloe vera.
  22. 22. Cardamom Native to India and Sri Lanka, cardamom is a well- loved spice in the Arabian Peninsula. Arab coffee is heavily flavored with it. In fact, cardamom is a valuable ingredient in Middle Eastern cuisine: in beverages, sweets, pastries and main dishes.
  23. 23. Asafetida (heeng) Alexander the Great is credited with carrying asafetida west in the fourth century BC, following his expeditions into the Persian Empire (modern Afghanistan). The famous ancient Roman gourmet Apicius (first century) used asafetida in over half of his recipes.
  24. 24. Haldi (Curcumae longa) Turmeric Folk Medicinal Uses : Turmeric is a plant that has a very long history of medicinal use, dating back nearly 4000 years. In Southeast Asia, turmeric is used not only as a principal spice but also as a component in religious ceremonies. Because of its brilliant yellow color, turmeric is also known as “Indian saffron.” close open wounds (also was used to dye skin and cloth). Turmeric is rarely used alone; healers often mix it with milk, butter, dairy curd or aloe before application or ingestion to make a thick yellow paste.
  25. 25. Arak (Maswak /tooth brush tree ) The arak is a short evergreen tree that grows in sandy and arid areas of the Middle East and Africa. Sheep and goats like to nibble its leaves. The Prophet Mohammad, founder of Islam, recommended the miswak to his followers. He used it to sweeten his breath during fasting and advised its use prior to prayer. This practice is still popular in Arabia today
  26. 26. Hermal (Peganum heramala L) Folk medicinal uses: Seeds are taken with water for abdominal pain. Plant is incompletely burnt and smoke is spread in the room. Smoke has insecticidal properties and kills the insects.
  27. 27. Ispaghol (Plantago lanceolatum L) Folk medicinal uses: Seed husk is taken with water for gas trouble and indigestion. Seed husk is mixed with yogurt and taken for stomach pain and stomach ulcers.
  28. 28. Kalongi (Nigella sativa L.) Black Cumin Folk medicinal uses: The Prophet Mohammad had described the healing powers of the Black Seeds against a variety of diseases. According to common Islamic and Arabic belief, Habbatul Barakah is a remedy for all ailments (universal healer) In the traditional system of medicine practiced in the Arabian Gulf region,long ago. Seeds are taken with water for stones of body organs in many diseases. Kalongi seeds are taken with ajwain seeds for body stones.
  29. 29. Malathi ( (Glycyrrhiza glabra) Licorice  Focal medicinal Uses :It is mild laxative, expels phlegm ( Balghum), soothes liver, pancreas and chest and respiratory problems.  To the Egyptians the sweet tasting Licorice root was a cure- all, much in the same manner that Chinese relate to Ginseng. Remarkably the licorice root was extremely well preserved when it was found by archaeologists, this may be due in part by the unusual preservation qualities the shape of the pyramid has.  The ancient Hindus believed it would increase sexual vigor when prepared as a beverage with milk and sugar
  30. 30. Focal medicinal Uses: Henna is a very ancient, oriental dye used to color hair, beard, eyelashes, nails and skin. Astringent, stop diarrhea, close open wounds , headache to leprosy It’s probably one of the oldest decorative cosmetic preparation know to man and is still widely used as an ingredient in many cosmetic products and natural hair dyes. This fascinating plant known world-wide for the beautiful colouring dye used by the orientals to colour their hands and body. Also to reduce body heat Mehndi(Lawsonia inermis) Henna
  31. 31. Methi (Trigonella foenum-graecum) Fenuegreek Focal Medicinal Uses The herb as Folk medicine has been used for centuries as a cooking spice in Europe and remains a popular ingredient in pickles, curry powders, and spice mixtures in India and Asia. In folk medicine, fenugreek has been used in the treatment of boils, cellulitis, and tuberculosis.
  32. 32. Neem (Azidarachta indica A.Juss) Folk medicinal uses: Native to India Its extracts have been used in the Ayurvedic tradition for thousands of years for maintaining health and overall well-being. The roots, bark, gum, leaves, fruit, seed kernels and seed oil are all used in therapeutic preparations for both internal and topical use
  33. 33. Piaz (Allium cepa) Onion Focal medicinal uses of Onion :An old folk remedy for keeping germs out of the sickroom was to place half an onion on the plate. Also diuretic, induces perspiration, prevents colds, soothes sciatica, relieves pains and other cardiovascular problems. Also warts, fevers, burns, even cancer can be remedied with Onion.
  34. 34. Persimmon An edible fruit of a number of species of trees in the genus Diospyros in the ebony wood family (Ebenaceae), persimmons are eaten fresh, dried, raw, or cooked. They have also long been used in traditional Asian Medicine in teas for stopping hiccups, bed- wetting, constipation, fever, and improve circulation
  35. 35. Peppermint or pudina /Mint Focal Medicinal uses of Mint: In Ancient Athens, where it was common to scent different parts of the body with different herbs, mint was the scent most commonly used on the arms. Used to treat gastric ailments and mint is another cure that is still used today. Dried leaves used in teas and food, found helpful in a number of remedies.
  36. 36. Post (Papaver somniferum) Poppy Traditional Arab, Chinese, European, Indian and North African medicines as pain relief and to treat a range of illnesses including diarrhoea, coughs and asthma Also Relieves insomnia, relieves headaches, anesthetic, soothes respiratory problems, deadens pain. (“Ancient Egyptian Medicine,” n.d.).
  37. 37. The sea-buckthorn has been used throughout the centuries in China to relieve cough, aid digestion, invigorate blood circulation and alleviate pain. The branches and leaves are used in Mongolia to treat gastrointestinal distress in humans and animals. Sea Buckthorn
  38. 38. Sonf(Foeniculum vulgare Mill) Folk medicinal uses: Used from centuries as important medicinal and aromatic plant widely used as carminative, digestive, lactogogue and diuretic and in treating respiratory and gastrointestinal disorders. Its seeds are used as flavourings in baked goods, meat and fish dishes, ice cream Dew is taken from the inflorescence in the morning and put in the eye for eye- cataract..
  39. 39. Thoom (Allium sativum L.) ( Lehsan) Garlic Garlic has been used in folk medicine for centuries. 1.Egyptians: Garlic was paid to pyramid workers and was believed to improve worker’s strength and stamina. 2.Assyrians: Garlic was used as an antibiotic and to pack in rotten teeth cavities. 3. Greeks: Athletes and workers used garlic to increase strength. Hippocrates (460- 370 BC), Theophrastus (371-287 BC) 4.Romans: Garlic used by sailors and solders for strength and courage. 5. Chinese: Garlic was used as a food preservative. It was believed to eliminate the noxious effects of putrid meat and fish and to treat unwholesome water. 6.India : For the treatment of heart disease and arthritis. Focal Use: Five to six pieces of garlic are heated with little mustard oil until red coloration. Oil obtained is used for ear pain (one to two drops).
  40. 40. Till (Sesamum indicum) Sesame 1. Use of sesame in Egyptian medicine and cuisine reportedly dates to around 1500 BC. 2. Sesame oil was used to illuminate lamps found in Egyptian archeological sites. 3. Sesame oil is reportedly a traditional Egyptian remedy for circulatory disorders, arthritis and nerve pain or neuralgia (such as sciatica), and for removing excessive earwax
  41. 41. Tulsi(Ocimum basilicum L.) Niazbo Folk medicinal uses: Tulsi in Sanskirt means”one that is incomparable or matches” Used in India since Thousand of year . It is also a wonder ayurvedic herb which is known for its tremendous medicinal properties both in traditional folklore as well as pharmacological system of medicines. Every part of the plant finds its use in one form or the other
  42. 42. Willow: The medicinal use of willow dates back 6,000 years. Ancient civilizations used willow tree extracts to treat pain, inflammation, and musculoskeletal conditions A concoction of this was used to treat toothache and willow bark formed the basis of modern aspirin.
  43. 43. Folk medicinal uses: Leaves are eaten as remedy for liverstones. Leaves are tied on wounds for two to three days for healing. Zakhm-e-hayat (Bryophyllum pinnatum Kurz.)
  44. 44. Atees(Aconitum heterophyllum) Atees has been used from centuries to cure various diseases externally and internally as well. Externally the crushed leaves and seeds are used to be applied on the throat to treat tonsillitis. For Internal uses the juice of Atees roots along with milk is considered as an expectorant. The seeds and roots of Atees help in making digestive system strong. Seeds are also thought to have diuretic properties which help in alleviating the burning sensation in urinary tract and increase the intensity of urine.
  45. 45. Zaitoon ka Teel Olive Oil Focal Medicinal Uses of Olive oil : was considered so sacred to ancient culture that it was even used to anoint kings and priests. Hence, the Hebrew for Messiah, Moshiach, meaning “anointed one!”
  46. 46. Saussurea lappa Clarke ( Kuth) is a traditionally known and potent plant which is well considered for its medicinal uses in different indigenous Indian systems of medicine. It is popularly known as Kuth root or costus and used in various traditional system of medicine for its anti-ulcer, anti-convulsant, anti-cancer, hepatoprotective, anti- arthritic, anti-viral activities.
  47. 47. Morel Mushroom The morel mushroom has been around for approximately 129 million years, growing in moist high altitude forests. It is unappreciated by most animals, except for humans, who enjoy the mushroom as an edible delicacy and for its medicinal properties. So much so that it is one of the most expensive vegetables in the world. In the Hindu Kush Himalayas of India and Pakistan – where they are called gucchi – the mushroom isworth its weight in gold. Poor villagers earn extra income from gathering the rare and valuable resource.
  48. 48. Cucumber Cucumbers originated in Asia, probably in India, and spread into Europe about 3000 years ago. Today Indian medicine prescribes cucumber juice for an array of ailments, including constipation, stomach disorders, urinary problems, rheumatism and even cholera.
  49. 49. Walnut Bark The bark of the walnut tree is astringent and cleansing. It strengthens the gums and acts as an anti-inflammatory. It has been used to treat gum disease. Walnut bark is a traditional source of yellow-brown dye.
  50. 50. Key differences between traditional and modern medicine Traditional medicine Modern medicine Modern Medicines 1.Knowledge protection Open access but social or legal restrictions may govern who can use certain knowledge, under what conditions and with what benefit for knowledge holders Closed, patent- protected
  51. 51. Key differences between traditional and modern medicine Traditional medicine Modern medicine Modern Medicines 2.Formulation Ad hoc during consultation with the patient Predetermined and, once approved in clinical trials, formulas cannot be changed unless retested 3.Regulation Usually loose. In some cases with restrictions on use or dissemination. Rules and standardisation are being introduced but vary between countries Extremely tigh
  52. 52. Key differences between traditional and modern medicine Traditional medicine Modern medicine Modern Medicines 4.Testing No formal testing: understanding of effectiveness is handed down through generations Rigorous trials that happen in different phases (first testing for safety, then efficacy) mean bringing a drug to market costs billions of dollars 5.Dosage Unfixed: the amount of medicine given might be roughly similar, but the amount of active ingredient (which is what dosage really is) can vary hugely Standardised medicines given in fixed doses that vary with age or weight, or disease severity
  53. 53. Key differences between traditional and modern medicine Traditional medicine Modern medicine Modern Medicines 6.Consultation Lengthy, and the patient is asked a wider range of questions than just about their symptoms Consultations in both primary and secondary care tend to be brief and focused, especially as national health systems come under financial strain 7.Training Lengthy training over many years but knowledge is often passed one-to-one through families, and practitioners are often born into a family of healers Lengthy and often vocational: health professionals go through formal training in schools and universities

