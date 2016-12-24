Agbor Agnes 5250 Hwy, 138 Union City, Apt. 4312 GA 30291 Tel: 770-895-1441 Email: agnes_agbor45@yahoo.com EDUCATION 2012: ...
2005 – present: Charge Nurse-Unit Supervisor Grady Health system, Atlanta Expertise Used the Need Assessment Tools Buildin...
Relate to Physical, Speech, and Occupational therapy Worked with people of all ages & social backgrounds, Behaviors Liaise...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

RESUME 70

29 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
29
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

RESUME 70

  1. 1. Agbor Agnes 5250 Hwy, 138 Union City, Apt. 4312 GA 30291 Tel: 770-895-1441 Email: agnes_agbor45@yahoo.com EDUCATION 2012: BSHA in Healthcare Administration 2016: MBA 2004: Licensed in Practical Nursing CERTIFICATION CERTIFICATE PROGRAM Attendance: Litigation Preparation in the Post-Acute World (A.C.H.C.A., 2016) Long Term Care. Catalyst for Excellence in Post-Acute and Aging Services Leadership Medicare Part A Compliance Certification (A.C.H.C.A., 2016) C.P.R. certified (2016), G.S.A Certified (2003), HIPAA Certified (2010) SCHOOL ATTENDED University of Phoenix A and D. Practical Nursing School Georgia Military College PROFFESIONAL MEMBERSHIPS Member of the A.C.H.E. American College of Healthcare Executives Member of A.C.H.C.A. American College of Healthcare Administrators. Member of N.A.H.Q National Association of HealthCare Quality
  2. 2. 2005 – present: Charge Nurse-Unit Supervisor Grady Health system, Atlanta Expertise Used the Need Assessment Tools Building up Business Case, Root Cause Analyst application Effective Communication Conflict Resolution Information Management Planning and Organization Time Management Inventory and Budget Management Center for Medicare Services Application Statistical Graph management: Bar Graph, Line Graph, and Scattered Graph Histogram Patient Assessment, Change of Status. Skills Unit Supervisor Manage and supervises the C.N.A. Report all daily Care updates to the Unit Manager Training and Orienting New Staff General Customer Service management Care Plan Skills Charge Nurse Patient Admission Patient Assessment Admission Process Medication Reconciliation Medication Pass (IV therapy) Falls Assessment and Precaution Antibiotic therapy (Infection Control Record) Universal and Standard Precaution Applications Physician, Family, and Guardian Notification Medication Audit and control Medications Order Hand Washing Application Crash Cart, Temperature logs monitoring
  3. 3. Relate to Physical, Speech, and Occupational therapy Worked with people of all ages & social backgrounds, Behaviors Liaised with multi-disciplinary agencies Patient care plan Patient Observation. Weekly Skin Assessment Gained significant experience working with age-related diseases Became skilled at empathizing with others while remaining professional Implemented risk and quality management policies on falls and other aspect Apply Elopement, wound care, and pain management Used the Need Assessment Tools (Building up Business Case, Root Cause Analyses) for facilitating problems Participated in Environmental Safety for staff and patients, by using Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA), policies, pest control, and housekeeping policies 2001 -2004 Wellness Nurse, Caregiver Maryland, VA, W’DC Skills Charge Nurse Hospice Care Medications Audit Charts Auditing, Emergencies Patient interventions Patient Assessment Physicians and Family Notification End of Month Report writing State Surveys Crash Cart Temperature logs Apply Patient Safety Measures Morning stand up daily Report Admission of new Patient IV therapy Administration Helped patients to regain independence by encouraging individuals to engage in own care Worked with people of all ages & social backgrounds OTHER SKILLS Microsoft Office applications HIPAA & JCAHO Knowledge, PowerPoint, Pointclickcare (PCC) Microsoft Word, Excel, Flowcharting

×