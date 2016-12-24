Contact Information: Phone 0020-088-2160714 Mobile 0106-0148668 E-mail h.khamees@yahoo.com h.khamees.am@gmail.com Address ...
  1. 1. Contact Information: Phone 0020-088-2160714 Mobile 0106-0148668 E-mail h.khamees@yahoo.com h.khamees.am@gmail.com Address 3 Abo Bakr St. Weliedia – Assuit - Egypt
  2. 2.  It is an honor to Apply for a work with you and I hope that you find a place suited to my skills and my educational level. PERSONAL INFORMATION :  Full Name : Ahmed Khamees Shaban Galal.  Military Status : Completed.  Birth Date : May. 24, 1986.  Marital Status : Single. EDUCATON :  BSc. degree , Physics and Chemistry ,Faculty of Science Assuit University May 2009  Overall grade: Good.  Bachelor Degree :V.G 74 %  Medical Analysis Specialist Diploma …working on. EXPERIENCE:  From May 2009 till Feb 2015 as medical laboratory Specialist at El-Amal lab http://www.elamallab.com/  From Feb 2015 till now as Branch manager at royal lab http://www.royal-lab.net/. PRACTICAL EXPERIENCE :  Practical experience of clinical methods including ELISA, chemiluminescence and chromatography.  Performs chemical, hematological, immunologic, microscopic, and bacteriological diagnostic analysis on body fluids, such blood , urine, stool, sputum, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) as well as other specimens.  Experienced in sampling Blood from all ages. DEVICES WORKED WITH : Automated analyzers :  COBAS-E 411 (ROCHE) for automated Hormones, tumor markers assays and The analyzer provides results for critical assays such as Troponin T, CK-MB.  Lite GENE - k - (BIOER) for real-time PCR reaction.  ElECSYS 2010 (ROCHE) for automated Hormones, tumor markers assays.  ALEGRIA (ORGENTEC) for autoimmune diagnostics and detection of autoantibodies such as Anti-dsDNA, ANA, anticardiolipin and anti- CCp.  CHORUS (DIESSE) for autoimmune and infectious disease automation assays.  SESMEX XS-800i Hematology Analyzer.  Orphee Mythic 18 hematology analyzer.  ERBA XL-200 (MANHEIM) automated Chemistry Analyzer.  A25 automated chemistry analyzer.  BIO RAD – D10 for Diabetes Testing (Hemoglobin A1c ) and hemoglobin electrophoresis.
  3. 3.  Vidas (BIOMERIEUX) comprehensive panels (fertility, Cardiac markers, and TORC). Semi-Automated analyzers :  Miralab Computer assisted semen analysis (CASA).  Miralab 200, miralab 300 (Vital Scientific) semi- automated chemistry analysis.  BR – 501 Bilirubin meter for neonate.  Turbi- Quick (Electro Lab Co.) for serology tests.  TROMBSTAT (Behnk Electronic) for prothorombin test and lups anti coagulant.  EasyLyte electrolyte analyzer for Na, K, Ca and PH.  OPTI LION Electrolyte Analyzer provides rapid, pH, Na+, K+, Cl– and Ca++.  NycoCard, the System comprises four selected tests: CRP, HbA1c, D-Dimer and U- Albumin.  Semi-automated urine analyzer –H-500-( DIRUI) ADDITIONAL SKILLS :  English Language: V.Good command (oral, written communication).  Computer : Proficient user of MS Office 2000, 2003, 2007  Good user windows ( 98 , XP, Vista ).  Good of Touch Typing.  Good user of the internet to work on Windows Operating.  Gate od Success" HR development training by Khtwa Institiution for Training and Consulting. TEAMWORK SKILLS  Collaborated with a 4 member-team to research, organized and presented a plan of our graduation project. OBJECTIVES:  Seeking for a Good place where I develop my work and add new experience to my career.  Able to work independently and with Team, and improving my work frequently.  Cope under pressure.

