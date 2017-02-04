Adele Lassere RESUME 2017pdf

ADELE LASSERE Advertising Adventurer ⬥ Consensus Builder ⬥ Strategic Planner ◆ adelelassere@gmail.co m ◆ (770) 823-8010 ◆ ...
  1. 1. ADELE LASSERE Advertising Adventurer ⬥ Consensus Builder ⬥ Strategic Planner ◆ adelelassere@gmail.co m ◆ (770) 823-8010 ◆ 233 East Wacker Drive, #1103, Chicago, IL 60601 ◆ 4811 Glen Level Drive, Sugar Hill, GA 30518 SUMMARY OF CREDENTIALS Award winning media executive with more than 10 years of experience successfully developing and executing marketing strategies for numerous Fortune 100 companies with budgets ranging between $2MM and $400MM. Experience working with multiple stakeholders across organizational levels (including C- Suite) to build consensus and drive business metrics. Results driven negotiator focused on ROI, data based insights and brand positioning. Empathetic leader, mentor and trainer with experience effectively managing up to twenty five employees. Core competencies and accomplishments include: Marketing Proficiencies: ◆ Brand Development ◆ Advertising Strategy ◆ Integrated Marketing ◆ Media Buying ◆ Market Research ◆ B2B Marketing ◆ Media Planning ◆ Strategy Formulation ◆ Promotional Tie-Ins (Sports) ◆ KPI Tracking Channel Development: ◆ Email Marketing ◆ Search Engine Optimization ◆ Social Media ◆ Mobile Marketing ◆ Direct Marketing ◆ Broadcast/Cable ◆ Content Sponsorships ◆ Lead Generation ◆ Sweepstakes ◆ Site Targeting Industry Awards: ◆ 2016 Black Enterprise Women of Power Award ◆ 2013 Top Women Executives in Advertising & Marketing Author: ◆ “Elements of Buying” Weekly Columnist: ◆ “Marketing Corner,” Epoch Times
  2. 2. Adele Lassere, adelelassere@gmail.com, (770) 823-8010, Page 2 of 2 Industry Experience: ◆ Consumer Package Goods: Kraft/General Foods, MillerCoors, Procter & Gamble, Quaker Oats Corporation, Stroh Brewing Company, Polaroid Corporation, Texas Microsystems,3M ◆ Retail: Bed Bath & Beyond, Eye Care Centers of America, Famous Footwear, Kmart, Merle Hay Mall, The Home Depot, ToysRUs, ◆ Health: Abbott Labs, Community Health Computing, John Deere Health, State of Iowa Health Initiatives - Teen Tobacco Prevention, Gambling Treatment & Prevention, Seniors Health Insurance Information, Hawk-I Medical Coverage for Uninsured Children ◆ Education: American Council on Education, Iowa State University ◆ Automotive: Nissan/Infiniti ◆ Insurance: The Prudential ◆ Quick-Service Restaurant: McDonald’s ◆ Telecommunications: AT&T, Verizon Communications ◆ Media: Atlanta Journal Constitution, Sinclair Broadcasting ◆ Financial: Union State Bank, John Deere Credit ◆ Non-Profit: American Rental Association ◆ Other: Beam Industries, Gasoline Exxon USA, Exxon Chemical, Universal Computing Systems, Welchem Education: ◆ Graduate work in Association Mgmt, George Washington University ◆ Bachelor of Business Administration- Marketing, University of Houston Proficiency Utilizing: ◆ Arbitron, comScore, IMS, MRI, Media Tools, Media Ocean, Nielsen, Mendelsohn, Media Audit, Simmons, Scarborough, and Quantcast PROFESSIONAL EXPERIANCE Burrell Communications, Vice President of Media Services Chicago, IL, 2009 - Present Responsible for the strategic development of offline and online media for McDonald’s including the orchestration of business and consumer insight-driven media plans. Manage integration with Pan Agencies to ensure alignment within channel planning process. Participate in new business development. Supervise account team. Key accomplishments: ◆ Develop process and workflow management on the McDonald’s account to effectively manage resources’ time, accuracy, and deadlines ◆ Improve collaboration via enhanced communications with agency of records ◆ Create budget protocols to effectively manage budget allocated towards African American consumer market resulting in an estimated savings of $1.2MM in year one ◆ Specify purchase of syndicated research and new buying software/tools for Media department ◆ Negotiate up to 65% in incremental marketing savings via added-value
  3. 3. NSA Media/Innovative Media Solutions, Director of Account Service Atlanta, GA, 2008 - 2009 Managed Atlanta division office and lead the strategic development of digital, newspaper, and shared mail for key accounts: The Home Depot ($163MM), ToysRUs ($91.2MM), Bed Bath & Beyond ($16MM), and Eye Care Centers of America ($25 MM). Responsibilities included P&L, organic growth, new business development, and managing a team of seventeen employees. Key accomplishments: ◆ Engaged in new business and company-wide initiatives that improved overall portfolio performance ◆ Improved agency processes for The Home Depot account to effectively manage resources, accuracy, and deliverables ◆ Negotiated between 2% and 35% of incremental added-value of several newspapers ◆ Developed relationships with The Home Depot’s agency of record to enhance productivity and media executions ZLR Advertising, Senior Vice President Des Moines, IA, 2005 - 2008 Lead staff in the development of search engine optimization, lead generation, promotional, sweepstakes, e-newsletters, email marketing, site targeting, and rich media for: Beam Industries ($2.2MM), Iowa Department of Public Health, Just Eliminate Lies ($2.9M) and Gambling Prevention ($1.7MM); Iowa State University ($2.5MM), American Rental Association ($2.7MM), and John Deere Health ($2.8MM). Key accomplishments: ◆ Realized savings on media expenditures of 35-65% ◆ Negotiated bonus weight of 25%- 45% ◆ Successfully executed enhanced media strategies by integrating enewsletters, sweepstakes, rich media and online sponsorships which increase lead generation by 3%-5% ◆ Quadrupled agency media spending above original approved budget ◆ Pitched, acquired and managed two new accounts: Union State Bank & Sinclair Broadcasting Initiative Media, Vice President & Associate Media Director Atlanta, GA, 1997 - 2004 Directed development of marketing strategies including consistency of creative collateral, brand positioning, negotiations, and media executions. Worked with multiple stakeholders across various organizational levels including the Chairman and CEO for assigned accounts: AT&T (formerly BellSouth Corporation) ($140MM); Atlanta Journal Constitution ($2.5MM) & Dent Wizard ($1.5MM). Mentored, trained and guided a staff of fifteen planners and buyers. Key accomplishments: ◆ Obtained savings on media expenditures between 15%-45% for agency accounts ◆ Negotiated bonus weight of 25%- 40% ◆ Improved communications with regional leadership to ensure state-wide goals were consistent with overall corporate marketing strategies ◆ Acquired and managed two new accounts: Atlanta Journal Constitution & Dent Wizard rustling in a 30% increase in profits

