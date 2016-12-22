A ALTTEC Elevadores é uma empresa especializada em manutenção e modernização de elevadores e escadas rolantes de várias ma...
  1. 1. A ALTTEC Elevadores é uma empresa especializada em manutenção e modernização de elevadores e escadas rolantes de várias marcas. Fundada em 2016 por profissional capacitado, com experiência na área a mais de 28 anos a ALTTEC tem como missão oferecer um serviço de qualidade e transparência aos seus clientes, oferecendo sempre uma solução inteligente e econômica, com isso contribuindo de forma positiva para sua empresa ou condomínio. Seus serviços são realizados de acordo com as normas de qualidade e segurança, incluindo a garantia em todos os nossos serviços prestados.
  2. 2. INFORMAÇÕES CADASTRAIS • Razão social: • Código de atividade: 43.29-1-03 • CNPJ: 26.307.203/0001-19 • Endereço: Rua Fortaleza, s/n, Qd. 18, Lt. 09, Jardim das Esmeraldas – Goiânia/GO • Telefone: (62) 3283-5445 • E-mail: comercial@alttecelevadores.com.br alcides@alttecelevadores.com.br www.alttecelevadores.com.br ALTTEC ELEVADORES LTDA - EPP
  3. 3. PRINCIPAIS FORNECEDORES • SECTRON Tecnologia Para Elevadores: Praça Cariri,252 / Chácaras Reunidas, São José dos Campos - CEP.: 12.238-300. • NEW PARTS ELEVATOR: Rua Dom Joaquim de Melo, Nº 317 Moca - São Paulo/SP - CEP: 03122-050. • UNILUB: Rua Custódia, 140 - Jardim Santo Antônio, Santo André/SP - CEP: 09.240-140. • INFOLEV: Rua: Sara de Souza, 152 - Água Branca, São Paulo/SP - Cep: 05.037-140. • ALFA Elevadores: Rua Cesário Ramalho, 800, São Paulo/SP - CEP: 01.521-000. • VERTICALPARTS: Rua Doutor Afonso Vergueiro, Nº 1368, bairro Vila Maria 02.116002 São Paulo, SP. • TOLER ELEVADORES: Rua Marcos Arruda,764 –Catumbi - São Paulo/SP Cep: 03.020-000.
  4. 4. SERVIÇOS Manutenção • Elevadores; • Escadas Rolantes. Modernização • Elevadores; • Escadas Rolantes.
  5. 5. ATENDIMENTO A ALTTEC Elevadores possui equipe capacitada e especializada para atender de forma rápida e eficaz aos seus clientes. Se atentando sempre aos detalhes a ALTTEC se preocupa com a segurança dos equipamentos e principalmente com o bom funcionamento pois diariamente transportam vidas.  ATENDIMENTO DE CHAMADOS 24 HORAS;  MANUTENÇÃO PREVENTIVA REALIZADA MENSALMENTE E PLANEJADA;  REALIZAMOS INSPEÇÃO EM TODOS NOSSOS SERVIÇOS;  NOSSOS SERVIÇOS POSSUEM ANOTAÇÃO DE RESPONSABILIDADE TÉCNICA REGISTRADA NO CREA/GO.
  6. 6. Modernizamos o seu Elevador ou Escada Rolante com o que a de mais moderno e atual. MODERNIZAÇÃO REALIZAMOS A MODERNIZAÇÃO: Tecnológica: Que é a troca do comando (cérebro do elevador), fiação e indicadores. Estética: Baseasse em uma reforma geral da cabine (instalação ou troca do aço inox, espelho, corrimão, granito e leds), portas e botoeiras.
  7. 7. www.alttecelevadores.com.br (62) 3283-5445 comercial@alttecelevadores.com.br

