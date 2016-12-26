Muhammad Ali Khan Career Objective: To join a dynamic and progressive organization offering sample opportunities of divers...
Ali Khan CV

  1. 1. Muhammad Ali Khan Career Objective: To join a dynamic and progressive organization offering sample opportunities of diversified exposure where I can further polish my professional skills and excel in my career. I should be able to prove myself in a challenging work environment and at the same time boost up my confidence where I can be held responsible for the firm’s better results Progressive experience in Engineering and Contracting industry as a “Document Controller” Recognized for consistently projecting a polished and professional demeanor. Proven ability to establish, Leader with strong organizational skills, and the ability to work effectively under pressure and stress. Identify problems/needs and initiate effective solutions. Dedicated to achieving Client satisfaction as well as meeting or surpassing company's expectations. Motivated to work efficiently without direct supervision in busy environment, handling many tasks simultaneously; able to prioritize workload and multi-task. Seeking a challenging position in a company that will allow growth into position of broader responsibility. Computer Awareness: Extremely Proficientin MS Officeapplications MS Word, ExcelOutlook etc. Work Experience: TRISTAR ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION ABU DHABI-UAE May2014– Present ProjectDocument Controller [NewAbuDhabi DubaiRoadProjectE-311(JointVenturewith Salini) - Control all aspects of project documentation on multiple simultaneous projects, utilizing various control methods/systems. - Prepare, operate and update Document Control Procedures in line withthe Company’s Document Management System. - Ensure proper document control support is given to each project. - Produceand maintain Document Progress Reports to ProjectManagers. - Ensure all documentation provided is as per Client quality formatting requirements. Formatting may include correcting templates, fonts and style, pagination and numbering and other activities that may be required to achieve a client’s documentation requirements. - Create Document Control and correspondence folders for individual projects. - Workin strict co-operation withthe ProjectManager andProjectsDirector toensure projectprogress status integration. - Ensure all templates used with the department conformto the Company standard. - Ad hoc duties as required to assist the projectteam. JOB RESPONSIBILITIES: PerformDocument Control & Quality Management Activities Maintain Document Logs For Shop Drawings, Material Submittal, Method Statement, Sub-Contractor Submittal, WorkNotification,RFI, NPMR, NCR, SOR, Various Weekly Reports, Monthly Progress Report, Daily Progress Report. E-Mail: ali_khan1749@yahoo.com Contact: +971-0509408561
  2. 2. WorkExperienceContinued. Pizza HutMCR PVT LTD International Franchise May 2006 TO December 2011 Karachi,Pakistan Assistant Manager (FoodCourt Operations) - Use to handle financial management of restaurant. - Review the monthly P&LProviding explanation when necessary - Well as planning the monthly and daily sales. - Use to handle restaurant audits, mystery shopper trainings. - Risk management, develop cost effectivetechniques. - Performanceappraisals of restaurant staff and managers. - Ensuring correctand efficientcash management. - Monitor business indicators through Sales figures. - Execute and monitor all daily, monthly and yearly reports. - Prepare activity reports of services and quality initiatives. - Contributing realistically to reduced staff turnovers in the restaurant. - Identifying training and development needs within an organization. - Extensive leadership, decision making and relationship buildings. - Extensively involved in overall recruitment of operational function. - Support and contribute towards the general HR requirements. - Managing operations, production, maintenance and inventory. - Manage and develop existing Outlets in all aspects - Continuously train the team member’s on product knowledge. - Customer services techniques and home delivery services. - Handle customer complaints is all aspects for100% satisfaction. - Responsible on store merchandising by ordering and re-ordering. - Monthly & fortnightly stock inventories check forvariances. - Working on expansion of delivery area & marketing plan. - Hiring, training and development of delivery team. - Use to train new employees regarding company policy. - ERP supply chain formaintained Demand Warehouse, payrolls and Staff Orientation also controlling food cost sales projection, sales forecasting - Marketing Strategies, Planning, Sales Forecasting & search for resources of required business. - Food Quality, Service Quality, Long term business Relationship and Smart Management. - Daily & Monthly Sales Report, Plan to control cost & discount to maximize the profit. - Weekly & Monthly inventory, Daily ID & AC report and monthly P & L Meeting Report. - Monthly Food Cost, Pay Roll, Duty Roaster & Strategic training plan for Employees. - Develop Buddy Trainer and Train the Trainer and motivate staff when achieve the Target. - All Office work, Required Reports & forecasting Business on Daily, Weekly & Monthly Basis. - JobDescription: 1 Year Job Experience in PizzaHut (MCR) International Franchise as a Human Resources (HR) Department as an Assistant Create & maintained PayrollsSalaries, Pay slips, finance costing, update policies Cheques, Insurance Claims, Hiring and Training & Development. - JobDescription: 6 Months JobExperience in Pizzahut (MCR) International Franchise as a “ShiftSupervisor” Maintained Customer Service and Problem Handling Customer (CHAMPS) Staff Orientation - JobDescription: 2 years job experienced in Pizzahut (MCR) International Franchise “Shiftmanager” Maintained Petty cash, Banking deposit, Audit Inventory,working and monitoring software Working in Daily sales Report Banking Credit cards Settlements and Petty Cash Deposit.
  3. 3. Dolmen Mall Pvt LTD Karachi Pakistan February 2012 to January 2014 3 years Experienced in Dolmen mall (Pvt ltd) Operations and food court as an “Assistant manager” - JobDescription: Maintained tenants Hygiene foodsurvey Audits, followingSOP’s standard operational procedures, customer queries, sending emails through tenants coordination, staff monitoring and staff positioning travel path, observed Security lost and found procedures and doing cleaning checklistto monitor floor cleanness and mall operations. Education - Diploma in ElectricalEngineering, Karachi, Pakistan - Completed English Language Course whilst attaining band 7 in IELTS. - Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Staring 2012 Waiting For a Result - Year 10 (Science) From “La Canadian a children’s academy Certificates Received - Certified L.A.R (Leading A Restaurant) by Pizza Hut. - Certified L.A.S (Leading a Shift) by Pizza Hut. - Certified Customer Mania Role Out in 2003 by Pizza Hut Pakistan. - Certified Tele Mania Program in 2003 by Pizza Hut Pakistan. - Certificate of Customer Mania (Customer Mindset Training). - Certified Pizza Hut Development Champion Program (Management Tools). - CHAMPS Certificate (Awarded By Pizza Hut Pakistan). - ProjectRecognitionCertificatefromTristar Engineering and Contracting 5 MillionLTISafety Package-BDubai Abu Dhabi Road - Awarded National C.H.A.M.P.S Challenge for Karachi (Pakistan) National Competition in 2009. - Received appreciation letters from MD, Country Lead Manager, and General Manager. - Awarded Employee of the Month & got lot of Appreciation Certificates. REFERENCES Available upon request

