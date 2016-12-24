Taxation lecture ten (damietta university)

TAXATION & TAX LEGISLATION AlMoatassem Mostafa Lecture Ten: Sunday, 25 December 2016
The Egyptian Income Tax Law Taxpayers and Tax Period Income of Natural Persons Income of Legal Persons
Tax Rate of Income Tax
Tax Rate of Income Tax • The Law No. 96 of 2015 amended Article 8 of the Law No. 91 of 2005 with regards tax rates on the ...
Tax Rate of Income Tax • Article 8 of Law No. 96 of 2015 further indicated that on computing the tax, the total annual net...
Deductions and Exemptions • The Law No. 91 of 2005 specified a number of deductions for each of the taxable incomes of nat...
Deductions and Exemptions Salaries and the Like • According to Article 12 of the Law, income tax is not applicable on eith...
Deductions and Exemptions Salaries and the Like • The following collective in-kind benefits (limited to 15% of the net inc...
Deductions and Exemptions Commercial & Industrial Activities • Taxable net profit of commercial and industrial activity is...
Deductions and Exemptions Commercial & Industrial Activities • The costs and expenses deductible from gross profit include...
Deductions and Exemptions Commercial & Industrial Activities • The law indicated that 30% of the cost of the machinery and...
Deductions and Exemptions Commercial & Industrial Activities • Regarding exemptions, according to Article 31 of the Law No...
Deductions and Exemptions Commercial & Industrial Activities 5. Interest which physical persons receive from their deposit...
Deductions and Exemptions Professional and Non-commercial Activity • Income tax on professional or non-commercial activiti...
Deductions and Exemptions Professional and Non-commercial Activity • All donations to the government, local authority unit...
Deductions and Exemptions Professional and Non-commercial Activity • Regarding exemptions, Article 36 exempted a number of...
Deductions and Exemptions Professional and Non-commercial Activity 5. Revenues of self-employed professionals registered a...
Deductions and Exemptions Real Estate • Article 43 of the law exempted the following from tax on income from real estate: ...
Income of Legal Persons Tax Base • The Law No. 91 of 2005 imposes an annual tax on the net aggregate profits of legal pers...
Income of Legal Persons Tax Base • In addition to the two main categories of legal persons mentioned above, the following ...
Income of Legal Persons Tax Rate • The Law No. 96 of 2015 amended the tax rate regarding legal persons in which they are s...
Income of Legal Persons Tax Rate • According to Article 56 of the Law No. 96 of 2015, capital gains derived from the sales...
Income of Legal Persons Tax Rate • Dividends paid by corporations or partnerships, including companies established under t...
Income of Legal Persons Deductions and Exemptions • all the expenses and costs are deductible from tax as long they are ne...
The Egyptian VAT Law Tax Base • Starting from September 2016, Egypt introduced a new Value-added Tax (VAT) Law (67 of 2016...
The Egyptian VAT Law Tax Base • The new VAT law included a schedule of goods and services that are subject to the Schedule...
The Egyptian VAT Law Tax Base • The law further listed goods and services that are subject to both the standard VAT and th...
The Egyptian VAT Law Exemptions • Despite the wide scope of the VAT in Egypt, the law exempted goods and services that are...
The Egyptian VAT Law Exemptions • Article 27 and 28 of the law additionally indicated some exemptions from VAT. These exem...
The Egyptian VAT Law Deductions • In addition to the aforementioned exemptions, Article 22 of the law entitles registered ...
The Egyptian VAT Law Refund • Article 30 addressed tax refund in which VAT shall be refunded within 45 days from the date ...
The Egyptian VAT Law Tax Compliance • The Law No. 67 of 2016 defined a number of sanctions to ensure an effective complian...
The Egyptian VAT Law Tax Compliance • In case of tax evasion, Article 67 indicated that tax evasion is punishable by impri...
Application • Categorize each of the following goods and services as those subject to the Schedule Tax only, those subject...
Answer Schedule Tax Only Schedule Tax & VAT (Tax Rate 13% + Schedule Tax) Exempted Manufactured Potatoes Soap Cooking Oil ...
