ABDUL WASAE - CV - dec'16

  1. 1. ABDUL WASAE - ANDROID DEVELOPER Phone: +92 323 4677736 Email: awasae3@gmail.com LinkedIn StackOverflow PROFESSIONAL SUMMARY  2-years hands-on experience with Android Development Paradigm  Back and forth communication with web-services  Understanding of common coding practices  Strong sense of UI and UX best practices  Keen eye for the Human-Computer Interaction perspective  Rigorous experience with Web development and Artificial Intelligence  Experience with several other languages, tools, and frameworks  Inner urge to create, and create high quality  A computer-scientist driven by passion INVENTIONS  Optical Dictionary & Vocabulary Teacher (ODnVT) o Platform: Android (API 16 – 25) o Technologies/Components Used: Android SDK, Google Vision API, WordsApi REST API, Natural Language Processing (Lemmatizer), Spaced Repetition, Material Design UI, Firebase, AdMob, In-app purchases, Threading, MySQL, Volley o Status: Published on Google Play Store o Reference: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.abdulwasaetariq.odnvt o Summary: Features 3 modes for using a dictionary. Apart from audio input and textual input, ODnVT features a camera view continuously scanning for English words in front of the camera using OCR, validates the words, applies natural language processing to calculate root words, and then shows them on the screen. User can simply select any word to see the definition. Additionally, user can choose to learn the word in to their long term memory. The app will teach the word to the user using a carefully curated teaching pattern over a period of days that depends upon the performance of the user. The application has many more detailed features as well.  Playit Now o Platform: Google Chrome Extension o Technologies/Components Used: Chrome Developer Tools, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Regular Expression filtration, Material Design UI. HCI optimized UX. o Reception: Was featured on the homepage of www.playit.pk. Ran for over a year. Reached around 8,500 weekly active users.
  2. 2. o Status: Now defunct due to the lift of ban from Youtube. o Reference: [upon request] o Summary: Eases the use of Youtube alternative ‘Playit’. User could access Youtube content with as less as 2 clicks at max (whereas original Youtube would require 1 click and Playit website would require several keystrokes, clicks and some delay). OTHER PROJECTS  IAmSleep (Academic Project) o Platform: Android o Technologies/Components Used: Android SDK, Parse MBaaS API o Type: Academic Term Project o Reference: [upon request] o Summary: Signs users up and lets then add other users to their list. Each user just gets a Boolean value called ‘IsAsleep’. A users gets to toggle their value, and see the value of other users that they have added in to their list. The update of values is in real-time.  Optical Dictionary (Final Year Academic Project) o Platform: Android and Java o Type: Research and Development – Degree Project o Technologies/Components Used: Android SDK, Android NDK, Artificial Intelligence Algorithms (Artificial Neural Networks, Logistical Regression), Image Processing(Adaptive Image Binarization, B/W phase flipping, Character segmentation, Stretching and Scaling), Tesseract OCR Engine, Android Custom UI components o Reference: [upon request] o Summary: Final Year Project based on my personal application idea. In the academic version of ‘Optical Dictionary’, we strived to apply research and make our context-focused Optical Character Recognition (OCR) algorithms – including the dataset generation, image processing module and machine learning algorithms. ANN based algorithm gave an unacceptable success rate. However, our LG based algorithm coupled with our Image Processing module gave a 93% success rate, when run on an adequately sized population of samples.  PEL Careers o Platform: Android o Type: Freelance o Status: Prototype. Terminated before completion o Technologies/Components Used: Android SDK, JSON o Reference: [upon request] o Summary: Android counterpart of Pak Elektron Limited’s careers portal.
  3. 3.  PriceBot.com o Platform: Web o Type: Academic Term Project o Technologies/Components Used: HTML, CSS, JavaScript o Reference: [upon request] o Summary: Illustrating standardized and best practices for providing optimal User Experience, universality and accessibility in software UI design SKILLS Field Related Skills Other Skills  Java o Neuroph, Encog – Neural Network Framework o Java Advanced Imaging o RMI  Android Development o Extensive Experience with Camera API o Threading o Google Mobile Vision API o Volley o Firebase integration o …much more  Parse – Parse Core for Android Backend  C, C++, C#  Databases  PHP (Vanilla & CodeIgnitor)  JavaScript, jQuery  HTML, CSS, XML, JSON  Google Polymer, Google MDL  WordPress, Joomla, Opencart  Amazon Web Services  Written skills in English Language (US)  Critical analysis skills  Windows Office tools  Adobe Photoshop & Adobe Auditions, Adobe Illustrator  Teaching ALMA MATER B.S - Computer Science FAST-NUCES 2011 - 2016 F.Sc Pre-engg Punjab College 2009 - 2010 Matriculation Lahore Grammar School 2007 - 2008

