  1. 1. Ahmed Hussien Shaaban Mohamed Address: 3, Basseily Street, Shoubra. Cairo, Egypt. Cell-phone: (+2) 012000 855 21 E-mail: Ahmed.hussien90@gmail.com LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ahmed-hussien-shaaban-23944795?trk=nav_responsive_tab_profile Dear Mr. / Mrs. I have total 5 years of work experience. I’m currently working at Orange as a Senior Customer Service Specialist, Commercial Department. My job has emphasized my knowledge and technical skills. My role is beyond handling technical issues for our customers, it’s extended to maintaining delightful experience for them inside the shop ensuring their loyalty to the brand. Passing over my knowledge and experience to the rest of the team was my preferable part of the job as it helps emphasizing the whole team’s performance besides enriching its existence as an essential department in the shop. My communication skills have strongly evolved recently. I’m a punctual person who is always keen on showing up on time. Thanks for the consideration. Sincerely, Ahmed Hussien Shaaban
  2. 2. Ahmed Hussien Shaaban Mohamed Address: 3, Basseily Street, Shoubra, Cairo, Egypt. Telephone: (+2) 02- 24315200 Mobile: (+2) 012000 855 21 E-mail: Ahmed.hussien90@gmail.com LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ahmed-hussien-shaaban-23944795?trk=nav_responsive_tab_profile Career Objective: Seeking a challenging position in a well reputable organization which allows me to utilize my knowledge and adds value to my company. Education:  Bachelor of Commerce, Accounting, Ain Shams University. Graduation Year: 2011. Work Experience: Orange Senior Customer Service Specialist-Commercial Dept. July 2014 – Present.  Customer Service: - Figure out customers cancellation reasons and do the max efforts to solve all their problems ASAP to retain them. - Maintain customer records by updating account information. - Maintain financial accounts by processing customer adjustments. - Record details of inquiries, comments, complaints and actions taken - Set up new customer accounts. - Obtain and evaluate relevant information to handle product & service inquiries. - Communicate and coordinate with internal departments.  Technical Support: - Fulfill customers’ inquiries about the technical issues (IP’s, USB installation and usage …etc.). - Investigate and take the proper action to solve the customer DSL technical problems. - Assign customers complaints to the deferent concerned departments to get solved. - Follow up all pending technical complaint to make sure it get solved within the SLA. - Deliver CPE, configured and ready to use (PNP). - Check and configure CPEs. - Replace faulty CPEs. - Return CPEs. - Manage store’s stock of CPEs.  Managerial Role: - Supervise junior technical support agents. - Ensure knowledge base exists in managed services in all of the team’s area of expertise. LinkDotNet 2nd Line Technical Support Agent Oct 2013 – June 2014.  Proactively manage customers’ solutions making sure their systems are maintained at the optimum level.  Act as part of the escalation team supporting the 1st line in resolving customers’ problems.  Manage customers’ slow download & browsing issues through phone calls & make sure the case is closed.  Determine the malfunction that needs addressing & communicate it to the customer.  Take-on & resolve complicated internet, data-installation & no-browsing issues. LinkDotNet 1st Line Technical Support Agent Feb 2013 – Sep 2013.  Provide first line support to customers via telephone.  Diagnose customers’ problems & communicate them to the right department.
  3. 3.  Technical troubleshooting to identify the issue.  Handle billing issues as in system errors & missing receipts. Raya Contact Center Account Advisor Sep 2012 – January 2013.  Responsible for handling Raya Group account that is consisted of 5 main projects: - Raya Contact Center Front Desk - Help desk IT - Coca Cola - Henkel - Tax Authority  Act as frontline interface with customers & employees.  Respond to customers’ inquiries and employees’ technical queries over the phone.  Communicate positively with all involved parties in order to facilitate customer's reception of the expected distinguished service. Infinity for Trading Trader Mar 2011 – Aug 2012.  Monitor the technical indicators to maintain risk control.  Forecast on demand on long term as well as small term projections, on major currencies. Technical Courses & Certifications:  General Diploma at MIT (Misr Information Technology) & General Authority for Investment:  Accounting Principles.  E-ACC. EXCEL.  Pitch Tree  Experience Certificate for a one year in Electronic Accounting at MIT and General Authority for Investment.  Technical Financial Analysis for Foreign Currency Exchange Course (FOREX) at Infinity for Trading Company.  Certificate of Participation in Project Management Workshops at Revive Consulting Company.  Certificate of Attendance in Marketing Professional at the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt.  Certificate of Participation in Negotiation Skills Workshops at Revive Consulting Company.  Customer Operation Performance Center (COPC) at Raya Contact Center.  Mind Mapping at Orange Egypt.  Time Management at Orange Egypt. Languages: Arabic: Mother tongue. English: Very good command. Personal Data: Date of Birth: 24th March, 1990. Military Status: Exempted. Marital Status: Married.

