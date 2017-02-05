AKSHAY BHATT PUNE MAHARASHTRA (INDIA) 411014 +91-8087633571 akshay1993bhatt@gmail.com PROFILE SUMMARY  Web application De...
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE Project Experience Highlights: Current: 1. Project Name : iPortal- Registration and Administration...
Previous: 2. Project Name : iPortal-Alert and Notification Duration : June, 2015 to March 2016 Role : Developer Process : ...
 Earned a title of IBM DB2 Academic Associate: DB2 Database and Application Fundamentals from IBM. ACADEMIA  PG-DAC in D...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

AKSHAY_ BHATT_RESUME

44 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
44
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

AKSHAY_ BHATT_RESUME

  1. 1. AKSHAY BHATT PUNE MAHARASHTRA (INDIA) 411014 +91-8087633571 akshay1993bhatt@gmail.com PROFILE SUMMARY  Web application Developer with sound knowledge in Core Java , Spring MVC, Hibernate technologies.  Working Knowledge of Design Patterns, OOAD etc.  Working knowledge of cloud platform like Open Shift etc.  Working knowledge of DevOps tools like Jenkins, BladeLogic, Evolven etc.  Working Knowledge of Agile Methodology.  Good Logical and Analytical skills.  Good Technical and Functional skills.  Ability to work with a diverse team and contribute to the team spirit.  1.10+ Yrs. Experience. WORK EXPERIENCE Currently working with Barclays Technology Center India since March 2015 as a Web Application Developer. EXPERIENCE SKILLS  Core Java, Spring Framework, Hibernate, RESTful services (using JSON and SOAP), JMS, MEAN Framework.  Application Servers – Apache Tomcat, WebSphere Application Server (WAS).  Build Tools – Apache Maven, Jenkins, SonarQube.  JUnit framework for unit testing (Mockito and Powermock).  Messaging Services – Apache Active MQ .  Cloud Services – Red Hat Openshift.  Databases – Oracle 10g, MySQL, MongoDB.  Agile practices, Git Repository.
  2. 2. PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE Project Experience Highlights: Current: 1. Project Name : iPortal- Registration and Administration Duration : June, 2016 to Till Date Role : Developer Process : Agile Methodology. Company : Barclays Project Description: iPortal is self-service portal for corporate customer which consists function of Registration and Administration, Work List & Work Flow , Account Management ,Secure Messaging, Debtor Management, Loan Management, Reporting etc. Registration and Administration is a module to manage corporate customer via iPortal. This module provides the services for Client Management, Work Flow Management, Role Profile Management, Client User Management, and Account Management. Contribution:  Worked as a web application developer to implement the RESTFUL services using JSON as a communication Protocol.  Contributed in deployment of code into different environments.  Tracked all the assigned work into JIRA as a part of agile scrum team.  Worked on Unit Test Cases of code using Junit Framework. (Mockito and Powermock).  Active participation in overall SDLC of module (Grooming, Sprint Planning, Daily Standups, Sprint Reviews, Sprint Retrospective).  Database Handling. Technologies:  Backend – Java, Spring MVC, Hibernate, Junit Framework.  Tools – Maven, Gradle, MQ, Jenkins, Cobartura, Blade Logic.  Server – Apache Tomcat, WebSphere Application Server (WAS).  Database – Oracle 10g
  3. 3. Previous: 2. Project Name : iPortal-Alert and Notification Duration : June, 2015 to March 2016 Role : Developer Process : Agile Methodology. Company : Barclays Project Description: iPortal is self-service portal for corporate customer which consists function of Registration and Administration, Work List & Work Flow , Account Management ,Secure Messaging, Debtor Management, Loan Management, Reporting etc. Alert & Notification is the module to manage alert preferences via iPortal and deliver alert via sms, email and iPortal inbox. Following are services are in scope for Alert & Notification. 1) Work List Approval/Repair for Standing Order, Direct Debit, Stop Cheque, Order Cheque Book, Order Credit Book. 2) Single and Pool of Account Threshold Balance. 3) Secure Message and Service Announcement. Contribution:  Worked as a web application developer to implement the RESTFUL services using JSON as a communication Protocol.  Contributed in deployment of code into different environments.  Tracked all the assigned work into JIRA as a part of agile scrum team.  Worked on Unit Test Cases of code using Junit Framework. (Mockito and Powermock).  Active participation in overall SDLC of module (Grooming, Sprint Planning, Daily Standups, Sprint Reviews, Sprint Retrospective).  Database Handling. ACHIEVEMENTS  Mongo DB certified for JAVA Developer –AUGUST 2015  Mongo DB certified for Node.js Developer- AUGUST 2015  Successfully ran an entrepreneurship project “Smart Shoppers Card”. This project aimed at issuing a privilege card to approximately 500 people in Dehradun (catered specifically for student customer chain). This card enabled users to be eligible for discounts at varied shopping and eating joints in Dehradun.  Awarded a Certificate of Completion on Power Searching from GOOGLE.
  4. 4.  Earned a title of IBM DB2 Academic Associate: DB2 Database and Application Fundamentals from IBM. ACADEMIA  PG-DAC in Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) from CDAC ACTS Pune (2014-2015) with 75%.  BTECH in Computer Science from Graphic Era University, Dehradun (2010-2014) with 71%.  XII (ISC) in Science from Cambrian Hall School, Dehradun (2010) with 62%.  X (ICSE) from Cambrian Hall School, Dehradun (2008) with 61%. PERSONAL DETAILS Date of birth : 10th February 1993 Father’s name : Ghanshyam Bhatt Languages Known: Hindi, English Date : Place : PUNE (Akshay Bhatt)

×