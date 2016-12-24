A P Gupta H.No : - 514-B, Near MCD School, 2 nd Floor, Ghitorni Delhi 110030 Contact :- +918130145757 Email : apgupta3@hot...
A P Gupta's CV

  1. 1. A P Gupta H.No : - 514-B, Near MCD School, 2 nd Floor, Ghitorni Delhi 110030 Contact :- +918130145757 Email : apgupta3@hotmail.com Technical Skill ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ o Computer Languages :- Excel and VBA o Software :- MS Office(2007/2010) , MS Access, Outlook o Operating System :-Windows 95,98,2000,XP,07 o Quality :- Six Sigma Green and Yellow Belt Certified o Project Management :- Introduction to Project Management o Reporting Tools :-Obiee and QlikSense Work Experience ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  Working as HO MIS with Pernod-Ricard India Pvt. Ltd. since November 2015 till Date.  Worked as Analyst with BT e-serve from April 2013 till November 2015.  Worked as Associate with TCS from June 2010 to Nov 2012.  Company- Pernod Ricard( From 19th of November 2015 till Date) National Sales Analyst Current Job Responsibilities ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  Master Data Management-creating and maintaining Master Data based on authorized business requests, according to relevant policies and procedures.  User Access Management and Vendor Management(Shared Reach and Channel Play)  Tracking Business Development Framework of Trade Marketing and tracking its performance based on matrix  Efficient in analysis of data and drawing correct inferences, in keeping the objectives of the analysis and calculating specified problem, examining solutions using data analysis practices and arranging analysis reports  Translate the results of analysis into easily understood presentations.  Project Management(VAS, Channel Play and Shared Reach)  Segment Mapping, Product Mapping, Brand Mapping, Hierarchy Mapping etc. in MDM  Developing Strategy for L3F Improvement by proving suggestion to SDM, Zonal Heads, and Region Heads in form of Call to Action Dashboard. - 1 -
  2. 2.  Presenting WOD/Availability, MGB, Coverage, NPD Tracking, Competition Activity Tracking, Marketing Spends (Ours and Competition) comparisons, Signage Summary (Contribution of PRI and Salience) and Campaigns Performance Dashboards to Marketing Team/Trade Marketing Heads for decision support.  Supporting in 3P Manpower Planning based on their Productivity Dashboards (PJP Adherence, Average Days Worked in a month, Outlets Covered, Activity Performed, Net Sales of Outlets, Relationship Management, quality of execution etc.).  Gathering business requirements from internal stakeholders and converting all the requirements to technical team for development (whether it’s New Analytical Dashboards/Reports or in app development for brand tracking or for any other activity).  Liaising with IT Team for ETL, Project Status, Deliverables Status and other reporting related issues.  Developing Sales Analytics in Qlik Sense based on: Target vs. Forecast vs. Actual, Market Share, SOG, Brand Salience, Run Rate, Shipment, Depletion, Completion Volume, ECP, Asking rate, Slow Moving Brands and Fast Moving Brands, Product Billing Frequency, Brand’s width of distribution, NPD Tracking etc. subject areas with GEO, Sales, Brand, Year, and Month’s granular level summary.  Forecasting of Sales and National Benchmarking of PVA’s subject areas: MGB, Coverage, Visits, PJP Adherence Campaigns etc. Company- BT( From 2 nd of April 2013 18 th November 2015) as Business Analyst/Automation analyst) Previous Job Responsibilities ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  Responsible for delivery of Daily basis MIS Reports for ESCR (Expedio Support and complex reporting) accurately and within timelines.  Responsible for delivery of Daily measure scorecard report and Future scheduled changes report for CRT (Central reporting team).  Responsible for Post Incident failure Analysis for incident passed SLA.  Prepare excel quality check report for incident.  Personalize new MIS requirements from Operations perspective and as required for accurate business information  Design reporting formats to provide accurate information in a clear and concise manner.  Documenting the process to generate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for operation and maintenance of reports. - 2 -
  3. 3. Company-TCS (From 26 th of June 2010 till 21 st November 2012) as Quality/MIS Associate Previous Job Responsibilities ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  Creating and maintaining reports in Excel, Access and PPT that allows the management to get information on daily business activities.  Generate, maintain, analyze & present daily/ weekly/ monthly SLA, Quality and Client Service reports.  Design reporting formats to provide accurate information in a clear and concise manner  Handle large amounts of data for Data Cleansing, Data Profiling and Data Scrubbing.  Undertake Trend Analysis of Data and Automation of reports.  Solve the ad-hoc requirement of Management related to organizational information for critical decision making.  Personalize new MIS requirements from Operations perspective and as required for accurate business information  Standardize similar reports across clients, departments and teams.  Analysis on aged tickets opens at helpdesk on daily weekly and monthly basis.  Prepares the Agents Productivity report of on daily basis  Prepares various dashboards like, Skill Set wise Calls dashboard, call center report.  Analysis on Survey received at helpdesk  Making presentation for weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly call with client.  Preparing MOM,s for meeting.  Inform the management about Leakages and Discrepancy.  Making scorecard for L1, L2 and Email team.  Conceptualize and design client reports showcasing important attributes and trends  Sending Daily Basis MIS Reports to respective heads.  Prepares the Agents Productivity report of various circles on daily basis.  Prepares various dashboard like , Skill Set wise Calls dashboard, call center report ,TL & AM absenteeism report, Attrition & Shrinkage dashboard.  Prepares Revenue & budgeting report, Process and TL AM wise for senior management & internal client.  Responsible for rostering, scheduling and manpower planning as per process requirement and call trend. - 3 -
  4. 4. Educational Profile ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  Completed Graduation from Poorvanchal University in year 2007.  Completed 12th (Math) from UP Board year 2004.  Matriculation from UP Board in year 2002. Personal Profile ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  Father’s Name : Banke Lal Gupta  Date of Birth : 16-07-1986  Nationality : Indian  Sex : Male  Marital Status : Married I, hereby, declare that all the information as furnished above is true to the best of my knowledge & belief. Date: Place: - 4 -

