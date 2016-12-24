Music Video Director: By Alex Hunter
Joseph Kahn Joseph Kahn (born as Ahn Jun-hee) is a Korean American music video and film director. Throughout his active ca...
Early Life/Biography Joseph Kahn spent the beginning of his childhood in Pusan, South Korea as well ass in Livorno, Italy....
Music Video Career In 1999, Kahn formed his own production company, SuperMega Media, housed under HSI Productions. He beca...
Style The reason I chose to look into Kahn is that a few of the music videos he directed are some of my favourite songs an...
  1. 1. Music Video Director: By Alex Hunter
  2. 2. Joseph Kahn Joseph Kahn (born as Ahn Jun-hee) is a Korean American music video and film director. Throughout his active career spanning from 1990 to the present day, he has been known to work closely with a variety of artists such as: • Lady Gaga • Maroon 5 • Taylor Swift • Eminem • Britney Spears • Katy Perry
  3. 3. Early Life/Biography Joseph Kahn spent the beginning of his childhood in Pusan, South Korea as well ass in Livorno, Italy. When he turned three however the moved again to Houston, Texas. Here is interest in directing music videos grew in his teens, shooting music videos with local bands. After graduating high school, Kahn went to New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. After a year and-a-half he dropped out to pursue directing. Two years later, Kahn had been part of a variety of low budget music videos, serving as a cinematographer, editor and production designer. A hint at some of Kahn’s work:
  4. 4. Music Video Career In 1999, Kahn formed his own production company, SuperMega Media, housed under HSI Productions. He became highly sought, working with hundreds of artists; U2, Katy Perry, The Chemical Brothers, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Blink 182, Eminem, Wu-Tang Clan, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Aerosmith, Faith Hill, Moby, Jamiroquai, Justin Timberlake, George Michael, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, Black Eyed Peas, Beyoncé, as well as many others. Today he is credited with launching and expanding the careers of many of his artists, and has collected multiple Music Video Production awards. He has won several MTV Music Video Awards with nominations for best video for Brandy & Monica “The Boy is Mine”, and Britney Spears “Toxic.” He won his first Grammy for Eminem’s “Without Me” video which also won the MTV VMA’s Best Video of the Year, as well as Best Director. His video for Muse “Knights of Cydonia” won the Los Angeles Film Festival Audience Award. Katy Perry’s “Waking Up in Vegas” won the MVPA Video of the Year.
  5. 5. Style The reason I chose to look into Kahn is that a few of the music videos he directed are some of my favourite songs and music videos, such as the explosive music video to “Bad Blood”, making him someone to invest interest in. Through watching some of the music videos that I didn’t realise he directed, like “Toxic”, and comparing them to others I’ve seemed to notice a very bright, lively and exciting style within his work. The mise-en-scene seems to bouncy and avoid dull moments. This overall ‘fun’ is what I would like myself and Dan to achieve in our music video

